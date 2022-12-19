Sunflower oil market to grow by 4.87% Y-O-Y in 2023; Growing use of sunflower oil for biodiesel production will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK , Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Vendors : 15+, including Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Co., Adani Wilmar Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Aveno NV, Avril SCA, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Colorado Mills, Conagra Brands Inc., Kaissa Oil, Kernel Holding S.A., M.K. Agrotech Pvt. Ltd., MK GROUP, Oliyar Co., Optimus Agro , Parakh Group, PPB Group Berhad, REIN Oil, Rusagro Group of Companies LLC, and ViOil Industrial Group among others.

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography

In 2017, the sunflower oil market was valued at USD 17,778.98 million. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at USD 6,255.94 million. The sunflower oil market size is estimated to grow by USD 5,251.78 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.14% according to Technavio.

Sunflower oil market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Sunflower oil market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Sunflower oil market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

Growing use of sunflower oil for biodiesel production

Increasing preference for healthy food ingredients

Demand for sunflower oil

KEY challenges –

Availability of substitutes

Fluctuation in oilseed crop prices due to lack of land

High import tax on sunflower oil

The sunflower oil market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this sunflower oil market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sunflower oil market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the sunflower oil market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the sunflower oil market industry across Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , South America , and North America

, APAC, and , , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sunflower oil market vendors

Related Reports:

The avocado oil market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.95% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 516.45 million . The health benefits of avocado oil are notably driving the avocado oil market growth, although factors such as stringent regulations may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.95% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The health benefits of avocado oil are notably driving the avocado oil market growth, although factors such as stringent regulations may impede the market growth. The cooking oil market is projected to grow by USD 46.18 billion with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of palm oil is notably driving the cooking oil market growth. One of the key challenges affecting the cooking oil market is distribution challenges.

Sunflower Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5251.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.87 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, South America, and North America Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key countries China, Russia, Ukraine, Brazil, and Argentina Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Co., Adani Wilmar Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Aveno NV, Avril SCA, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Colorado Mills, Conagra Brands Inc., Kaissa Oil, Kernel Holding S.A., M.K. Agrotech Pvt. Ltd., MK GROUP, Oliyar Co., Optimus Agro, Parakh Group, PPB Group Berhad, REIN Oil, Rusagro Group of Companies LLC, and ViOil Industrial Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

