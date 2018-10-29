Sungrow partners with Bouygues to support a 201 MW PV plant in Vietnam

The project, located on a wide flat ground, is the largest solar plant in Vietnam, and is expected to be connected to the grid in April 2019, significantly alleviating the local power shortage. It is also recognized as promoting regional economic growth while boosting job creation for the local community at large.

Sungrow's turnkey solution, the SG3125HV-MV, integrates the PV inverter, transformer and RMU housed in a standard 20-foot container, optimized for easy transportation, installation and maintenance. Furthermore, it features a DC/AC ratio up to 1.5 and enables an overall cost-savings, making it the ideal solution for this 201 MW utility-scale PV plant. A result of a 3-level topology and smart cooling design, it reaches a peak efficiency of 99% and can perform without derating at 50 degrees Celsius. For the Vietnamese market, having sustained power yield for solar farms in the scorching heat is essential for satisfactory project economics.

"We're excited to be a part of this 201 MW project, a landmark installation which presents our first utility-scale deal in Vietnam," said an executive from Bouygues. "We value Sungrow's proven performance track record and efficient commissioning features for the various interconnection requirements," he added.

Vietnam is witnessing a booming solar market projected for the next few years. Sungrow has realized significant traction in this emerging market with deals approaching 1 GW of volume, including a recently installed 100 MWp project in Dak Lak province. To provide better products and services for its local customers, Sungrow opened its Vietnam branch in early 2018. "As Vietnam's solar market continues to proliferate, Sungrow will continue to expand our local team, product offering, and service operations for clients," said Professor Cao Renxian, Chairman of Sungrow.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is a global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables with over 68GW installed worldwide as of June 2018. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 21-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 60 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd