Suning International Showcases New One-Stop Solution for Overseas Brands to Enter China at the China International Consumer Products Expo

During the event, Suning International teamed up with its subsidiary Laox, Japan's largest duty-free retailer; the Italian Trade Agency (ITA); SUP's, the world's preferred platform for branding, marketing and consulting services for overseas brands seeking to enter the Chinese market; and cross-border e-commerce supply chain company Shenzhen Qianhai Electric Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd ("EMATOU") to bring more international high-quality brands and products to Chinese consumers.

Suning International displayed its latest cross-border trade solutions, which include essential services such as customs clearance and warehouse operations, global supply chain and logistics services, new bonded and physical retail channel networks, and comprehensive financial management services.

On May 7, Suning International also held its 2021 Global Partner Conference, where the company introduced its "one-stop solution for overseas brands to enter China" program. Suning's digital solutions services, which include integrated cross-border trading and marketing services, help global brands enter, grow and expand in their target Chinese markets, as well as serve as an engine to boost cross-border dual circulation. Leveraging its channels and resources of Suning International, the program provides cross-border strategy consulting services, customized retail solutions and global trade, with the aim to develop Suning International into the biggest imported supply chain platform that empowers global brands to take root in China.

Suning International is expected to sign up over 1,000 new and emerging global brands for its one-stop solution, as the company seeks to bring more authentic, popular, and high-quality global products to China. At the same time, Suning International has further cultivated its reach through multiple channels to enhance its ability to service overseas brands. To date, the company has partnered with more than 5,000 international companies and introduced more than 1.2 global million products to Chinese consumers.

A one-stop solution supported by full-link services

With its years of cross-border retail experience, Suning International is committed to developing one-stop full-link customized retail solutions to accelerate the localization of overseas businesses. In addition to assisting overseas brands with market entry, Suning International provides companies with business planning services centered on localized strategic consulting and content marketing — realizing an end-to-end solution capable of supporting the world's biggest retailers. Furthermore, Suning International boasts strong resources and capabilities for joint promotion, and can maximize local brand coverage and development via its online and offline platforms.

As a recognized nam e for many emerging overseas brands entering the Chinese market, Suning International's eCommerce operation capabilities and brand marketing services generated a significant amount of interest during the exhibition period. More than 300 brands or agents formalized partnerships with Suning International during the expo.

With Suning Group's South China headquarters in planning, Suning International will harness its smart retail service capabilities to further develop the Greater Bay Area and Hainan Free Trade Port, and bring more authentic overseas products and services to Chinese consumers.

About Suning Group



Founded in 1990, Suning Group has two listed subsidiaries at home and abroad and more than 300,000 employees around the world, ranking the third in the Chinese private sector. Being committed to its mission of Leading the Industrial Advancements in Creating a Higher Quality of Life for All, it provides quality products and services to more than 700 million customers worldwide and has its business scope covering three main sectors: Retail, Real Estate, and Financial Service. Suning.com, the main subsidiary is a leading O2O smart retail service provider in China. In 2020, Suning.com maintained its position among the Fortune Global 500 and topped the 2020 List of China's 500 Most Valuable Brands with a brand value of RMB 296.815 billion.

About Suning International

Suning International is the international business arm of Suning Group, with two business platforms: cross border retail platform and leading cross border retail services provider Sup's. Suning International positions itself as an import supply chain retail service platform for the new decade, to fully empower growth and prosperity of global brands in the Chinese market.

SOURCE Suning Group