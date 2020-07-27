Suncrest Bank Reports Second Quarter Earnings. Maintains Strong Net Income. Deposits Increased by over 30%. Assisted 700 PPP Customers.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. and VISALIA, Calif., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK) today reported unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2020.

"Despite the economic challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic we maintained strong net income for the quarter of approximately $2.7 million or 22 cents per diluted share, on par with both the linked quarter and the same quarter last year," said Mr. Ciaran McMullan, President and CEO of Suncrest Bank.

"The bank continued to respond to these challenges by fully participating in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) assisting almost 700 customers to fund over $150 million in PPP loans, as well as by proactively working with impacted borrowers to allow short term payment deferrals, currently representing approximately 9% of total loans. In addition, we prudently increased our provision for potential loan losses by $1.2 million bringing our total allowance as a percentage of total non-acquired loans, excluding PPP loans, to 1.43%."

"Total deposits increased by $165 million during the quarter driven in part by approximately $45 million of as yet unused PPP loan funds. We also added a significant number of new depositors acquired through the PPP program, with approximately 180 or 26% of our PPP borrowers being new customers to the bank," McMullan concluded.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

Net income of $2.69 million compared to $2.88 million for the linked quarter and $2.82 million for Q2 2019

compared to for the linked quarter and for Q2 2019 Diluted EPS of $0.22 compared to $0.23 for the linked quarter and $0.22 for Q2 2019

compared to for the linked quarter and for Q2 2019 Total deposits increased by $255.5 million or 32.2% over Q2 2019

or 32.2% over Q2 2019 Cost of Funds declined to 29 basis points

Total loans (excluding PPP loans) increased by $27.3 million or 4.21% over Q2 2019

or 4.21% over Q2 2019 Return on average tangible assets of 0.93%

Return on average tangible equity of 9.31%

Efficiency ratio of 52.56%

New loan originations 1 of $35.3 million (excluding PPP loans)

of (excluding PPP loans) Tangible book value per share of $9.62 , an increase of 57 cents during the quarter

, an increase of during the quarter Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.93%

Income Statement

Net income declined slightly over the linked quarter and the same quarter last year at $2.69 million compared to $2.88 million for the linked quarter and $2.82 million for the same quarter last year. The decline in net income over the linked quarter is primarily due to an increase in income taxes due to a tax credit recognized in Q1 2020 with the decline over Q2 2019 mostly driven by an increase in the provision for loan losses from $850,000 in Q2 2019 to $1.2 million in the current quarter.

Interest income declined slightly to $10.6 million versus $10.9 million for the linked and the second quarter of 2019 due to $421,000 in non-recurring income in the linked quarter and $652,000 in non-recurring income in the second quarter of 2019. Interest expense declined to $750,000 as compared to $1.1 million over the linked quarter due to a decline in our cost of funds of 25 basis points (bps), while it decreased by approximately $350,000 or 27 bps over the same quarter last year.

Since the second quarter of 2019 the Federal Reserve has cut its benchmark rate by 2.25% in response to a slowing economy and the emerging COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the Prime rate decreased from 5.50% to 3.25% and the overnight Fed Funds rate declined to 0.25%. This dramatic change in the interest rate environment significantly impacted our Core4 Net Interest Margin (NIM). Core NIM declined over the linked quarter by 42 bps and by 73 bps over the same quarter last year, primarily due to the decrease in yields on earning assets.

Core NIM was also significantly impacted by the note rate of 1% on PPP loans originated during the quarter. Without PPP loans this quarter, our Core NIM would have been 3.78%, a decline of only 20 bps over the linked quarter.

Core net interest income increased over the linked quarter and same quarter last year by $586,000 or 6.3% and $753,000 or 8.3% respectively primarily due to a decline in the cost of funds. Our cost of funds improved by 25 bps during the quarter, declining to 29 bps overall.







