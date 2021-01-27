Suncrest Bank Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings. Net Income of $13.1 million. EPS Increased year-over-year by 12%. Annualized non-PPP loan growth of 14%.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. and VISALIA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK) today reported unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020.

"Suncrest Bank has delivered an exceptionally strong year despite the challenges faced in 2020. We posted net income of over $13 million, increased EPS by almost 12% to $1.06, our return on average tangible assets was 1.14%, and our efficiency ratio was under 52% for the year," said Mr. Ciaran McMullan, President and CEO of Suncrest Bank.

"Our momentum continued to build through year-end with fourth quarter earnings of $4.35 million up nearly 36% over the linked quarter, organic non-PPP loan growth of 3.45% or approximately 14% annualized, and $59 million in new originations which is a single-quarter record."

"Asset quality improved even further with NPAs declining to 0.31% and at quarter-end we had only one borrower utilizing our deferred payment program in the amount of $2.8 million," McMullan added.

"We believe this momentum can be maintained through 2021 as our region benefits from the emerging work-from-home model that is driving significant migration of home-buyers and tech workers away from high cost coastal cities and toward Central California, with Sacramento ranking as the most popular destination in the U.S. for homebuyers looking to move to a different metro area."

Full Year 2020 Highlights

Net income of $13.1 million , up 10.3% over the prior year

, up 10.3% over the prior year Diluted EPS of $1.06 , an increase of $0.11 or 11.6% over the prior year

, an increase of or 11.6% over the prior year Return on average tangible assets of 1.14%

Return on average tangible equity of 11.11%

Total deposits increased by $207.0 million or 24.98%

or 24.98% Total organic loan growth (excluding PPP) of $35.1 million or 5.26%

or 5.26% New originations 1 (excluding PPP) of $190.0 million compared to $143.7 for 2019

(excluding PPP) of compared to for 2019 Efficiency ratio of 51.73%

Repurchased 209,800 shares, average price of $8.32

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

Net income of $4.35 million , an increase of 35.6% over the linked quarter

, an increase of 35.6% over the linked quarter Diluted EPS of $0.35 compared to $0.26 for the linked quarter

compared to for the linked quarter Total organic loan growth (excluding PPP) of $23.4 million or 3.45% which is 13.8% annualized

or 3.45% which is 13.8% annualized New originations1 (excluding PPP) of $58.9 million

Return on average tangible assets of 1.40%

Return on average tangible equity of 14.02%

Efficiency ratio of 48.98%

Tangible book value per share of $10.41 , an increase of 45 cents during the quarter

, an increase of during the quarter Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.42%

Partnered with FHLB to provide $60,000 in Covid-19 and wildfire relief aid.

Positive Economic Impact of Remote Working for Central California

The emerging work-from-home business model, brought about by the impact of the ongoing pandemic, is driving significant intra-state migration within California. This unique phenomenon is creating both immediate and long term economic benefits for Central California and the Greater Sacramento region in particular. Our region ranks number one in the nation in a recent study2 undertaken by Redfin (www.redfin.com). The study is based on a sample of more than 1.5 million consumers who searched for homes across 87 metro areas and shows Sacramento as the most popular destination for homebuyers looking to move to a different metro area. A further study3 undertaken by LinkedIn (www.linkedIn.com) examines where several hundred thousand tech workers in the U.S. are moving to and finds that Sacramento is one of the top three beneficiaries in the nation. Finally, research carried out by the Greater Sacramento Economic Council (www.greatersacramento.com) has found that more than 300 Facebook employees now live in the region having relocated from the high cost Bay Area and Silicon Valley as a result of the company's decision to allow employees to permanently work from home. While these trends are having an immediate and positive economic impact we believe they will also be long lasting due to both the livability and affordability of our Central California communities.

Income Statement

Net income for the quarter was $4.35 million compared to $3.21 million for the linked quarter and $3.04 million for the same quarter last year. The increase over the linked quarter is primarily due to an increase in net interest income of approximately $540,000, a reduction in provision for loan losses of $750,000 and gain on sale of correspondent bank stock of approximately $611,000. The increase over the fourth quarter of 2019 is mostly driven by an increase in net interest income and gain on sale of correspondent bank stock partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense.

