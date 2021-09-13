SunHaven Ranks No. 51 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 6,594% Percent

HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine recently revealed that SunHaven is No. 51 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Since 1982, this respected list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success and the place where future household names first make their mark. SunHaven joins Intuit, Pandora, Zappos, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names who gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are truly honored to join the Inc. 5000 list and to see SunHaven amongst many other successful, household names," said Michael Hillel, founder and CEO of SunHaven. "We're so excited about the incredible growth we've seen this year, especially given the challenges we've all experienced throughout the pandemic. We have a big future ahead, and we're looking forward to building upon this growth for many successful years to come."

Founded in 2017 by Michael Hillel, SunHaven was created to enhance outdoor living spaces using stylish, practical and fairly-priced products. Today the brand is a direct-to-consumer company offering a competitive assortment of comfortable, well-designed, and high-value outdoor furniture and decor. Designed to grow and adapt to your life, products include stylish options for small patios and large decks alike: elegant sofas, chairs, ottomans, coffee, and side tables, are all offered both fully assembled and modular. The brand also recently expanded to curated decor kits with pillows, throws and outdoor rugs to help customers' style their space.

In addition to an individual profile on Inc.com, SunHaven will join the top 500 in a feature in the September issue of Inc. Magazine, the leading entrepreneurial advocate for 38 years running.

About SunHaven

SunHaven is a DTC furniture company dedicated to offering comfortable, durable, well-designed outdoor furniture through a seamless and user-friendly shopping experience. Offering an assortment of elegant sofas, chairs, ottomans, and coffee tables, the collection can be easily configured or rearranged to fit any outdoor space, no matter the shape or size. With customer ease and convenience at the heart of their business, SunHaven's outdoor furniture arrives pre-assembled and ready for immediate use. Purchase at sun-haven.com

