SunDance Acquires New EHD Series Kluge Die Cutter and Foil Stamper

ORLANDO, Fla., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SunDance (sundanceusa.com), an Orlando-based marketing, mail, design and print company, announced the acquisition of a new EHD Series Kluge Die Cutter and Foil Stamper. The Kluge EHD is designed to perform several finishing tasks, including foil stamping, die-cutting, kiss-cutting, embossing, debossing, perforating and scoring.

Kluge EHD SunDance Orlando, FL

Widely considered the most versatile die cutter and foil stamper on the market today, the EHD is the workhorse of the finishing industry. The machine's latest upgrade includes an efficiency boost that cuts down on make-ready times by an average of 30 minutes. This increased capability allows for higher production per shift and faster overall turnaround time.

The EHD's automatic impression adjustment feature saves time and allows minor, last-minute tweaks without stopping production. The machine run at a speed of up to 3,300 impressions per hour and can accommodate sheets up to 17" x 24.75" with up to 40 square inches of die area.

The Kluge EHD can handle a wide variety of finishing projects, including greeting cards and announcements, business cards, letterhead, pocket folders, report covers, paperback and case-bound book covers, security printing, labels, product packaging and more.

The inclusion of the Kluge EHD into SunDance's equipment lineup strengthens SunDance's position as a market leader in specialty finish capabilities. Of this recent addition, SunDance President JohnHenry Ruggieri said, "We are always looking for new ways to expand our finishing capabilities and improve overall turnaround time, adding this second EHD gives us increased capacity for a growing segment of business. The sheer versatility and reliability of the EHD made it an easy choice to add to our company. Excellent customer service is always top-of-mind for us and being able to provide a full range of services under one roof helps us better serve our clients in the future."

About SunDance - SunDance is an innovative marketing, mail, design and print company focused on delivering quality, cost-effective and timely solutions with exceptional customer service. Our state-of-the-art Central Florida facility boasts a distinctive assortment of expertly curated equipment to provide our clients with the technological advantages they need to succeed.

For more information, visit sundanceusa.com or contact Kandi Johansmeyer, 407.563.5004.