Interest income increased to $11.8 million versus $11.3 million for the linked quarter and $10.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. These increases are primarily due to the impact of increased average loans and investment securities outstanding during the quarter. Interest expense declined to $648,000 as compared to $704,000 over the linked quarter due to a decline in our cost of funds to 23 basis points (bps) from 25 bps last quarter. In addition, the decrease in interest expense was $628,000 over the same quarter last year due to a decline in our cost of funds by 37 basis points.

Included in interest income are fees earned on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") Loans of approximately $600,000 in the fourth quarter, $400,000 in the linked quarter and $400,000 in Q2 for a total of $1.4 million for the year.

Premium amortization from acquired loans was minimal totaling approximately $29,000 during the quarter with core net interest income of $11.1 million.

Net interest Margin (NIM) improved to 3.68% for the quarter, an increase of 21 bps over the linked quarter as the yield on earning assets improved due to an increase in the average balance of investment securities during the quarter. In addition, the yield on loans improved to 4.78% in Q4 from 4.77% for the linked quarter. Excluding PPP Loans, our loan yield would have been 5.11% in Q4 compared to 5.17% for the linked quarter. Excluding PPP Loans, our NIM would have been 3.75% in Q4 and 3.56% for the linked quarter. NIM declined over the same quarter last year primarily due to the decrease in yields on earning assets due to declining rates during the year.

Noninterest income increased over the linked quarter by approximately $636,000 driven by a gain on sale of correspondent bank stock of $611,000.

Total noninterest expense increased over the linked quarter and the same quarter last year by approximately $324,000 and $617,000 respectively. The increase during the quarter is partly a result of an increase in retirement plan expenses due to a change in the discount rate. While noninterest expense increased, our key cost management performance ratios remained low during the quarter. Our efficiency ratio declined to 48.98% while our burden ratio and noninterest expense to average assets were 1.53% and 1.86% respectively.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at December 31, 2020 declined to $1.25 billion as compared to $1.29 billion for the linked quarter. The decline in assets over the linked quarter is primarily a result of paying down borrowings of approximately $35.0 million with available liquidity. Total assets increased $261.5 million or 26.5% over the same quarter last year as a result of an increase in loans of $153.0 million. Investment Securities increased $145.7 million over the same quarter last year and were funded by an increase in deposits.

Total deposits at December 31, 2020 were $1.036 billion, a decrease of $15.1 million or 1.43% over the linked quarter. Total deposits increased year over year by $207.0 million or 24.98%.

At December 31, 2020 the bank had drawn $30.0 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank to partially fund PPP loans.

Total loans at December 31, 2020 were $820.5 million, an increase of $10.9 million or 1.4% over the linked quarter. Total loans (excluding PPP loans) increased by $35.1 million or 5.26% over Q4, 2019. Total PPP loans were $117.9 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $130.4 million at September 30, 2020.

PPP Loan Forgiveness and PPP Round Two

We have continued assisting our PPP borrowers through the loan forgiveness application. To date, over 60% of our customers have started the forgiveness process and $14.4 million has been forgiven representing approximately 11% of total PPP loans funded. We are also participating in PPP Round Two and to date have received applications for just over $45 million including 25 first draw customers and 145 second draw customers.

We have continued to track new business generated as a result of the approximately 180 new customers we acquired through PPP Round One. To date, approximately 30% of these customers have established additional non-PPP related business with the bank, including over $12 million in new deposits (exclusive of PPP funds), approximately $11.0 million in new loan commitments booked, and an additional $12.0 million in the pipeline.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets declined to $3.9 million or 0.31% of total assets at December 31, 2020 compared to 0.34% at September 30, 2020.

Based on our analysis of various portfolio trends and a stabilization in economic conditions of our primary industries, we determined a provision for loan losses of $250,000 was required for the quarter. As a result, our allowance as a percentage of total loans (excluding PPP loans and acquired loans that have been marked to fair value) declined slightly to 1.55% at December 31, 2020 from 1.60% at September 30, 2020.

