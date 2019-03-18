Sunil W. Savkar Joins Debevoise's Finance Group

NEW YORK, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP today announced that Sunil W. Savkar, a highly regarded finance lawyer, has joined the firm's corporate department as partner and member of the firm's Finance Group and Private Equity Group. Mr. Savkar's practice will focus on complex acquisition and leveraged financings. He will be resident in the firm's New York office.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sunil to Debevoise," said Michael W. Blair, the firm's Presiding Partner. "Sunil's nearly 20 years of broad-gauged finance experience aligns perfectly with our leveraged finance practice. Sunil brings a valuable perspective on complex finance issues that will make him particularly attractive to our clients, and further enhance our finance team."

"Adding a partner of Sunil's caliber and remarkable insight is an important step in continuing to maintain the firm's strong market position in leveraged finance and private equity more generally," said Jeffrey E. Ross, Chair of the firm's Finance Group.

Mr. Savkar has built a reputation as a leader in the leveraged finance space. He has advised private equity clients and their portfolio companies, corporate borrowers and lenders in senior and junior credit facilities, mezzanine and subordinated financings and high-yield offerings. His transactions have included numerous large and middle-market domestic and international financing transactions.

"I am delighted to be joining Debevoise," said Mr. Savkar. "Debevoise has long had a sterling reputation in helping clients navigate complex financings and I am looking forward to being part of the firm's team-oriented service culture. I could not have chosen a more ideal place to begin the next phase of my career."

Mr. Savkar received his J.D. from Columbia University School of Law, where he was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar, Kent Scholar and Articles Editor of the Columbia Journal of Transactional Law. He received his Master's of Engineering and B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University. Mr. Savkar worked in the semiconductor and computer industries for five years before attending law school.

About the Finance Practice

Debevoise's Finance Group invests in its clients, developing a deep understanding of their business models, their needs and objectives, and their tolerance for risk and complexity. Pragmatic, flexible, fast and responsive, the team delivers creative solutions and flawless execution, allowing clients to take advantage of market windows and employ innovative techniques. The end result is a superior practice that offers a pragmatic and business-oriented approach to develop and implement the best solutions for clients.

The Finance Group spans the firm's global offices, representing a wide spectrum of clients, including issuers, private equity sponsors, project sponsors and companies, private credit lenders, institutional investors, airlines, lessors and lessees whose needs involve acquisition finance, project finance, equipment finance, structured finance and derivatives, syndicated loans, high-yield bond offerings, mezzanine finance and private placements.

About Debevoise & Plimpton LLP

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP is a premier law firm with market-leading practices, a global perspective and strong New York roots. We deliver effective solutions to our clients' most important legal challenges, applying clear commercial judgment and a distinctively collaborative approach.

SOURCE Debevoise & Plimpton LLP