Non-recurring Income









Period Net Income NIM Interest

recoveries2 Income from

accretion3 Non-

recurring

costs Core Net Interest

Income4 Core Net

Income4 Core

NIM4 Core Diluted EPS4 Q2 2020 $ 2,688,843 3.56% $ 6,663 $ (28,495) $ - $ 9,879,346 $ 2,704,221 3.56% $ 0.22 Q1 2020 $ 2,884,904 4.16% $ 283,739 $ 137,624 $ - $ 9,292,999 $ 2,588,096 3.98% $ 0.21 Q2 2019 $ 2,818,869 4.60% $ 9,338 $ 642,538 $ - $ 9,126,198 $ 2,358,869 4.29% $ 0.19

Noninterest income decreased over the linked quarter and the same quarter last year by approximately $130,000 and $114,000 respectively driven in part by a loss on sale of securities of $54,000 in the current quarter together with a decline in service charges. The decline in service charges was primarily a result of reduced NSF fees and certain account fees waived as an accommodation for customers due to the impact of COVID-19.

Total noninterest expense decreased over the linked quarter and the same quarter last year by approximately $212,000 and $60,000 respectively, reflecting our ongoing commitment to diligent cost management especially given the economic conditions. Our key cost management performance ratios all improved significantly during the quarter. Our efficiency ratio declined to 52.56% while our burden ratio and noninterest expense to average assets improved to 1.68% and 1.79% respectively.

Income taxes increased compared to the linked quarter as a result of a $350,000 one-time tax adjustment recorded in Q1 2020 related to net operating loss carryback provisions of the CARES Act.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at June 30, 2020 were $1.29 billion representing an increase of $240.4 million or 23.0% over the linked quarter, and a year over year increase of $342.8 million or 36.3%. The increase over the linked quarter and year over year, was primarily the result of an increase in PPP loans of $128.4 million and deposits of $164.6 million and $255.5 million, respectively.

Total deposits at June 30, 2020 were $1.049 billion, an increase of $164.6 million or 18.6% over the linked quarter driven by approximately $45 million of PPP loan funds remaining in deposit accounts together with normal cyclical deposit inflows for some of our largest agribusiness accounts. Additionally, we also saw growth in new deposit relationships during the quarter as a result of acquiring approximately 180 new customers through the PPP loan program.

Total deposits increased year over year by $255.5 million or 32.2% with the growth being in non-maturity deposits5 of $264.5 million or 37.4%. Over the same period, we allowed price sensitive certificate of deposit (CD) balances to decline by $9.0 million or 10.5%.

In order to encourage involvement in the Paycheck Protection Program, the Federal Reserve provided a liquidity facility to participating financial institutions, in the form of term financing backed by PPP loans. The PPP Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) carries an interest rate of 35 bps and at June 30, 2020 the bank had drawn $68.6 million on the facility.

Total loans at June 30, 2020 were $804.7 million, an increase of $124.8 million or 18.4% over the linked quarter. The largest increase being in PPP loans which totaled $128.4 million. Excluding PPP loans, total loans declined over the linked quarter by $3.6 million or 0.5%, while new loan commitments (excluding PPP loans) were also slightly lower than recent quarters. This is driven in part by reduced loan demand (due to borrowers taking a more cautious approach to new projects) but also reflects the fact that our loan officers were intensely focused on delivering the Paycheck Protection Program during the quarter.

Total loans (excluding PPP loans) increased by $27.3 million or 4.21% over Q2, 2019. The largest year over year increases have been in Non-Owner Occupied CRE which increased by $50.7 million or approximately 30% and Farmland which increased by $4.5 million or 3.3%.

Paycheck Protection Program Loans

Since the SBA began accepting applications for the PPP on April 3, 2020, the national response has been tremendous. Suncrest Bank fully participated in the program and experienced extraordinary demand for PPP loans. As of July 23, 2020, the bank had assisted almost 700 customers to fund $152.4 million in loans with $133.0 million being funded by the bank and $19.4 million funded via a number of partners including the California Statewide CDC who financed approximately $12 million. We expect to generate approximately $4.3 million in fee income through the program which will be earned over the expected life of the loans.