As of year-end, the loan modification program was limited to one Non-Owner Occupied CRE loan in the amount of $2.8 million. Following the approval of the Economic Aid Act we expect the SBA to resume making all required payments for the bank's SBA loan portfolio of approximately 40 loans with a principal balance of approximately $18 million. Prior to the approval of the new act all of these SBA borrowers had resumed payments.

Per the table below, classified loans declined by $1.4 million during the quarter and now stand at 1.58% of total loans. Non-accrual loans declined by $506,000 due to successful collection efforts and a reclassification of one relationship back to accrual.



Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Total Classified Loans (a) $12,928,632 $14,370,053 $14,399,989 $7,691,907 Classified - Accrual Loans $9,176,720 $10,111,838 $10,102,519 $3,394,437 Classified - Non-Accrual Loans $3,751,912 $4,258,215 $4,297,470 $4,297,470 Total Classified / Total Loans 1.58% 1.78% 1.79% 1.13% Total Classified / Total Loans (excluding PPP) 1.84% 2.12% 2.13% 1.13%

(a) Includes classified accrual loans and non-accrual loans

Capital

Suncrest Bank remained well capitalized at December 31, 2020. All of the bank's capital ratios are above minimum regulatory standards for "well capitalized" institutions.

During the year the bank repurchased 209,800 shares at an average price of $8.32 per share.

At December 31, 2020 tangible book value per common share was $10.41 with common shares issued of 12,240,500 as of the same date. This compares to a tangible book value per common share of $9.96 at September 30, 2020.

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank, member FDIC, offers a full range of commercial, small business and agribusiness loans, cash management services and personal deposit products throughout the Central Valley of California and the Greater Sacramento Region. It is regularly rated Five Stars by Bauer Financial as one of the nation's strongest financial institutions, and in 2017 and 2018 was named to the OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. It is a Preferred Lender with the Small Business Administration and its stock can be purchased on the open market, trading on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol SBKK. For all other information, visit www.suncrestbank.com

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information in this news release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include: the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and trend of loan delinquencies and charge-offs, results of examinations by our banking regulators, our ability to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity, our ability to manage loan delinquency rates, our ability to price deposits to retain existing customers and achieve low-cost deposit growth, manage expenses and lower the efficiency ratio, expand or maintain the net interest margin, mitigate interest rate risk for changes in the interest rate environment, competitive pressures in the banking industry, access to available sources of credit to manage liquidity, the local and national economic environment, and other risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Suncrest Bank undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Investors are encouraged to read the Suncrest Bank annual reports which are available on our website.

Suncrest Bank











Statements of Financial Condition











(Unaudited)















December 31,

September 30,

December 31,



2020

2020

2019 ASSETS











Cash and Due from Banks

$ 20,862,501

$ 44,079,328

$ 33,905,202 Federal Funds Sold

-

44,895,000

19,330,000 TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

20,862,501

88,974,328

53,235,202













Investment Securities Available for Sale (AFS)

340,755,773

326,352,206

195,057,652 Loans:











Total Loans

820,473,565

809,529,778

667,478,993 Allowance for Loan Losses

( 8,503,324)

( 8,259,802)

( 5,488,657) NET LOANS

811,970,241

801,269,976

661,990,336













Federal Home Loan Bank and Other Bank Stock, at Cost

4,253,700

5,862,141

5,471,141 Premises and Equipment

6,204,548

6,318,134

10,228,120 Other Real Estate Owned

129,644

129,644

313,720 Bank Owned Life Insurance

8,723,607

8,665,725

8,492,003 Goodwill

38,989,566

38,989,566

38,989,566 Core Deposit Intangible

2,530,229

2,687,236

3,194,010 Accrued Interest and Other Assets

11,948,865

11,119,069

7,926,389



$ 1,246,368,674

$ 1,290,368,025

$ 984,898,139













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing Demand

$ 398,406,475

$ 403,423,298

$ 328,439,703 Savings, NOW and Money Market Accounts

565,956,832

574,519,221

421,833,613 Time Deposits

71,187,653

72,677,647

78,285,729 TOTAL DEPOSITS

1,035,550,960

1,050,620,166

828,559,045 Accrued Interest and Other Liabilities

8,470,511

7,586,690

8,160,798 Other Borrowings

33,437,000

68,559,008

- TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,077,458,471

1,126,765,864

836,719,843













Shareholders' Equity:











Common Stock - No par value

118,132,166

118,088,766

119,816,864 Additional Paid-in Capital

3,428,068

3,331,027

2,920,953 Retained Earnings

37,194,084

32,843,797

24,061,588 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) - Net











Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Securities AFS

10,155,885

9,338,571

1,378,891 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

168,910,203

163,602,161

148,178,296



$ 1,246,368,674

$ 1,290,368,025

$ 984,898,139

Suncrest Bank











Statements of Income (Unaudited)











For the Three Months Ended





























December 31,

September 30,

December 31,



2020

2020

2019 INTEREST INCOME











Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 9,745,145

$ 9,621,006

$ 9,269,770 Interest on Investment Securities

1,999,162

1,620,278

1,272,126 Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Other

20,329

39,284

282,044 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

11,764,636

11,280,568

10,823,940













INTEREST EXPENSE











Interest on Savings Deposits, NOW and Money Market Accounts

451,578

451,276

1,033,695 Interest on Time Deposits

150,042

191,864

242,532 Interest on Other Borrowings

46,456

60,757

- TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

648,076

703,897

1,276,227













NET INTEREST INCOME

11,116,560

10,576,671

9,547,713













Provision for Loan Losses

250,000

1,000,000

500,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER











PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

10,866,560

9,576,671

9,047,713













NONINTEREST INCOME











Service Charges, Fees, and Other Income

432,728

407,018

457,312 Gain on Sale of Other Bank Stock

610,658

-

- Gain on Sale of Loans

-

-

50,012



1,043,386

407,018

507,324













NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and Employee Benefits

3,477,410

3,148,861

2,787,137 Occupancy Expenses

592,851

587,021

574,771 Other Expenses

1,885,398

1,895,345

1,976,551



5,955,659

5,631,227

5,338,459 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

5,954,287

4,352,462

4,216,578 Income Taxes

1,604,000

1,144,000

1,180,300 NET INCOME

$ 4,350,287

$ 3,208,462

$ 3,036,278

Suncrest Bank







Statements of Income (Unaudited)







For the Twelve Months Ended





















December 31,

December 31,



2020

2019 INTEREST INCOME







Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 37,721,063

$ 36,926,377 Interest on Investment Securities

6,438,341

4,562,274 Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Other

353,410

1,356,575 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

44,512,814

42,845,226









INTEREST EXPENSE







Interest on Savings Deposits, NOW and Money Market Accounts

2,302,879

3,590,402 Interest on Time Deposits

800,693

967,845 Interest on Other Borrowings

144,135

- TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

3,247,707

4,558,247









NET INTEREST INCOME

41,265,107

38,286,979









Provision for Loan Losses

3,550,000

2,100,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER







PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

37,715,107

36,186,979









NONINTEREST INCOME







Service Charges, Fees, and Other Income

1,610,017

1,768,056 Gain on Sale of Other Bank Stock

610,658

- Gain on Sale of Loans

-

50,012



2,220,675

1,818,068









NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and Employee Benefits

12,578,192

11,398,002 Occupancy Expenses

2,338,338

2,249,848 Other Expenses

7,580,154

7,819,249



22,496,684

21,467,099 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

17,439,098

16,537,948 Income Taxes

4,306,600

4,629,100 NET INCOME

$ 13,132,498

$ 11,908,848

Suncrest Bank











Selected Financial Data & Ratios (Unaudited)















December 31,

September 30,

December 31,



2020

2020

2019 For the three months ended:











Return on Average Assets(ROAA)

1.36%

0.99%

1.22% Return on Average Tangible Assets (1)

1.40%

1.03%

1.27% Return on Average Equity(ROAE)

10.50%

7.84%

8.23% Return on Average Tangible Equity (1)

14.02%

10.52%

11.54% Noninterest Expense (NIE) To Average Assets

1.86%

1.74%

2.15% Efficiency Ratio

48.98%

51.27%

53.09% Burden Ratio

1.53%

1.62%

1.94% Net Interest Margin

3.68%

3.47%

4.14% Cost of Funds

0.23%

0.25%

0.60% Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ 0.36

$ 0.26

$ 0.24 Diluted EPS

$ 0.35

$ 0.26

$ 0.24













































December 31,

December 31,







2020

2019



For the twelve months ended:











