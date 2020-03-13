Sungrow Supplies the 200 MW Wright Solar Project in California's Central Valley

The Central Valley is home to many California solar plants due to the ample sunshine and abundant flat land. The plant is expected to power more than 100,000 San Mateo County homes per year utilizing the 1500 Vdc turnkey solution SG2500U-MV.

Featuring an integration of the 2.5 MW central inverter, MV transformer and LV auxiliary power in a 20-ft container, the solution enables simplified transportation and installation as well as quick O&M. Due to the smart forced air-cooling technology, the product can work stably without derating even if it's up to 50 degrees Celsius, being an ideal match given the high temperatures in the summer months. Developed for large-scale flat ground plants, the solution also characterizes a high DC/AC ratio and is compatible with bifacial modules and tracking systems, enabling high yields, which is recognized widely in the region.

The solar facility is being developed by Clēnera and constructed by Swinerton Renewable Energy with union labor hired from the surrounding areas. "Sungrow has delivered high-performing products and reliable service on a number of prominent and successful projects throughout the country. We look forward to continued cooperation as we work toward building a stronger economy and more sustainable future through solar," said George Hershman, President of Swinerton Renewable Energy.

Clēnera's Vice President of Operations, Michael Gallego said, "Our Sungrow inverters continue to provide reliable energy throughout the Clēnera portfolio of operating solar facilities. Ontime deliveries, speed of commissioning, and prompt service have made them a preferred partner for our growing list of assets."

Peninsula Clean Energy (PCE) is the power purchaser of the project. "This is a huge step for PCE and our customers. The Wright Solar project moves us toward our goal of providing all customers with 100 percent renewable power by 2025," said CEO Jan Pepper, in a press release.

"Sungrow is always in the pursuit of technical innovations and establishing itself as a comprehensive service platform to pave the way for growing decarbonized economics," said Hank Wang, President of Sungrow Americas.

Since entering the U.S. market in early 2010s, Sungrow continues to make big moves with inverters installed in landmark projects, in particular the largest projects in Washington State and Wyoming as well as the 200 MW Techren Ⅱ solar project in Nevada. The division shipped over 3 GW across the Americas in 2019.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is a global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables with over 100 GW installed worldwide as of December 2019. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 23-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 60 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

About Clēnera

Clenera, LLC ("Clēnera") is a privately-held renewable energy company headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Clēnera acquires, develops, builds and manages utility-scale solar farms and energy storage facilities throughout the United States. Combining breakthrough technology with a deeply integrated team approach, Clēnera provides reliable, affordable energy systems and helps its utility partners become clean energy leaders in their communities. Clēnera's current operating portfolio exceeds 1.3 GW, with more than 14 GW of solar and storage assets in development. Learn more at www.clenera.com.

About Swinerton Renewable Energy

Swinerton Renewable Energy (SRE) offers engineering, procurement, construction, and SOLV® services for solar photovoltaic plants throughout North America to a diverse range of clients. Over 130 years of building landmark projects, Swinerton has forged a reputation for unsurpassed safety, workmanship, on-time delivery, and customer satisfaction. Today, our team takes pride in building cost-effective solar systems that will generate reliable, clean power for many years to come. SRE has delivered over 5 GW of solar projects and our SOLV team manages over 7.5 GW of PV plants. Learn more about Swinerton Renewable Energy at swinertonrenewable.com.

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd

Related Links

www.sungrowpower.com