PPP Loans <$0.35M $0.35M to $2.0M >$2.0M Total Number through Suncrest Channel 320 82 11 413 Total Value through Suncrest Channel $43.8M $57.2M $32.0M $133.0M Number through Partner Channels 273 7 0 280 Total Value through Partner Channels $15.4M $4.0M 0 $19.4M Total Number 593 89 11 693 Total Value $59.2M $61.2M $32.0M $152.4M Estimated Fee Income $2.3M $1.7M $0.3M $4.3M

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets remained at $4.4 million or 0.34% of total assets at June 30, 2020 compared to 0.43% at March 31, 2020.

Based on scenario analyses of potential COVID-19 impacts on the Bank's portfolio, and the downgrade of several lending relationships, we increased our total provision for loan losses by $1.2 million during the quarter. Our allowance as a percentage of total loans (excluding PPP loans and acquired loans that have been marked to fair value) was 1.43% at June 30, 2020 compared to 1.22% at March 31, 2020.

During the quarter we prudently decided to downgrade three lending relationships to classified-accrual status, per the table below. Two of these relationships are in the retail sector and the other is in the agribusiness sector. While all three continue to pay as agreed they have each experienced deterioration in their financial performance as a direct result of the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic including; the permanent closure of a number of retail outlets, delays in the sale of business assets, and disruption in the international shipment and sale of certain agricultural products.



Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Total Classified Loans (a) $14,399,989 $7,691,907 $8,513,450 $10,840,514 Classified - Accrual Loans $10,102,519 $3,394,437 $3,327,728 $3,734,612 Classified - Non-Accrual Loans $4,297,470 $4,297,470 $5,185,722 $7,105,902 Total Classified / Total Loans 1.79% 1.13% 1.28% 1.65% Total Classified / Total Loans (excluding PPP) 2.13% 1.13% 1.28% 1.65%





(a) Includes classified accrual loans and non-accrual loans

Initial Impacts of COVID-19

In late March and early April interagency regulatory guidance[6] was issued encouraging banks to work with borrowers financially impacted by COVID-19. Since then we have taken actions to help our borrowers mitigate the adverse impacts of the pandemic including short-term loan modifications such as payment deferrals of principal and/or interest. Per the table above, we have approved deferred payments for approximately 9% of our loan portfolio, primarily in the hotel and restaurant sectors.

Industry Sector Loans Modified 6 Months P&I 3 Months P&I 6 Months IO Total Loans

in Sector Percentage

of Sector

Modified Hotels $ 20,841,526 7 $ 20,730,846 6 $ 110,679 1 $ - 0 $ 32,650,563 63.8% Non Owner Occupied (NOO) CRE - Retail $ 17,143,203 18 $ 8,836,750 10 $ 3,833,153 4 $ 4,473,300 4 $ 44,046,176 38.9% C&I / Owner Occupied CRE $ 13,799,181 44 $ 5,315,000 15 $ 6,295,657 17 $ 2,188,524 12 $131,010,367 10.5% NOO CRE-Other $ 12,334,971 6 $ - 0 $ 1,734,898 4 $ 10,600,073 2 $146,420,270 8.4% Multi-Family $ 4,052,317 5 $ 928,732 2 $ - 0 $ 3,123,586 3 $ 47,104,342 8.6% Restaurants $ 2,160,460 5 $ 1,646,261 4 $ - 0 $ 514,198 1 $ 3,181,364 67.9% SFR Secured $ 435,003 2 $ 435,003 2 $ - 0 $ - 0 $ 41,099,878 1.1% Agribusiness $ 798,044 1 $ - 0 $ 798,044 1 $ - 0 $106,142,320 0.8% Total Payment Relief $ 71,564,705 88 $ 37,892,592 39 $ 12,772,431 27 $ 20,899,681 22



% of Total Portfolio 8.9% 4.9% 4.7% 2.2% 1.6% 1.5% 2.6% 1.2%



% of Total Portfolio (excluding PPP) 10.6% 6.3% 5.6% 2.8% 1.9% 1.9% 3.1% 1.6%





Capital

Suncrest Bank remained well capitalized at June 30, 2020. All of the bank's capital ratios are above minimum regulatory standards for "well capitalized" institutions.

