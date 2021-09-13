Sunderstorm's Kanha Tranquility Gummy Wins Second Place at the High Times Cannabis Northern California Cup

Kahna Tranquility was introduced to the California market in June 2020 with the most CBN in one bag than any other gummy in the industry. Each Tranquility gummy is formulated with 5mg of CBN, 5mg of CBD, 5mg THC, and 1 mg of melatonin, in addition to relaxing terpenes and calming essential oils to help soothe both the body and mind.

Chemically similar to CBD, CBN has been known to induce several of the same effects in the body including pain and inflammation relief. It is most notably recognized for its sedative properties that can contribute to a restful sleep. More importantly, CBN-rich products offer an entry point for "canna-curious" consumers who are searching for a more holistic option with milder psychoactive effects.

"We're thrilled with the recent recognition as it's truly a testament to the quality of products we create. Our Kanha Tranquility gummies are a top-selling product because consumers recognize that they are highly effective and also appreciate the great taste and consistency," said Cameron Clarke, Co-Founder and CEO of Sunderstorm. "These recent accolades exemplify our company commitments to consistently improve the quality of our products, consumers' lives and surrounding communities."

Kanha cannabis-infused gummies are available at over 650 licensed retailers across the state of California as well as in Canada, and this year expanded to Colorado, Massachusetts, and Nevada. For more information on Sunderstorm's products, please visit https://sunderstorm.com/where-to-buy-sunderstorm/ .

