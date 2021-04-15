Suncrest Bank to Host Q1 Earnings Webcast April 27, 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif. and VISALIA, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK) today announced that the company will host its first quarter earnings webcast on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The company's first quarter earnings report will be released after the market closes on Monday, April 26, 2021.

WEBCAST DETAILS

Date: Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM EDT / 8.00 AM PDT

/ Webcast Registration (to view presentation and submit questions): https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1963/40937

(to view presentation and submit questions): https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1963/40937 Conference Dial-In (to listen only): Toll-Free: 888-506-0062

(to listen only): Toll-Free: 888-506-0062 Conference Call Name: Suncrest Bank First Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast

This will be a live and interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company written questions via the online platform in real-time. If investors are not able to join the event on the day of the conference, an on-demand archive will be available for 90 days.

It is recommended that investors pre-register via the link above and run the online system check to save time and receive event updates.

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank, member FDIC, offers a full range of commercial, small business and agribusiness loans, cash management services and personal deposit products throughout the Central Valley of California and the Greater Sacramento Region. It is regularly rated Five Stars by Bauer Financial as one of the nation's strongest financial institutions, and in 2017 and 2018 was named to the OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. It is a Preferred Lender with the Small Business Administration and its stock can be purchased on the open market, trading on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol SBKK. For all other information, visit www.suncrestbank.com

