SunCoke Energy, Inc. Announces Resumption Of Normal Operations At Convent Marine Terminal

LISLE, Ill., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) today reported that electrical power at Convent Marine Terminal was restored over the weekend and the facility has returned to normal operating status as of September 13, 2021.

CMT General Manager Mickey Gauldin said, "I want to thank all of our employees who worked diligently and safely to reestablish our operational capabilities under difficult circumstances. Their dedication has been exemplary, particularly in light of the larger and ongoing impacts of Hurricane Ida on our community."

ABOUT SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) supplies high-quality coke used in the blast furnace production of steel, under long-term, take-or-pay contracts that pass through commodity and certain operating costs to customers. We utilize an innovative heat-recovery technology that captures excess beat for steam or electrical power generation. Our cokemaking facilities are located in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia and Brazil. We have more than 60 years of cokemaking experience serving the integrated steel industry. In addition, we provide export and domestic material handling services to coke, coal, steel, power and other bulk and liquids customers. Our logistics terminals have the collective capacity to mix and transload more than 40 million tons of material each year and are strategically located to reach Gulf Coast, East Coast, Great Lakes and international ports. To learn more about SunCoke Energy, Inc., visit our website at www.suncoke.com.

