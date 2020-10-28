Sungrow Crosses 1 GW of PV Inverter Shipment in Chile

Chile is now in the midst of an energy transition away from fossil fuels to green energy. Investors across the globe have flooded Chile's renewable energy market, fueling a boom in the local sustainable economy. The country is in LATAM's top three countries for installed solar capacity without the need for feed-in tariffs, while the dropping PPA price is poised to request a lower system cost.

Sungrow offers 1500V turnkey solutions integrating advanced PV inverter, medium-voltage transformer, monitoring system, compatible with bi-facial modules and tracking systems, while enabling big block and high DC/AC ratio design, guaranteeing a minimized LCOE. Featured products Sungrow supplied include the 1500V 6.25 MW central inverter solution for utility-scale plants and the 1500V string inverter SG250HX for the thriving distributed generation plants under the PMGD scheme which supports projects with a rated power of up to 9 MW.

"Our actions are firmly grounded in advanced technologies, supplying world-class products and services to thrive in a low-carbon world. The 1 GW milestone marks a new start of our contribution in Chile," commented Gonzalo Feito, Country Manager of Sungrow Chile.

With the local subsidiary set up in Santiago, Sungrow has established a comprehensive local team and extends partnership with renowned entities, such as Enel Green Power, ENGIE, Total. The Company has supplied a large number of landmark projects including a 400 MW solar park in Atacama desert, billed as the largest seen in Chile to date.

Apart from Chile, Sungrow hit 1 GW shipment in another LATAM solar hub Brazil earlier this year, being the best-selling inverter brand in the country.

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 120 GW installed worldwide as of June 2020. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 23-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 120 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