At June 30, 2020 tangible book value per common share was $9.62 with common shares issued of 12,443,800 as of the same date. This compares to a tangible book value per common share of $9.05 at March 31, 2020.

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank, member FDIC, is locally owned and operated and offers a full range of commercial, small business and agribusiness loans, cash management services and personal deposit products throughout the Central Valley of California and the Greater Sacramento Region. It is regularly rated Five Stars by Bauer Financial as one of the nation's strongest financial institutions, and in 2017 and 2018 was named to the OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. It is a Preferred Lender with the Small Business Administration and its stock can be purchased on the open market, trading on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol SBKK. For all other information, visit www.suncrestbank.com

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information in this news release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include: the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and trend of loan delinquencies and charge-offs, results of examinations by our banking regulators, our ability to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity, our ability to manage loan delinquency rates, our ability to price deposits to retain existing customers and achieve low-cost deposit growth, manage expenses and lower the efficiency ratio, expand or maintain the net interest margin, mitigate interest rate risk for changes in the interest rate environment, competitive pressures in the banking industry, access to available sources of credit to manage liquidity, the local and national economic environment, and other risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Suncrest Bank undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Investors are encouraged to read the Suncrest Bank annual reports which are available on our website.

Suncrest Bank



Statements of Financial Condition



(Unaudited)







June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



2020

2020

2019 ASSETS











Cash and Due from Banks

$ 13,228,364

$ 46,172,365

$ 29,654,947 Federal Funds Sold

142,930,000

16,252,000

33,204,000 TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

156,158,364

62,424,365

62,858,947













Investment Securities Available for Sale (AFS)

256,315,062

237,736,303

163,188,023 Loans:











Total Loans

804,668,120

679,894,288

648,985,053 Allowance for Loan Losses

(7,261,565)

(6,061,137)

(5,473,135) NET LOANS

797,406,555

673,833,151

643,511,918













Federal Home Loan Bank and Other Bank Stock, at Cost

5,862,141

5,471,141

5,472,491 Premises and Equipment

6,465,203

6,618,505

9,883,776 Other Real Estate Owned

129,644

130,195

313,720 Bank Owned Life Insurance

8,607,800

8,552,906

8,385,617 Goodwill

38,989,566

38,989,566

38,989,566 Core Deposit Intangible

2,844,243

3,015,551

3,563,022 Accrued Interest and Other Assets

13,738,199

9,334,350

7,525,226



$ 1,286,516,777

$ 1,046,106,033

$ 943,692,306













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing Demand

$ 417,386,498

$ 308,415,544

$ 327,285,111 Savings, NOW and Money Market Accounts

555,112,706

494,175,027

380,735,858 Time Deposits

76,411,399

81,681,922

85,400,880 TOTAL DEPOSITS

1,048,910,603

884,272,493

793,421,849 Accrued Interest and Other Liabilities

7,503,426

7,091,754

8,332,164 Other Borrowings

68,559,008

-

- TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,124,973,037

891,364,247

801,754,013













Shareholders' Equity:











