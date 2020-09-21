Sunderstorm's #1 Selling Kanha Introduces the First Fast Acting CBD-Dominant Gummy

Kanha's Serene Green Apple CBD gummies are tart yet sweet and made with 10mg CBD and 0.5mg THC per gummy to create the perfect amount of relaxing relief. They are the latest addition to the popular Kanha Nano Vegan line that utilizes nanomolecular technology with a vegan base to create a delicious, fast-acting gummy that maintains its signature soft texture. Kanha Nano gummies utilize the only clinically proven fast-acting edible nanotechnology on the market. The brand's nanomolecular technology creates cannabinoid particles smaller than a wavelength of light, which allows the average consumer to feel the effects in only 10-20 minutes, compared to 60-90 minutes for traditional gummies.

As edible sales in California carry on an upward trend, Kanha's growth continues to parallel the same success. According to BDSA, Kanha reported record sales from January to May 2020 and was the #1 selling gummy by unit during that time frame. Even after its latest surge in sales, demand for Kanha is still holding steady among consumers. In fact, on the cannabis wholesale ordering platform LeafLink, Kanha is the #1 gummy ordered, making up 30% of the platform's total gummy orders.

"We're so proud to introduce this new CBD-rich nano gummy to support our Vegan customers in California who seek relief and relaxation," said CEO Cameron Clarke. "Kanha remains the number one gummy in 70% of the stores that order our products on LeafLink, making it clear that those who order our gummies see great return at the consumer-level in their store. Our dispensary partners can trust us to deliver each and every time, whether it's keeping their shelves stocked with the newest innovations or providing the best customer experience in the industry."

All of Kanha's products are consistently safe and effective and are made with all-natural ingredients, adhering to a strict Zero Pesticide Policy. The Kanha brand is part of Sunderstorm's diverse brand portfolio of clean, consistent and reliable cannabis products backed by science.

About Sunderstorm

Sunderstorm is a premiere California-based lifestyle cannabis manufacturer focused on quality of products, quality of life, and quality of community. Leveraging years of experience in the California market, Sunderstorm promises clean, consistent and reliable cannabis products backed by science. Sunderstorm's Family of Products are manufactured in-house by their dedicated, knowledgeable team in order to adhere to premium quality and safety standards. Through its Kanha gummies, NANO5 sublinguals, and Wind vapes, Sunderstorm helps people achieve a life of harmony and wellness with consciously-crafted cannabis products. For more information, please visit www.Sunderstorm.com .

SOURCE Sunderstorm

Related Links

http://www.Sunderstorm.com

