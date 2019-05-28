SunGarden™ Introduces Several Varieties of Fresh Microgreens and Microgreen Seed: A Proleaferating Selection of Premium Products

COOKEVILLE, Tenn., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SunGarden™, the leading supplier of fresh sprouts and sprouting seed, has just introduced microgreens to its fresh product and seed lines to help put nourishing greens on dinner plates across the world.

Microgreens are not just green leafy garnishes used for presentation, only to be left uneaten on one's plate. Microgreens are a potent superfood that may be eaten raw as a snack, blended into smoothies, or incorporated into any dish as a nutritious ingredient.

These luscious greens are young plants that fall between sprouts and mature vegetables. Because microgreens and sprouts are harvested at an early stage of a plant's life, both seedlings have a higher concentration of nutrients than their mature counterparts.

In fact, microgreens contain up to 40 times higher levels of vitamins than mature vegetables, and may reduce the risks of heart disease, Alzheimer's, and diabetes.

"We want everyone to enjoy these nutritious, natural foods. This is why we are leaders in the sprouting industry and now offering fresh microgreens and microgreen seed," said Silas Stoddart, Marketing Director.

SunGarden™ now carries popular favorites: carrot, radish, arugula, and many other varieties, all available as seed or fresh product. "Whatever microgreens you are looking for, we can provide them," said Stoddart.

The popularity of microgreens and sprouts will only continue to rise due to the health benefits associated with these superfoods.

"People are discovering the nutritional powers of these tiny plants," said Michael Gilpatrick, Account Executive. "We have been told since childhood to eat our vegetables, but soon, parents will also tell kids to eat more sprouts and microgreens."

For more information, contact Silas Stoddart, Marketing Director at silas.stoddart@sproutnet.com or 1-931-526-1106, ext. 126.

Visit us at www.sproutnet.com.

About SunGarden™

SunGarden™ is a division of International Specialty Supply, a Cookeville, Tennessee-based company that has provided sprouting seed, sprouting equipment, and sprouted fresh products and ingredients to the global market since 1979.

SunGarden™ holds certifications in Safe Quality Food (SQF) Level 2, Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), Organic, and Kosher. The facility is FDA, USDA, and US Military inspected.