Common Stock - No par value

119,676,119

119,816,864

119,743,464 Additional Paid-in Capital

3,201,835

3,061,394

2,711,909 Retained Earnings

29,635,334

26,946,491

17,959,995 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) - Net











Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Securities AFS

9,030,452

4,917,037

1,522,925 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

161,543,740

154,741,786

141,938,293



$ 1,286,516,777

$ 1,046,106,033

$ 943,692,306

Suncrest Bank



Statements of Income (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended





















June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



2020

2020

2019 INTEREST INCOME











Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 9,043,344

$ 9,311,568

$ 9,426,583 Interest on Investment Securities

1,533,208

1,285,695

1,114,847 Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Other

31,418

262,378

339,046 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

10,607,970

10,859,641

10,880,476













INTEREST EXPENSE











Interest on Savings Deposits, NOW and Money Market Accounts

492,277

907,748

859,741 Interest on Time Deposits

221,256

237,531

242,661 Interest on Other Borrowings

36,923

-

- TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

750,456

1,145,279

1,102,402













NET INTEREST INCOME

9,857,514

9,714,362

9,778,074













Provision for Loan Losses

1,200,000

1,100,000

850,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER











PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

8,657,514

8,614,362

8,928,074













NONINTEREST INCOME











Service Charges, Fees, and Other Income

320,080

450,190

434,439 Gain on Sale of Loans

-

-

-



320,080

450,190

434,439













NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and Employee Benefits

2,910,755

3,041,167

2,820,144 Occupancy Expenses

570,479

587,987

551,401 Other Expenses

1,867,817

1,931,594

2,037,399



5,349,051

5,560,748

5,408,944 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

3,628,543

3,503,804

3,953,569 Income Taxes

939,700

618,900

1,134,700 NET INCOME

$ 2,688,843

$ 2,884,904

$ 2,818,869

Suncrest Bank Statements of Income (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended













June 30,

June 30,



2020

2019 INTEREST INCOME







Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 18,354,911

$ 18,367,393 Interest on Investment Securities

2,818,901

2,104,338 Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Other

293,797

696,821 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

21,467,609

21,168,552









INTEREST EXPENSE







Interest on Savings Deposits, NOW and Money Market Accounts

1,400,025

1,549,485 Interest on Time Deposits

458,787

483,740 Interest on Other Borrowings

36,923

- TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

1,895,735

2,033,225









NET INTEREST INCOME

19,571,874

19,135,327









Provision for Loan Losses

2,300,000

1,100,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER







PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

17,271,874

18,035,327









NONINTEREST INCOME







Service Charges, Fees, and Other Income

770,270

854,151 Gain on Sale of Loans

-

-



770,270

854,151









NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and Employee Benefits

5,951,922

5,814,684 Occupancy Expenses

1,158,466

1,097,497 Other Expenses

3,799,411

3,924,542



10,909,799

10,836,723 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

7,132,345

8,052,755 Income Taxes

1,558,600

2,245,500 NET INCOME

$ 5,573,745

$ 5,807,255

Suncrest Bank Selected Financial Data & Ratios (Unaudited)



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,





2020

2020

2019

For the three months ended:













Return on Average Assets(ROAA)

0.90%

1.13%

1.21%

ROAA excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

0.90%

1.01%

1.01%

Return on Average Tangible Assets (2)

0.93%

1.18%

1.27%

Return on Average Equity(ROAE)

6.83%

7.59%

8.07%

ROAE excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

6.87%

6.81%

6.76%

Return on Average Tangible Equity (2)

9.31%

10.50%

11.62%

Noninterest Expense (NIE) To Average Assets

1.79%

2.18%

2.32%

NIE to Average Assets excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

1.79%

2.18%

2.32%

Efficiency Ratio

52.56%

54.71%

52.96%

Efficiency Ratio excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

52.44%

57.07%

56.58%

Burden Ratio

1.68%

2.00%

2.13%

Net Interest Margin

3.56%

4.16%

4.60%

Core Net Interest Margin (1) (2)

3.56%

3.98%

4.29%

Cost of Funds

0.29%

0.54%

0.56%

Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ 0.22

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

Diluted EPS

$ 0.22

$ 0.23

$ 0.22

Diluted EPS excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

$ 0.22

$ 0.21

$ 0.19





















June 30,

June 30,









2020

2019





For the six months ended:













Return on Average Assets(ROAA)

1.01%

1.26%





ROAA excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

0.96

1.16%





Return on Average Tangible Assets (2)

1.05%

1.33%





Return on Average Equity(ROAE)

7.20%

8.46%





ROAE excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

6.84%

7.74%





Return on Average Tangible Equity (2)

9.87%

12.26%





Noninterest Expense (NIE) To Average Assets

1.97%

2.36%





NIE to Average Assets excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

1.97%

2.36%





Efficiency Ratio

53.63%

54.21%





Efficiency Ratio excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

54.71%

56.17%





Burden Ratio

1.83%

2.17%





Net Interest Margin

3.83%

4.59%





Core Net Interest Margin (1) (2)

3.75%

4.42%





Cost of Funds

0.40%

0.53%





Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ 0.45

$ 0.47





Diluted EPS

$ 0.45

$ 0.46





Diluted EPS excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)

$ 0.42

$ 0.42











(1) Non-recurring items include merger expenses, discount accretion on acquired loans and recovery of interest on non-accrual loans.

