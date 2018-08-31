Suning Helps Salone del Mobile.Milano Shanghai Get Ready In Style Of Digitized Era

Industry leaders gathered at the atmospheric Cha Villa to celebrate the forthcoming world fair, which runs at the Shanghai Exhibition Centre (SEC) from 22-24 November 2018. Salone del Mobile.Milano Shanghai is the leading international event for the furniture and interior design industry which showcases the excellence of 'Made in Italy'.

The Red Night – which saw the venue bathed in 'Salone Red' – followed a press conference, told the audience what they can look forward to. The show includes Design products embodying functionality, innovation and great looks, along with xLux products marrying classic elegance and contemporary design. Suning is the main strategic partner of the event.

Steven Zhang, who is based in Milan where he is responsible for the company's international ambitions, said: "The advancing consumer market of China has huge potential for global design and manufacturing brands. Suning as a smart retailer, aspires to lead local consumers, especially younger generations, in pursuit of tasteful and personalized lifestyle gathered from the world. As Salone del Mobile's main strategic partner, we view this as a great opportunity to bring in Italian design of exclusive home furnishings, while connecting some of the most creative minds domestic and aboard. We hope to give an example of cross-culture communications and inspire more innovative business talks between China and Italy in the digitized era."

As a leading Smart Retailer, Suning is exploring new ways to create more refined and personalised products and services experience for global consumers. At the same time, the Chinese market is rapidly developing a desire for high-end designs and the charm of quality and innovative Italian lifestyle and furnishing. Earlier this year, Suning opened its own Milan office to explore partnerships with exclusive brands wanting to access the China market.

This year will be the third edition of the Salone del Mobile.Milano Shanghai. The three-day event promises over 40,000 visitors an immersion into the beauty, quality, design luxury and elegance of products 'Made in Italy'. More than 100 premium Italian brands are taking part including AGRESTI and TechnoGym whom Suning has already cooperated with

The Red Night was also attended by high-profile guests including Michele Cecchi, General Consul of Italy in Shanghai and Marco Sabetta, General Manager of Salone del Mobile.Milano.

Suning has interests in eight industries including Smart Retail through its subsidiary Suning.com, the leading 'O2O' (offline to online) retailer in China ranked in the 2018 Fortune Global 500. The company is also playing a major role in the China International Import Expo Trade Fair which will take place from 5-10 November 2018. Facing the consumption upgrading in Chinese consumer market, Suning aims to continuously expand its business cooperation with overseas quality brands of personal and home life merchandises through such worldwide opportunity and establish more constructive partnerships with great industrial representatives.

About Suning

Founded in 1990, Suning is one of the leading commercial enterprises in China with two public companies in China and Japan respectively. In 2018, Suning Holding ranked second among the top 500 non-state owned enterprises in China with annual revenue of 80.85 billion USD (557.88 billion RMB). With the mission of "Leading the Ecosystem across Industries by Creating Elite Quality of Life for All", Suning has strengthened and expanded its core business through eight vertical industries: Suning.com, Logistics, Financial Services, Technology, Real Estate, Sports, Media &Entertainment, and Investment, among which Suning.com is listed on the 2017 and 2018 list of Fortune Global 500.

For more information see www.suningholdings.com

SOURCE Suning Holdings Group

