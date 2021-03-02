Sungrow Launches the Latest 75 kW String Inverter for Brazilian DG Market

The Brazilian solar market has not been significantly impacted due to the COVID-19 crisis as the increasing electricity demand, the low-interest rate and favorable tariff policies pave the way for sustainable development. The distributed generation (DG) in Brazil is very promising, upon which Sungrow's newly launched 75 kW inverter solution focuses.

Equipped with 9 MPPTs, the 75 kW inverter is installable in diversified commercial PV plants. It guarantees optimal power generation even performing in the shade. It is compatible with bifacial modules of over 600Wp and designed with a high DC/AC ratio of up to 2 -- ensuring an initial investment and a minimum LCOE.

Given complex installation environments like coastal areas, the built-in PID recovery function is essential, preventing any power loss by using reverse potential at night to cancel polarization and restore the degraded modules. Its competitive protection level of IP66 and an anti-corrosion grade of C5, allows for stunning efficiency with improved resilience. Designed with smart-forced air-cooling technology, the inverter operates without derating when the temperature reaches 50 degrees Celsius.

"Sungrow's four year presence in the Brazil market helps align with customers and their unique needs. The 75 kW inverter is another flagship solution we added to the Brazilian distributed generation portfolio, matching the niche demands with an unexpected experience. It'll be available in most of our distribution channels and will contribute more to the net-zero carbon planet," said Rafael Ribeiro, Country Manager of Sungrow Brazil.

With its Brazilian branch operating in Sao Paulo, Sungrow has a strong local team offering comprehensive sales, technical support, and after-sale service. The Company has been leading the local market share since 2019 and has more than 60,000 units of inverters deployed in Brazil.

"We have a large capacity for continued growth," added Rafael. In the landscape of the other LATAM solar hubs including Argentina and Chile, Sungrow makes huge strides forward in 2020 as well, such as surpassing 1 GW in shipment in Chile.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 154 GW installed worldwide as of December 2020. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 24-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

