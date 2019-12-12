Suning Plaza to Open 22 Plus Smart Commercial Complexes, Improving Full-Scenario Smart Retail System

NANJING, China, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 China International Fashion Retail Industry Summit took place from December 3rd to 4th at Bellagio Shanghai, the celebrated 5-star international hotel under the ownership of Suning Real Estate. This top-notch retail event was attended by over 300 world-renowned retail brands such as Sephora, Sisley and Belle International.

In the presence of these international brands, Suning Plaza rolled out its Three-Year Plan 2020-2023 to open 22 plus smart commercial complexes, which are expected to total almost 4 million sqms across China's first- and second-tier cities, showcasing the leapfrog development Suning Real Estate has made in smart estate operation over the past ten or more years.

Suning Plaza, as the platform and carrier of Suning's smart retail, integrates almost all Suning's business formats and state-of-the-art technologies such as big data and digital operation. Each plaza is located in the CBDs of a city. The layout of the 22 plus smart commercial complexes exhibits Suning's burning ambition to improve offline channels and build up more gateways to its smart retail.

Piggybacking on Suning's cutting-edge smart retail technologies and three core excellences of scenario-based Internet, smart supply chain and digital operation, Suning Real Estate has built a brand-new retail model featuring omni-channel consumption scenarios, as evidenced by the 73 smart retail plazas it is running.

The 73 smart retail plazas realize omni-scenario smart consumption by diverse retail formats including Suning's self-operated Suning Jiwu, Suning Red Baby and SuFresh as well as other partnership businesses of art, recreation and sports.

During the summit Suning struck partnerships with multiple prestigious brands to pool efforts to beef up the ongoing quality consumption upgrade in China.

The theme of the summit 'Integrating Fashion Retail Industry, Innovating Fashion Retail Ecosystem' is in sync with the value that Suning champions. In recent years, Suning has released the core advantages of "Scenario Internet + Smart Supply Chain", "Two Complexes, Two Stores and Multiple Specialties" smart retail format has outbroken across the board. With the acquisition of Wanda Department Store and Carrefour China this year, Suning smart retail's full-scenario layout, full category expansion, global logistics construction, and international industrial chain layout have been further improved.

Suning has now formed a comprehensive and open smart retail system over the past decades and is willing to join with more businesses and brands, share digital solutions for smart retail and co-build a leading scenario-based Internet platform to promote the development of China's retail industry.

About Suning Holdings Group

Founded in 1990, Suning is one of the leading commercial enterprises in China with two public companies in China and Japan. In 2019, Suning Holdings Group ranked as the top three brands among the top 500 non-state-owned enterprises in China with annual revenues of RMB 602.5 billion (approximately EURO 77.24 billion) and continued to top the list of Internet retailing category. Adhering to the enterprise mission of "Leading the Ecosystem across Industries by Creating Elite Quality of Life for All", Suning has strengthened and expanded its core business as retail through a corporate ecosystem comprised by multiple vertical industries, including commercial real estate, financial services and sports. Suning.com, the main subsidiary pioneering in online and offline retailing, has been listed in the Fortune Global 500 for three successive years from 2017 to 2019.