Return on Average Assets(ROAA)

1.10%

1.25%



Return on Average Tangible Assets (1)

1.14%

1.31%



Return on Average Equity(ROAE)

8.22%

8.41%



Return on Average Tangible Equity (1)

11.11%

12.02%



Noninterest Expense (NIE) To Average Assets

1.88%

2.26%



Efficiency Ratio

51.73%

53.53%



Burden Ratio

2.26%

2.76%



Net Interest Margin

3.69%

4.44%



Cost of Funds

0.32%

0.57%



Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ 1.06

$ 0.96



Diluted EPS

$ 1.06

$ 0.95



















(1) These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.













Suncrest Bank











Selected Financial Data & Ratios Continued (Unaudited)





























December 31,

September 30,

December 31,



2020

2020

2019 At Period End:











Loans to Deposits

79.23%

77.05%

80.56% Average Loans to Average Deposits (QTD)

77.21%

76.22%

78.36% Non-Performing Assets to Assets

0.31%

0.34%

0.56% Outstanding Shares

12,240,500

12,235,500

12,442,800 Tangible Book Value Per Share (1)

$ 10.41

$ 9.96

$ 8.52 Tangible Book Value Per Share excluding Unrealized Gain on Securities (1)

$ 9.58

$ 9.20

$ 8.41 Book Value Per Share

$ 13.80

$ 13.37

$ 11.91



























Regulatory Capital Ratios











Tier 1 Leverage (to average assets)

9.42%

9.50%

10.91% Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)

13.90%

13.72%

14.02% Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)

13.90%

13.72%

14.02% Total Capital (to risk weighted assets)

14.93%

14.74%

14.77%













































December 31,

September 30,

December 31,



2020

2020

2019 Loan Composition











Commercial and Industrial:

$ 41,671,086

$ 45,755,958

$ 44,523,301 Paycheck Protection Program:

117,911,108

130,394,846

- Loans to Finance Agricultural Production and Other Loans to Farmers:

34,312,187

38,392,086

34,156,321 Loans Secured by Real Estate:











Secured by Farmland

135,255,152

138,428,801

143,797,280 Construction, Land Development and Other Land

14,612,147

26,641,282

42,445,905 1-4 Family Residential Properties

46,450,212

41,388,691

44,378,455 Multifamily Residential Properties

45,401,137

45,446,188

46,969,544 Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties

90,947,431

93,084,165

95,098,253 Non-Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties

274,522,865

230,224,802

194,467,766 Total Loans Secured by Real Estate

607,188,944

575,213,929

567,157,203













Municipal Leases:

19,254,129

19,626,108

21,461,996 Other Loans:

136,111

146,851

180,172













Total Loans

$ 820,473,565

$ 809,529,778

$ 667,478,993













(1) These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They



should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP



measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.









Suncrest Bank























Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)



















For the Three Months Ended



























December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020



Average





Average

Average





Average



Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

























Interest Earning Assets:























Deposits in Other Financial Institutions

$ 47,590,750

$ 20,329

0.17%

$ 134,317,994

$ 39,284

0.12% Investment Securities

344,949,171

1,999,162

2.32%

277,443,763

1,620,278

2.34% Loans

810,828,554

9,745,145

4.78%

801,674,194

9,621,006

4.77% Total Interest Earning Assets

1,203,368,475

11,764,636

3.89%

1,213,435,951

11,280,568

3.70% Noninterest Earning Assets

78,795,091









78,283,592







Total Assets

$ 1,282,163,566









$ 1,291,719,543

































Interest Bearing Liabilities























Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts

$ 213,001,824

173,075

0.32%

$ 205,419,584

165,969

0.32% Savings and Money Market Accounts

364,667,246

278,503

0.30%

364,811,548

285,307

0.31% Time Deposits

71,656,172

150,042

0.83%

74,361,165

191,864

1.03% Total Interest Bearing Deposits

649,325,242

601,620

0.37%

644,592,297

643,140

0.40% Other Borrowings

58,683,391

46,456

0.31%

68,563,899

60,757

0.35% Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

708,008,633

648,076

0.36%

713,156,196

703,897

0.39% Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts

400,896,026









407,213,033







Total Funding Sources

1,108,904,659









1,120,369,229







Noninterest Bearing Liabilities

7,607,718









7,730,135







Shareholders' Equity

165,651,189









163,620,179







Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity

$ 1,282,163,566









$ 1,291,719,543







Net Interest Income





$11,116,560









$ 10,576,671



Net Interest Margin









3.68%









3.47%

Suncrest Bank























Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)



















For the Three Months Ended



























December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019



Average





Average

Average





Average



Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

























Interest Earning Assets:























Deposits in Other Financial Institutions

$ 47,590,750

$ 20,329

0.17%

$ 65,973,893

$ 282,044

1.70% Investment Securities

344,949,171

1,999,162

2.32%

190,343,303

1,272,126

2.67% Loans

810,828,554

9,745,145

4.78%

657,817,950

9,269,770

5.59% Total Interest Earning Assets

1,203,368,475

11,764,636

3.89%

914,135,146

10,823,940

4.70% Noninterest Earning Assets

78,795,091









81,284,432







Total Assets

$ 1,282,163,566









$ 995,419,578

































Interest Bearing Liabilities























Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts

$ 213,001,824

173,075

0.32%

$ 133,928,030

311,637

0.92% Savings and Money Market Accounts

364,667,246

278,503

0.30%

315,941,175

722,058

0.91% Time Deposits

71,656,172

150,042

0.83%

80,070,952

242,532

1.20% Total Interest Bearing Deposits

649,325,242

601,620

0.37%

529,940,157

1,276,227

0.96% Other Borrowings

58,683,391

46,456

0.31%

-

-

- Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

708,008,633

648,076

0.36%

529,940,157

1,276,227

0.96% Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts

400,896,026









309,493,329







Total Funding Sources

1,108,904,659









839,433,486







Noninterest Bearing Liabilities

7,607,718









8,439,702







Shareholders' Equity

165,651,189









147,546,390







Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity

$ 1,282,163,566









$ 995,419,578







Net Interest Income





$11,116,560









$ 9,547,713



Net Interest Margin









3.68%









4.14%

Suncrest Bank























Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)



















For the Twelve Months Ended



























December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019



Average





Average

Average





Average



Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

























Interest Earning Assets:























Deposits in Other Financial Institutions

$ 91,330,575

$ 353,410

0.39%

$ 52,922,647

$ 1,356,575

2.56% Investment Securities

268,430,467

6,438,341

2.40%

165,880,866

4,562,274

2.75% Loans

758,494,966

37,721,063

4.97%

643,274,677

36,926,377

5.74% Total Interest Earning Assets

1,118,256,008

44,512,814

3.98%

862,078,190

42,845,226

4.97% Noninterest Earning Assets

79,855,330









87,655,473







Total Assets

$ 1,198,111,338









$ 949,733,663

































Interest Bearing Liabilities























Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts

$ 180,483,105

487,103

0.27%

$ 112,226,061

280,922

0.25% Savings and Money Market Accounts

361,089,110

1,815,776

0.50%

316,067,953

3,309,480

1.05% Time Deposits

76,299,624

800,693

1.05%

88,146,328

967,845

1.10% Total Interest Bearing Deposits

617,871,839

3,103,572

0.50%

516,440,342

4,558,247

0.88% Other Borrowings

42,584,505

144,135

0.34%

-

-

- Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

660,456,344

3,247,707

0.49%

516,440,342

4,558,247

0.88% Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts

370,339,341









283,514,990







Total Funding Sources

1,030,795,685









799,955,332







Noninterest Bearing Liabilities

7,608,348









8,179,605







Shareholders' Equity

159,707,305









141,598,726







Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity

$ 1,198,111,338









$ 949,733,663







Net Interest Income





$ 41,265,107









$ 38,286,979



Net Interest Margin









3.69%









4.44%

1 Includes unfunded commitments

2 Redfin Report: Sacramento Was the Most Popular Migration Destination in July

3 LinkedIn Report: Where Tech Workers Are Moving

SOURCE Suncrest Bank