Sunflower Market Size to Grow by USD 8.13 billion | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenge

The demand for sunflower oil is one of the key factors driving the growth of the sunflower market. There is a high demand for cooking oil in countries such as India. In 2020, the adverse weather conditions caused global sunflower production to fall by 9 against 2019. This led to the rapid depletion of global stocks and the subsequent rise in sunflower seeds and oil prices. However, the demand for sunflower oil is set to remain stable, supported by the growing consumption of food oil and biofuels. The EU, China, India, Iraq, and Turkey are some of the major destinations for export due to rising food demand from expanding middle class and urban population.

The fluctuation in oilseed crop prices due to lack of land will challenge the sunflower market during the forecast period. Prices of oilseed crops, such as sunflower, are volatile due to variable weather conditions and political instability. This is affecting oil crop producers' output, thus limiting oil supply to manufacturers. Other important issues leading to a decline in specialty oil production levels worldwide include restricted access to funding and a lack of information about contemporary agricultural practices and farm management skills.

Market Segmentation

The sunflower market report is segmented by type into oilseed and non-oilseed. The oilseed segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rising incidences of oil adulteration have compelled consumers to purchase approved organic edible oils. The dominance of organic edible oils over inorganic edible oils will drive the sales of organic edible oils in APAC during the forecast period.

By geography, the market has been segmented into Europe, APAC, South America, North America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe will be the leading region with 65% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Russia, Romania, and Ukraine are the key markets for sunflowers in Europe.

Some Companies Mentioned

Archer Daniels Midland Co.



Bunge Ltd.



Cargill Inc.



Colorado Mills



Conagra Brands Inc.



Corteva Inc.



Giant Snacks Inc.



GoldenSun



Groupe Limagrain Holding



kaissaoil



Kenko Trading Co. Ltd.



MACJERRY SUNFLOWER OIL COMPANY Co. Ltd.



Mahyco Pvt. Ltd.



Nufarm Ltd.



Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd.



PANNAR Ltd.



Parakh Group



REIN Oil



Syngenta AG



UPL Ltd.

Sunflower Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.03 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, South America, North America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 65% Key consumer countries China, Russia, Ukraine, Romania, and Argentina Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Colorado Mills, Conagra Brands Inc., Corteva Inc., Giant Snacks Inc., GoldenSun, Groupe Limagrain Holding, kaissaoil, Kenko Trading Co. Ltd., MACJERRY SUNFLOWER OIL COMPANY Co. Ltd., Mahyco Pvt. Ltd., Nufarm Ltd., Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd., PANNAR Ltd., Parakh Group, REIN Oil, Syngenta AG, and UPL Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

