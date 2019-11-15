SunDance Introduces Custom Covers to Expand Brand Packaging Solutions

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SunDance (sundanceusa.com), an Orlando-based marketing, mail, design and print company, recently acquired a Zechini Roby Junior 2 casemaker to create personalized hard covers that will add value to their customers' brands while protecting important contents.

Casebound Menu Board, Beverage Menu and Check Presenter SunDance in Orlando, FL

SunDance's new capabilities will benefit businesses, restaurants, hotels and non-profits who want to add a special branded touch to their marketing materials. "We're always looking for ways to help our customers create memorable brand experiences with print products," said JohnHenry Ruggieri, the president of SunDance. "Now, customers will be able to enhance their brand's image and marketing materials with a beautiful cover."

The Roby Junior 2 is a compact semi-automatic casemaker that is ideal for short and medium runs making it a practical solution for small quantities. With its versatile capabilities, SunDance can produce custom book binders, book hard covers, menus covers, boxes and more. Furthermore, the machine can handle up to three pieces, which are standard for book covers, and up to five pieces for special jobs.

Not only can SunDance make cases, covers and binders, but they can also work with different types of materials such as paper, textile, leather, photographic paper and more. "We look forward to working with our customers to create custom covers that will enhance their brand," said Ruggieri.

About SunDance

SunDance is an innovative marketing, mail, design and print company focused on delivering quality, cost-effective and timely solutions with exceptional customer service. Our state-of-the-art Central Florida facility boasts a distinctive assortment of expertly curated equipment to provide our clients with the technological advantages they need to succeed.

For more information, visit sundanceusa.com or contact Kandi Johansmeyer, 407.563.5004.

SOURCE SunDance

Related Links

http://www.sundanceusa.com

