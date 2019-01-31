Sungrow Ships 200 MW of 1500V Central Inverter Solutions for Nevada Project in the USA

Much of the state is covered in sun-bathed desert, making Nevada one of the nation's best regions for solar power potential. The project is expected to be grid-connected by the end of 2019 and creates hundreds of jobs for the local community. Once fully operational, it will power local residences at large and increase the share of Nevada's electricity generation from solar resources compared to other energy sources.

The project is in an arid high plateau which can experience temperatures in summer exceeding 40 degrees Celsius. Sungrow's state-of-the-art 1500V central inverter SG2500U-MV applied onsite, characterizes the excellent performance from -30 degrees Celsius (-22 F) to 60 degrees Celsius (140 F). The turnkey solution with the central inverter, transformer and auxiliary power supply, enables lower initial investment on installation and commissioning and caters to the complex requirements of the American grid code, making it the ideal solution for this remarkable project. Notably, the 2.75 MW turnkey solutions were installed by Swinerton for the first utility-scale solar plant in Wyoming in early September. Additionally, the industry-leading solutions are operational for 205 MW project in California's Central Valley.

The EPC company Swinerton Renewable Energy is providing turnkey engineering, procurement and construction services for the project developer and asset management service provider Clenera LLC. "Swinerton is excited to partner with Sungrow to build this landmark project," said George Hershman, President of Swinerton Renewable Energy. "Sungrow's proven performance track record and efficient commissioning features support the delivery of a high-quality product to Clenera and to the people of Nevada."

"We take pride in being a part of the 200 MW solar project and we are pleased to bring clean energy to the great State of Nevada," said Jack Gu, President of Sungrow PV & Energy Storage Division. "The North American solar market is vital and full of opportunities and we are dedicated to providing excellent products and solutions from coast to coast as we charge toward a brighter future," he added.

Reportedly, the company will unveil its new product portfolios including SG3150U for North American solar market in 2019 and onward.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is a global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables with over 79 GW installed worldwide as of December 2018. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 22-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 60 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd

Related Links

http://www.sungrowpower.com

