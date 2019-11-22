Sunlands Technology Group Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), a leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

[1] New student enrollments for a given period refers to the total number of orders placed by students that newly enroll in at least one course during that period (including those students that enroll and then terminate their enrollment with us, excluding orders of our low-price courses). In June 2019, we introduced low-price courses, including "mini courses" and "RMB1 courses," to strengthen our competitiveness and improve customer experience. We offer such low-price courses mainly in the formats of recorded videos or short live streaming.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Highlights

Net revenues were RMB527.3 million ( US$73.8 million ), representing a 2.0% increase year-over-year.

( ), representing a 2.0% increase year-over-year. Gross billings (non-GAAP) were RMB613.6 million ( US$85.8 million ), representing a 18.8% decrease year-over-year.

( ), representing a 18.8% decrease year-over-year. Gross profit was RMB413.6 million ( US$57.9 million ), representing a 2.5% decrease year-over-year.

( ), representing a 2.5% decrease year-over-year. Net loss was RMB129.8 million ( US$18.2 million ), representing a 42.6% decrease year-over-year. Net loss margin, defined as net loss as a percentage of net revenues, decreased to 24.6% from 43.8% in the third quarter of 2018.

( ), representing a 42.6% decrease year-over-year. Net loss margin, defined as net loss as a percentage of net revenues, decreased to 24.6% from 43.8% in the third quarter of 2018. New student enrollments were 95,286, representing a 20.8% decrease year-over-year.

As of September 30, 2019 , the Company's deferred revenue balance was RMB3,214.6 million ( US$ 449.7 million ).

"In the third quarter, we continued our focus on deploying a diversified set of methods towards student acquisition in an effort to both grow the total number of students utilizing our online platform and increase user stickiness," said Mr. Tongbo Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Sunlands. "Our efforts to further differentiate our offerings include providing a broader range of courses with more master's-oriented and professional certificate programs. Our unique and growing learning community adds a social and entertaining aspect to learning, in addition to our relentless pursuit of cutting-edge technologies, particularly with an emphasis on our strategy to apply AI to education. With these initiatives, as well as our significantly lower price points compared to traditional offline offerings, and our solid track record of pass rates, we expect to see positive results in gross billings and new student enrollments in the long run.

"In addition to our strategic focus on expansion, we also continued to execute on our balanced approach to improve profitability in the third quarter by prudently managing our expenses. As a result, our net loss narrowed by 42.6% year-over-year during the quarter, to RMB129.8 million."

Mr. Steven Yipeng Li, Chief Financial Officer of Sunlands, said, "For the third quarter, our net revenues were RMB527.3 million (US$73.8 million), in line with our guidance. Our gross billings and new student enrollments declined 18.8% and 20.8%, respectively, year-over-year, as we continued to adjust our marketing strategies in view of uncertainties in student acquisition cost and macroeconomic trends. However, the rate of decrease for gross billings and new student enrollments moderated from the second quarter, showing traction of our student acquisition efforts. In addition, following a reduction in net loss in the second quarter, third quarter net loss also narrowed year-over-year to RMB129.8 million, compared with a loss of RMB226.3 million in third quarter of 2018. This was primarily driven by the decrease in administrative expenses as well as sales and marketing expenses by 30.4% and 20.8%, respectively, compared with the same quarter last year. Going forward, we will continue with steady execution of our five-pronged expansion and retention strategies, to bring long-term returns for both our customers and shareholders."

Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2019

Net Revenues

In the third quarter of 2019, net revenues increased by 2.0% to RMB527.3 million (US$73.8 million) from RMB517.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. The increase was mainly driven by the growth in the number of students[2] in the third quarter of 2019 compared with the third quarter of 2018, mainly driven by new student enrollments increase over the past years.

[2] Number of students for a given period refers to the total number of orders placed by students which remain in their respective service periods.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues increased by 22.7% to RMB113.7 million (US$15.9 million) in the third quarter of 2019 from RMB92.7 million in the third quarter of 2018, which was primarily due to the insurance premiums related to online education services with insurance coverage since late 2018.

