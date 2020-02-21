Suning Finance Receives AAA Rating for Domestic Credit

NANJING, China, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 14th, Suning Finance entered the ranks of the highest domestic credit rating for the first time. Its long-term credit rating was determined as AAA, and its rating outlook was "stable". Currently, only 52 private enterprises nationwide have received AAA ratings. It means that Suning Finance has obtained the same credit rating as large state-owned commercial banks and national joint-stock commercial banks.

Regarding the above decision, United Credit believes that Suning Finance has a strong shareholder background and capital strength. After years of development, it has now established a diversified financial main business structure, relying on the resource advantages of the Suning ecosystem and the omni-channel layout of O2O integration. The financial business scale and income continued to grow rapidly.

As a pioneer of online-to-offline (O2O) finance in China, Suning Finance is positioned as a fintech company featuring O2O integration and development. It has always adhered to and practiced the development model of "scenario finance + fintech = inclusive finance", focusing on supply chain finance, commercial finance, consumer finance, payments, wealth management, and fintech export "5 + 1" core businesses.

In 2019, Suning Finance successfully completed the C round of tens of billions of financing, the post-investment valuation reached 56 billion, the transaction volume exceeded the trillion marks for three consecutive years, and the number of active customers exceeded 70 million. Suning Pay daily offline scan code breakthrough 100,000 transactions, the supply chain financial investment exceeded 100 billion. And has successfully obtained 2 international syndicated loans, and successively issued 6 phases of supply chain finance ABS and 1 phase of consumer finance ABS, which fully demonstrates that Suning Finance's business capabilities, asset quality, and market reputation have been highly recognized by domestic and foreign financial institutions.

Based on the root 'innovative financial technology leads the development', Suning Finance keeps enhancing its technological capabilities, especially the block chain techs to apply in many scenarios, such as data sharing, payment, mortgage and BaaS. In the future, Suning Finance will continue to provide premium financial services and operate under the concept of integrity, stable and discretion to become a reliable and widely influential comprehensive financial service company.

SOURCE Suning Holdings Group