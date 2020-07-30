Sundial Growers to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 13, 2020

CALGARY, AB, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Sundial Growers (Nasdaq: SNDL) ("Sundial") announced today that it will release its second quarter financial results ended June 30, 2020 after market close on August 13, 2020.

Following the release of its second quarter financial results, Sundial will host a conference call and webcast at 10:30 a.m. EDT (8:30 a.m. MDT) on August 14, 2020.

CONFERENCE CALL ACCESS

Callers may access the conference call via the following phone numbers:

Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610

International Toll: +1-604-638-5340

UK Toll Free: 0808-101-2791

Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

WEBCAST

To access the live webcast of the call, please visit the following link:

http://services.choruscall.ca/links/sundialgrowers20200814.html

REPLAY

A telephone replay will be available for one month. To access the replay dial:

Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413 or International Toll: +1-604-638-9010

When prompted, enter Replay Access Code: 5053 #

The webcast archive will be available for three months via the link provided above.

About Sundial Growers Inc.

Sundial is a public company with Common Shares traded on Nasdaq under the symbol "SNDL".

Sundial is a licensed producer that crafts cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Our 'craft-at-scale' modular growing approach, award-winning genetics and experienced master growers set us apart.

Our Canadian operations cultivate small-batch cannabis using an individualized "room" approach, with 470,000 square feet of total space.

Sundial's brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Our consumer-packaged goods experience enables us to not just grow quality cannabis, but also to create exceptional consumer and customer experiences.

We are proudly Albertan, headquartered in Calgary, AB, with operations in Olds, AB, and Rocky View County, AB.

