Sunlands Technology Group Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

BEIJING, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), a leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Highlights

Net revenues were RMB564.2 million ( US$84.1 million ), representing a 38.8% increase year-over-year.

( ), representing a 38.8% increase year-over-year. Gross billings (non-GAAP) were RMB663.9 million ( US$98.9 million ), representing a 28.6% decrease year-over-year.

( ), representing a 28.6% decrease year-over-year. Gross profit was RMB478.7 million ( US$71.3 million ), representing a 42.6% increase year-over-year.

( ), representing a 42.6% increase year-over-year. Net loss was RMB112.9 million ( US$16.8 million ), representing a 54.0% decrease year-over-year. Net loss margin, defined as net loss as a percentage of net revenues, decreased to 20.0% from 60.3% in the first quarter of 2018.

( ), representing a 54.0% decrease year-over-year. Net loss margin, defined as net loss as a percentage of net revenues, decreased to 20.0% from 60.3% in the first quarter of 2018. New student enrollments were 100,051, representing a 34.2% decrease year-over-year.

As of March 31, 2019 , the Company's deferred revenue balance was RMB3,372.2 million ( US$502.5 million ).

[1] New student enrollments for a given period refers to the total number of orders placed by students that newly enroll in at least one course during that period (including those students that enroll and then terminate their enrollment with the Company).

"Diversifying student acquisition methods, increasing accessibility and enhancing user-friendly marketing techniques continue to be our focus. During the first quarter we advanced each of these initiatives, including launching a new mobile app that broadens our subject domains and deepens our content offerings," said Mr. Tongbo Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Sunlands. "This is a milestone and a starting point for Sunlands to build up our own free learning community and a self-developed traffic pool. We are actively providing and testing new content and adding additional subjects, as well as diversifying our student acquisition methods to attract more students to our online platform. With our significantly lower price point compared to traditional brick-and-mortar offerings, the flexibility to learn at one's own pace and schedule, and the cultural emphasis on education in China, we believe we are well-positioned to seize the tremendous growth opportunity before us.

"Our expansion and retention plan for 2019 follows a five-pronged approach. First, we are continuing to enrich and upgrade our existing trial programs. Second, we are hiring and training live streaming teachers suitable for adult students in China by offering a competitive compensation structure and robust teaching and research support. Third, we are cultivating a unique online learning community and encouraging our students to interact with our teachers, mentors and each other more actively. Fourth, we are enhancing our technology in order to enhance students' ability to learn efficiently. Finally, we are continuing to expand our range to cover more attractive course offerings, covering more highly desirable course offerings to help our students achieve their post-secondary and professional education goals. At the same time, we are offering more diverse trial programs and deploying more effective after-sales services, all in an effort to attract more students and strengthen our position as a market leader."

Mr. Steven Yipeng Li, Chief Financial Officer of Sunlands, said, "For the first quarter, our net revenues increased 38.8% year-over-year, in line with our guidance, and we further narrowed our net loss margin to 20.0%. Against the backdrop of the seasonal slowdown due to the Chinese New Year holiday period, softer marketing tactics and expanded trial programs, our new student enrollments declined, and gross billings were down 28.6% year-over-year. However, we are confident that our upgraded free trials, introductory seminars and free short courses for graduates, post-graduates and professionals, can increase average gross billings, conversion rates and sales efficiency, over the long-term. As these initiatives begin to take hold, we will continue to focus on growth through new student acquisitions and continue to improve the online learning experience for our students."

Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2019

Net Revenues

In the first quarter of 2019, net revenues increased by 38.8% to RMB564.2 million (US$84.1 million) from RMB406.4 million in the first quarter of 2018. The increase was mainly driven by the growth in the number of students[2] in the first quarter of 2019 compared with the first quarter of 2018, following new student enrollments continuous increase over the past years.

[2] Number of students for a given period refers to the total number of orders placed by students which remain in their respective service periods.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues increased by 20.9% to RMB85.5 million (US$12.7 million) in the first quarter of 2019 from RMB70.7 million in the first quarter of 2018, which was primarily due to the increase in the compensation for faculty members.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 42.6% to RMB478.7 million (US$71.3 million) from RMB335.7 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Operating Expenses

In the first quarter of 2019, operating expenses were RMB612.7 million (US$91.3 million), representing a 4.2% increase from RMB588.3 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB497.3 million (US$74.1 million) in the first quarter of 2019, compared with RMB499.0 million in the first quarter of 2018.

General and administrative expenses increased by 13.8% to RMB88.4 million (US$13.2 million) in the first quarter of 2019 from RMB77.7 million in the first quarter of 2018. The increase was mainly due to an increase in compensation expenses, mainly as a result of hiring more research and development personnel to strengthen Sunlands' IT infrastructure and research and development capabilities.

