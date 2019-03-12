Sunfinity Renewable Energy Has 1,000 Reasons To Be Green This St. Patrick's Day

DALLAS, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunfinity Renewable Energy knows that green isn't only the official color of St. Patrick's Day – it should be the official color 365 days a year! The company, which helps consumers and businesses harness clean, renewable solar energy, is giving away $1,000 this St. Patrick's Day to help underscore the power of being green.

Consumers 18 years and older in the company's markets (Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Texas) are invited to enter at the company's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/sunfinityre) this Sunday, March 17. Simply leave a message with your favorite "green thing" to be entered for a drawing for $1,000. This could be a way that your family tries to be green – or it could be your favorite green food (gelatin or pickles anyone), green attraction (such as the famous San Antonio Riverwalk dyed green) or green celebrity (we love you, Kermit.)

"Being green with solar energy is good – good for your family's budget and good for our planet," said John Billingsley, Chairman and CEO of Sunfinity Renewable Energy. "This is a fun way to remind people that green solar power is for everyday of the year. Now is a particularly good time to look into solar for your home or business, before summer electric bills hit. And many people don't realize that a solar system lasts for decades, so the savings potential, both in terms of dollars and harmful emissions, are exponential."

According to newly released data from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration, solar power generation – both rooftop and utility-scale – grew 25% in 2018. The Solar Energy Industries Association notes that the cost to install solar has fallen by 70% since 2010, making a good deal even better for homeowners. (Homeowners and businesses can take a 30% federal tax credit on the cost of a solar array that begins installation anytime in 2019. After that, the available tax credit will be reduced annually through 2021 for homeowners before being eliminated. Businesses will be able to claim a 10% tax credit from 2022 onward.) At the same time, more than one quarter of a million Americans are employed in the solar industry.

