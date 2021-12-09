Suncast Partners with AutonomyWorks to Employ Adults with Autism in Manufacturing

BATAVIA, Ill., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suncast Corporation, the market-leading manufacturer of high-quality resin products made in the U.S.A., continues to be inspired by its people, partnering with AutonomyWorks as part of the company's Brilliant by Design™ initiative to create a brighter, more brilliant future.

Suncast is the first AutonomyWorks partner to employ adults with autism in a manufacturing role. Beginning this month, the new employees will be working at Suncast's Batavia, Illinois, facility packing parts boxes, ensuring the right parts are in the box 100% of the time. By Q2 2022, the cell will be staffed with 40 adults with autism, all of whom were previously unemployed.

"At Suncast, it's our people that make everything possible," said Jim Ahlborn, president and CEO of Suncast Corporation. "This partnership will not only continue to broaden the diversity of our workplace, but we will also be helping those within our community while addressing a critical customer service and manufacturing labor need. It's a win/win/win!"

AutonomyWorks was founded to create jobs for people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). In the United States, according to the organization, 80% of autistic adults are underemployed or unemployed, with no avenues for employment available to them. AutonomyWorks partners with companies to create jobs that leverage the unique talents of individuals on the spectrum.

"Adults with autism have many skills that are highly valuable in the workplace, such as excellent focus or attention to detail," said Dave Friedman, CEO of AutonomyWorks. "Companies like Suncast are tapping into this potential and enabling people on the spectrum to build independent lives — something we all deserve."

Suncast is committed to creating a world that's full of opportunity and equality for everyone's tomorrow. The company's Brilliant by Design™ sustainability initiative is focused on three core pillars: Powered by the Sun, Led by Innovation, and Inspired by Our People. To learn more about how Suncast is creating a better tomorrow, visit suncast.com/sustainability.

About Suncast® and Suncast Commercial®

Suncast Corporation is a privately held designer, manufacturer and distributor of consumer and commercial products for the home and industrial markets. The scope of the extensive product range includes innovative items in several categories encompassing: Outdoor Storage, Lawn and Garden, Planters, Snow Tools, Deck and Patio Accessories, Outdoor Furniture, and several others.

Suncast continues to be a leader in the design and manufacture of high-quality resin products made in the U.S.A. for over 35 years. The Suncast® brand is the market share leader in hose reels, outdoor storage and snow tools. These products are sold through over 25,000 retail outlets in the United States and Canada, primarily through Big Box, Hardware, Clubs, and Specialty Retail chains as well as major e-commerce providers.

To learn more about the full line of Suncast® and Suncast Commercial® products, visit suncast.com and suncastcommercial.com.

About AutonomyWorks

AutonomyWorks provides high-quality business process and operational support to innovative companies around the world. Our team of autistic adults possesses excellent attention to detail, process focus, and commitment to results – exactly the skills required to deliver at exceptional levels of quality.

To learn more about AutonomyWorks and the talents of people with autism, please visit autonomy.works.

SOURCE Suncast Corporation