(2) These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.



Suncrest Bank Selected Financial Data & Ratios Continued (Unaudited)

















June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



2020

2020

2019 At Period End:











Loans to Deposits

76.71%

76.89%

81.80% Average Loans to Average Deposits (QTD)

76.80%

76.61%

81.53% Non-Performing Assets to Assets

0.34%

0.43%

0.81% Outstanding Shares

12,443,800

12,442,800

12,433,300 Tangible Book Value Per Share (2)

$ 9.62

$ 9.05

$ 7.99 Tangible Book Value Per Share excluding Unrealized Gain on Securities (2)

$ 8.90

$ 8.66

$ 7.87 Book Value Per Share

$ 12.98

$ 12.44

$ 11.42



























Regulatory Capital Ratios











Tier 1 Leverage (to average assets)

9.93%

11.00%

10.87% Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)

12.68%

13.80%

13.08% Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)

12.68%

13.80%

13.08% Total Capital (to risk weighted assets)

13.52%

14.59%

13.73%































June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



2020

2020

2019 Loan Composition











Commercial and Industrial:

$ 48,655,792

$ 44,110,558

$ 59,366,842 Paycheck Protection Program:

128,358,805

-

- Loans to Finance Agricultural Production and Other Loans to Farmers:

36,941,792

32,561,301

38,622,774 Loans Secured by Real Estate:











Secured by Farmland

139,799,353

142,588,684

135,339,361 Construction, Land Development and Other Land

28,680,776

33,855,844

35,943,146 1-4 Family Residential Properties

41,713,258

41,426,423

51,759,914 Multifamily Residential Properties

45,975,886

45,192,987

42,719,058 Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties

93,341,233

97,345,299

94,035,588 Non-Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties

222,079,538

223,180,866

171,361,023 Total Loans Secured by Real Estate

571,590,044

583,590,103

531,158,090













Municipal Leases:

18,961,522

19,464,532

19,596,422 Other Loans:

160,165

167,794

240,925













Total Loans

$ 804,668,120

$ 679,894,288

$ 648,985,053



(2) These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Suncrest Bank Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended



June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020



Average





Average

Average





Average



Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

























Interest Earning Assets:























Deposits in Other Financial Institutions

$ 104,997,550

$ 31,418

0.12%

$ 79,166,231

$ 262,378

1.33% Investment Securities

248,509,748

1,533,208

2.47%

201,137,316

1,285,695

2.56% Loans

761,220,714

9,043,344

4.78%

659,206,812

9,311,568

5.68% Total Interest Earning Assets

1,114,728,012

10,607,970

3.83%

939,510,359

10,859,641

4.65% Noninterest Earning Assets

81,563,032









80,808,526







Total Assets

$ 1,196,291,044









$ 1,020,318,885

































Interest Bearing Liabilities























Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts

$ 173,993,644

114,631

0.26%

$ 128,885,992

242,934

0.76% Savings and Money Market Accounts

361,680,471

377,646

0.42%

353,116,947

664,814

0.76% Time Deposits

78,902,446

221,256

1.13%

80,351,041

237,531

1.19% Total Interest Bearing Deposits

614,576,561

713,533

0.47%

562,353,980

1,145,279

0.82% Other Borrowings

42,628,331

36,923

0.35%

-

-

- Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

657,204,892

750,456

0.46%

562,353,980

1,145,279

0.82% Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts

374,417,383









298,089,928







Total Funding Sources

1,031,622,275









860,443,908







Noninterest Bearing Liabilities

7,260,169









7,834,040







Shareholders' Equity

157,408,600









152,040,937







Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity

$ 1,196,291,044









$ 1,020,318,885







Net Interest Income





$ 9,857,514









$ 9,714,362



Net Interest Margin









3.56%









4.16%

Suncrest Bank















Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)













