Suning.com sees positive results after Carrefour China acquisition

NANJING, China, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 27, Suning.com (002024.SZ) announced that it has completed the acquisition of Carrefour China Holdings N.V.Carrefour China, marking the start of the Suning era for Carrefour China. In 2019, the company acquired an 80% equity stake in Carrefour China for EUR 620 million (RMB 4.8 billion), following the transaction of Dia China and Wanda Department Stores, as Suning continued to accelerate the expansion of its brick-and-mortar portfolio for its full-scenario retail model.

Mr. Jindong Zhang, Chairman of Suning.com, said: "This is a key step to Suning's Smart Retail Plan. Carrefour's FMCG experience and supply chain capabilities can be integrated with Suning's full-scenario retail model, solid logistics network and advanced technology. With our smart retail capabilities, Suning can transform Carrefour stores into fully integrated online-and-offline supermarkets to meet evolving consumer demands." Additionally, Suning announced five long-term strategies of Carrefour China, including digitalizing Carrefour physical stores, improving current store models, expanding to lower-tier cities with Suning's Retail Cloud Franchise Store, integrating with Suning's convenience store, and opening new stores in the existing market.

Suning.com's major actions after the acquisition of Carrefour China

In the future, Suning.com will have more offline integration with Carrefour China. Other than home appliance stores, Carrefour stores will also incorporate other Suning business models including mother-infant, sports retail and movie theaters.

With a presence in China dating back to 1995, as of March 2019, Carrefour China operated a network of 210 hypermarkets and 24 convenience stores, covering 22 provinces and 51 large and medium-sized cities, with about 30 million members. In 2018, it generated net sales of nearly RMB 30 billion.

