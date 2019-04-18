Sungrow debuts a New Energy Storage System at ESA's Energy Storage Conference in Phoenix

As one of the first on the US market to offer high-power capabilities, ST556KWH-250 features 4 units of 60kW modules, which enables flexible design to customize system capacity and module quantity, and can be widely used in multiple applications, including peak shaving, demand response and micro-grid.

The main innovation behind the new ESS solution is its integration with Samsung's latest E3 Battery to obtain a smaller size and higher energy densities, along with minimized on-site labor and wiring. Thanks to its local controller, HAVC and FSS design, ST556KWH-250 ensures flexible operations and easy maintenance.

Groundbreaking DC-Coupled Energy Storage System showcased

To further strengthen its ESS range, Sungrow introduced its all-new DC-Coupled ESS solution. Compared to an AC-Coupled system, the new DC-Coupled system has a lower connected power distribution, and is easy to transport and install. With its compact mechanical design, this system not only reduces initial investment by 20%, but also harnesses solar energy effectively, making it the perfect match of the PV plus energy storage power plants.

"We are excited to be showcasing our latest products and technologies at this show," said Jack Gu, President of Sungrow PV & Energy Storage Division. "Until now, we have more than 200 MW storage systems deployed in the US, especially in the commercial space with a market share over 15%. As a pioneering PV technology leader and inverter solution provider, Sungrow will continue to develop and present new cutting-edge PV and ESS solutions and catalyze the development of the global PV industry," he added.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is a global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables with over 79 GW installed worldwide as of December 2018. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 22-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 60 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com