Product development expenses increased by 132.7% to RMB27.0 million (US$4.0 million) in the first quarter of 2019 from RMB11.6 million in the first quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the number of employees and compensation paid to Sunlands' course and educational content professionals and technology development personnel during the quarter.

Net Loss

Net loss for the first quarter of 2019 was RMB112.9 million (US$16.8 million), compared with RMB245.2 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Basic and Diluted Net Loss Per Share

Basic and diluted net loss per share was RMB16.48 (US$2.46) in the first quarter of 2019.

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Short-term Investments

As of March 31, 2019, the Company had RMB1,276.2 million (US$190.2 million) of cash and cash equivalents and RMB836.8 million (US$124.7 million) of short-term investments, compared with RMB1,248.8 million of cash and cash equivalents and RMB1,028.6 million of short-term investments, as of December 31, 2018.

Deferred Revenue

As of March 31, 2019, the Company had a deferred revenue balance of RMB3,372.2 million (US$502.5 million).

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures were incurred primarily in connection with purchases of buildings and IT infrastructure equipment necessary to support Sunlands' operations. Capital expenditures were RMB1.1 million (US$0.2 million) in the first quarter of 2019, compared with RMB147.7 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Outlook

For the second quarter of 2019, Sunlands currently expects net revenues to be between RMB550 million to RMB570 million, which would represent an increase of 14.2% to18.3% year-over-year.

The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to substantial uncertainty and do not reflect the impact of the updated refund policy, as referenced further in this press release.

Subsequent Event

Refund Policy

As part of its efforts to enhance user experience, in the second quarter of 2019, the Company changed certain terms of its refund policy to facilitate a more flexible and smoother refund process. As a result, the Company expects that it will experience a higher annual refund rate in 2019 than in 2018.

Exchange Rate

The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and all of the revenues are denominated in Renminbi ("RMB"). This announcement contains currency conversions of RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.7112 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for March 29, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on March 29, 2019, or at any other rate.

About Sunlands

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group, is the leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education. With a one to many, live streaming platform, Sunlands offers various degree and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses as well as online professional courses and educational content, to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills. Students can access its services either through PC or mobile applications. The Company's online platform cultivates a personalized, interactive learning environment by featuring a virtual learning community and a vast library of educational content offerings that adapt to the learning habits of its students. Sunlands offers a unique approach to education research and development that organizes subject content into Learning Outcome Trees, the Company's proprietary knowledge management system. Sunlands has a deep understanding of the educational needs of its prospective students and offers solutions that help them achieve their goals.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use gross billings and EBITDA, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.

We define gross billings for a specific period as the total amount of cash received for the sale of course packages, net of the total amount of refunds paid in such period. Our management uses gross billings as a performance measurement because we generally bill our students for the entire course tuition at the time of sale of our course packages and recognize revenue proportionally over a period. EBITDA is defined as net loss excluding depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income, and income tax expenses. We believe that gross billings and EBITDA provide valuable insight into the sales of our course packages and the performance of our business.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, their most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their respective most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided in the tables included below. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. As gross billings and EBITDA have material limitations as an analytical metric and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, it may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider gross billings and EBITDA as a substitute for, or superior to, their respective most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)





As of December 31,

As of March 31,



2018

2019



RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

1,248,810

1,276,177

190,156 Short-term investments

1,028,564

836,784

124,685 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

124,908

135,627

20,209 Deferred costs, current

180,657

211,466

31,509 Total current assets

2,582,939

2,460,054

366,559 Non-current assets











Property and equipment, net

559,511

551,744

82,212 Intangible assets, net

1,369

1,173

175 Right-of-use assets(1)

-

547,287

81,548 Deferred costs, non-current

146,610

188,515

28,090 Long-term investments

30,009

32,791

4,886 Other non-current assets

418,700

418,419

62,346 Total non-current assets

1,156,199

1,739,929

259,257 TOTAL ASSETS

3,739,138

4,199,983

625,816













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

























LIABILITIES











Current liabilities











Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including accrued expenses











and other current liabilities of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to











Sunlands Technology Group of RMB241,204 and RMB208,870 as of











December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively)

455,284

424,114

63,195 Deferred revenue, current (including deferred revenue, current of the consolidated VIEs











without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of RMB1,765,085 and











RMB1,732,640 as of December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively)

1,765,085

1,732,640

258,171 Lease liabilities, current(1) (including lease liabilities, current of the consolidated VIEs











without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of RMB nil and











RMB53,276 as of December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively)

-

77,769

11,588 Payables to acquire buildings (including payables to acquire buildings of the











consolidated VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of RMB nil











as of December 31, 2018, and March 31, 2019, respectively)

