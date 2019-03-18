SunGarden™ Seed Partners with Agri-Neo to Revolutionize Food Safety in the Sprouting Industry: Organic, Eco-Friendly Seed Treatment Replaces Caustic Chemicals and Achieves Highest Pathogen Reduction

COOKEVILLE, Tenn., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Specialty Supply, a global leader in the sprouting industry, introduces SunGarden™ Seed, the ultimate premium line of sprouting seed that tackles the biggest fear surrounding sprout consumption: the risk of foodborne illnesses.

According to the Center of Disease Control, since 1996, there have been more than 30 foodborne illness outbreaks traced back to sprouts; most outbreaks were traced back to contaminated seed.

Similar outbreaks may be eliminated by using SunGarden™ Seed's new pathogen reduction process.

In an exclusive partnership with Agri-Neo Inc., SunGarden™ Seed utilizes Agri-Neo's EPA and FDA-approved Neo-Pure technology to achieve a 4-log (10,000 times less) to 6-log (1,000,000 times less) reduction of pathogens while safeguarding the nutritional profile, germination, taste, and texture of the seed.

Industry standard sanitation processes achieve only a 3-log (1,000 times less) reduction of pathogens while also using harsh chemicals. Agri-Neo's all-natural, scientifically-validated Neo-Pure solution provides a higher reduction of pathogens compared to the industry standard. This pathogen reduction process combined with SunGarden™ Seed's already-proven seed testing protocol are the best risk reduction steps available.

"We provide the cleanest seed, ready for sprouting," says Karen Wilson, Sales Director. "If sprout growers use our SunGarden™ Seed along with the proven, best food safety practices that sprout growers already have in place, everyone can enjoy this wonderful food."

SunGarden™ Seed is also in strict compliance with FDA sprouting safety guidelines, which means sprout growers are not required to take additional sanitation steps, thus saving growers time and money.

SunGarden™ Seed's conventional and organic sprouting seed portfolio includes alfalfa, beet, broccoli, clover, crunchy mix, garlic, daikon, mung bean, rainbow mix, spicy, pea, sunflower, wheatgrass, and many others.

If you are interested in additional information, samples, or commercial arrangements for SunGarden™ Seed, please contact Silas Stoddart, Marketing Director at silas.stoddart@sproutnet.com or 1-931-526-1106, ext. 126.

About SunGarden™ Seed

SunGarden™ Seed is a division of International Specialty Supply, a Cookeville, Tennessee-based company that has provided sprouting seed, sprouting equipment, and sprouted fresh products and ingredients to the global market since 1979.

International Specialty Supply and SunGarden™ Seed hold certifications in Safe Quality Food (SQF) Level 2, Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), Organic, and Kosher. The facility is also FDA, USDA, and US Military inspected.

Visit us at www.sproutnet.com.

About Agri-Neo

Agri-Neo's mission is to help safely feed the world. The vision of the company and its founders is to set new food safety standards, starting with Neo-Pure for nuts, seeds, grains and sprouts.

Source: www.agri-neo.com