For the Three Months Ended

















June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019



Average





Average

Average





Average



Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

























Interest Earning Assets:























Deposits in Other Financial Institutions

$ 104,997,550

$ 31,418

0.12%

$ 53,826,806

$ 339,046

2.53% Investment Securities

248,509,748

1,533,208

2.47%

158,173,939

1,114,847

2.82% Loans

761,220,714

9,043,344

4.78%

640,506,723

9,426,583

5.90% Total Interest Earning Assets

1,114,728,012

10,607,970

3.83%

852,507,468

10,880,476

5.12% Noninterest Earning Assets

81,563,032









81,120,229







Total Assets

$ 1,196,291,044









$ 933,627,697

































Interest Bearing Liabilities























Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts

$ 173,993,644

114,631

0.26%

$ 103,039,731

170,050

0.66% Savings and Money Market Accounts

361,680,471

377,646

0.42%

307,778,084

689,691

0.90% Time Deposits

78,902,446

221,256

1.13%

91,964,284

242,661

1.06% Total Interest Bearing Deposits

614,576,561

713,533

0.47%

502,782,099

1,102,402

0.88% Other Borrowings

42,628,331

36,923

0.35%

-

-

- Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

657,204,892

750,456

0.46%

502,782,099

1,102,402

0.88% Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts

374,417,383









282,794,851







Total Funding Sources

1,031,622,275









785,576,950







Noninterest Bearing Liabilities

7,260,169









8,410,437







Shareholders' Equity

157,408,600









139,640,310







Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity

$ 1,196,291,044









$ 933,627,697







Net Interest Income





$ 9,857,514









$ 9,778,074



Net Interest Margin









3.56%









4.60%

Suncrest Bank Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended



June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019



Average





Average

Average





Average



Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

























Interest Earning Assets:























Deposits in Other Financial Institutions

$ 91,710,912

$ 293,797

0.64%

$ 55,806,606

$ 696,821

2.52% Investment Securities

225,194,510

2,818,901

2.50%

151,287,850

2,104,338

2.78% Loans

710,213,763

18,354,911

5.20%

633,581,140

18,367,393

5.85% Total Interest Earning Assets

1,027,119,185

21,467,609

4.20%

840,675,596

21,168,552

5.08% Noninterest Earning Assets

81,185,778









77,580,396







Total Assets

$ 1,108,304,963









$ 918,255,992

































Interest Bearing Liabilities























Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts

$ 151,439,818

148,059

0.20%

$ 97,792,003

286,060

0.59% Savings and Money Market Accounts

357,398,709

1,251,966

0.70%

306,860,242

1,263,425

0.83% Time Deposits

79,626,743

458,787

1.16%

94,497,116

483,740

1.03% Total Interest Bearing Deposits

588,465,270

1,858,812

0.64%

499,149,361

2,033,225

0.82% Other Borrowings

21,314,165

36,923

0.35%

-

-

- Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

609,779,435

1,895,735

0.63%

499,149,361

2,033,225

0.82% Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts

336,253,655









273,907,307







Total Funding Sources

946,033,090









773,056,668







Noninterest Bearing Liabilities

7,547,105









7,905,168







Shareholders' Equity

154,724,768









137,294,156







Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity

$ 1,108,304,963









$ 918,255,992







Net Interest Income





$ 19,571,874









$ 19,135,327



Net Interest Margin









3.83%









4.59%



1 Includes unfunded commitments 2 Represents interest recoveries on non-accrual loans 3 Represents accretion of acquired loan fair value marks 4 Excludes non-recurring income, income from accretion of fair value marks and non-recurring costs, non-GAAP financial measure 5 Includes noninterest-bearing Demand, Savings, NOW and Money Market Accounts 6 Interagency Joint Press Release, March 22nd 2020 (as revised on April 7th), and CARES Act Section 4013