61,540

61,540

9,170 Long-term debt, current (including long-term debt, current of the consolidated VIEs











without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of RMB nil as of December











31, 2018 and March 31, 2019)

32,500

32,500

4,843 Total current liabilities

2,314,409

2,328,563

346,967

(1) On January 1, 2019, the Company adopted ASC 842, the new lease standard, using the optional transition method.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-continued (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)





As of December 31,

As of March 31,



2018

2019



RMB

RMB

US$ Non-current liabilities











Deferred revenue, non-current (including deferred revenue, non-current of the











consolidated VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of











RMB1,520,940 and RMB1,639,534 as of December 31, 2018 and March 31,











2019, respectively)

1,520,940

1,639,534

244,298 Lease liabilities, non-current(1)(including lease liabilities, non-current of the











consolidated VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of











RMB nil and RMB367,724 as of December 31, 2018 and March 31,











2019, respectively)

-

503,732

75,058 Other non-current liabilities (including other non-current liabilities of the consolidated











VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of RMB135 and RMB135 as of











December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively)

17,147

16,040

2,390 Long-term debt, non-current (including long-term debt, non-current of the consolidated











VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of RMB nil as of











December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019)

225,625

217,500

32,409 Total non-current liabilities

1,763,712

2,376,806

354,155 TOTAL LIABILITIES

4,078,121

4,705,369

701,122

SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT











Class A ordinary shares (par value of US$0.00005, 796,062,195 shares











authorized; 1,818,383 and 1,818,383 shares issued as of December 31, 2018











and March 31, 2019, respectively; 1,773,301 and 1,748,660 shares











outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively)

1

1

- Class B ordinary shares (par value of US$0.00005, 826,389 shares











authorized; 826,389 and 826,389 shares issued and outstanding











as of December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively)

-

-

- Class C ordinary shares (par value of US$0.00005, 203,111,416 shares











authorized; 4,265,286 and 4,265,286 shares issued and outstanding











as of December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively)

1

1

- Treasury stock

-

-

- Additional paid-in capital

2,391,822

2,374,754

353,849 Accumulated deficit

(2,849,770)

(2,962,710)

(441,458) Accumulated other comprehensive income

118,827

82,422

12,281 Total Sunlands Technology Group shareholders' deficit

(339,119)

(505,532)

(75,328) Noncontrolling interest

136

146

22 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

(338,983)

(505,386)

(75,306) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

3,739,138

4,199,983

625,816

(1) On January 1, 2019, the Company adopted ASC 842, the new lease standard, using the optional transition method.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)





For the Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2019



RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues

406,373

564,215

84,071 Cost of revenues

(70,700)

(85,473)

(12,736) Gross profit

335,673

478,742

71,335













Operating expenses











Sales and marketing expenses

(498,976)

(497,334)

(74,105) Product development expenses

(11,586)

(26,957)

(4,017) General and administrative expenses

(77,697)

(88,437)

(13,178) Total operating expenses

(588,259)

(612,728)

(91,300) Loss from operations

(252,586)

(133,986)

(19,965) Interest income

6,844

24,309

3,622 Interest expense

-

(3,731)

(556) Other income, net

1,342

298

44 Loss before income tax expenses

(244,400)

(113,110)

(16,855) Income tax expenses

-

-

- (Loss)/gain from equity method investments

(836)

180

27 Net loss

(245,236)

(112,930)

(16,828)













Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

301

10

1













Net loss attributable to Sunlands Technology Group

(245,537)

(112,940)

(16,829) Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of











Sunlands Technology Group:











Basic and diluted

(55.25)

(16.48)

(2.46) Weighted average shares used in calculating net loss











per ordinary share:











Basic and diluted

4,443,714

6,853,855

6,853,855















UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Amounts in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2019



RMB

RMB

US$ Net loss

(245,236)

(112,930)

(16,828) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax effect of nil:











Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments

(16,951)

(36,405)

(5,425) Total comprehensive loss

(262,187)

(149,335)

(22,253) Less: comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling











interest

301

10

1 Comprehensive loss attributable to Sunlands Technology











Group

(262,488)

(149,345)

(22,254)

SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES (Amounts in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2019



RMB

RMB Net revenues

406,373

564,215 Less: other revenues

(1,670)

(9,386) Add: tax and surcharges

15,791

22,896 Add: ending deferred revenue

2,619,134

3,372,174 Less: beginning deferred revenue

(2,110,428)

(3,286,025) Gross billings (non-GAAP)

929,200

663,874





























Net loss

(245,236)

(112,930) Add: income tax expenses

-

- depreciation and amortization

4,687

9,262 interest expense

-

3,731 Less: interest income

(6,844)

(24,309) EBITDA (non-GAAP)

(247,393)

(124,246)