Gross Profit

Gross profit decreased by 2.5% to RMB413.6 million (US$57.9 million) from RMB424.4 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Operating Expenses

In the third quarter of 2019, operating expenses were RMB546.9 million (US$76.5 million), representing a 21.5% decrease from RMB696.3 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 20.8% to RMB429.2 million (US$60.0 million) in the third quarter of 2019 from RMB542.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease was mainly due to reduced marketing spending, reflective of disciplined, prudent cost management, and the decrease in the expenses of sales and marketing personnel.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 30.4% to RMB91.3 million (US$12.8 million) in the third quarter of 2019 from RMB131.1 million in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in office expenses and compensation expenses.

Product development expenses increased by 14.0% to RMB26.4 million (US$3.7 million) in the third quarter of 2019 from RMB23.2 million in the third quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the number of employees and compensation incurred related to our product and technology development personnel during the quarter.

Net Loss

Net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB129.8 million (US$18.2 million), compared with RMB226.3 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Basic and Diluted Net Loss Per Share

Basic and diluted net loss per share was RMB19.00 (US$2.66) in the third quarter of 2019.

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Short-term Investments

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had RMB1,569.4 million (US$219.6 million) of cash and cash equivalents and RMB208.8 million (US$29.2 million) of short-term investments, compared with RMB1,248.8 million of cash and cash equivalents and RMB1,028.6 million of short-term investments as of December 31, 2018.

Deferred Revenue

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had a deferred revenue balance of RMB3,214.6 million (US$449.7 million), compared with RMB3,286.0 million as of December 31, 2018.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures were incurred primarily in connection with purchases of buildings and IT infrastructure equipment necessary to support Sunlands' operations. Capital expenditures were RMB11.8 million (US$1.7 million) in the third quarter of 2019, compared with RMB10.3 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Financial Results for the First Nine Months of 2019

Net Revenues

In the first nine months of 2019, net revenues increased by 17.0% to RMB1,644.2 million (US$230.0 million) from RMB1,405.2 million in the first nine months of 2018.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues increased by 17.1% to RMB294.8 million (US$41.2 million) in the first nine months of 2019 from RMB251.9 million in the first nine months of 2018.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 17.0% to RMB1,349.4 million (US$188.8 million) from RMB1,153.3 million in the first nine months of 2018.

Operating Expenses

In the first nine months of 2019, operating expenses were RMB1,658.3 million (US$232.0 million), representing a 15.9% decrease from RMB1,972.9 million in the first nine months of 2018.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 18.9% to RMB1,316.2 million (US$184.1 million) in the first nine months of 2019 from RMB1,622.7 million in the first nine months of 2018.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 12.1% to RMB264.7 million (US$37.0 million) in the first nine months of 2019 from RMB301.1 million in the first nine months of 2018.

Product development expenses increased by 57.8% to RMB77.4 million (US$10.8 million) in the first nine months of 2019 from RMB49.1 million in the first nine months of 2018.

Net Loss

Net loss for the first nine months of 2019 was RMB255.6 million (US$35.8 million), compared with RMB743.3 million in the first nine months of 2018.

Basic and Diluted Net Loss Per Share

Basic and diluted net loss per share was RMB37.36 (US$ 5.23) in the first nine months of 2019, compared with RMB121.93 in the first nine months of 2018.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures were incurred primarily in connection with purchases of buildings and IT infrastructure equipment necessary to support Sunlands' operations. Capital expenditures were RMB15.1 million (US$2.1 million) in the first nine months of 2019, compared with RMB255.3 million in the first nine months of 2018.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2019, Sunlands currently expects net revenues to be between RMB520.0 million to RMB540.0 million, which would represent a decrease of 5.1% to 8.6% year-over-year.

The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to substantial uncertainty.

Exchange Rate

The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and all of the revenues are denominated in Renminbi ("RMB"). This announcement contains currency conversions of RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.1477 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 30, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on September 30, 2019, or at any other rate.

About Sunlands

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group, is the leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education. With a one to many, live streaming platform, Sunlands offers various degree and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses as well as online professional courses and educational content, to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills. Students can access its services either through PC or mobile applications. The Company's online platform cultivates a personalized, interactive learning environment by featuring a virtual learning community and a vast library of educational content offerings that adapt to the learning habits of its students. Sunlands offers a unique approach to education research and development that organizes subject content into Learning Outcome Trees, the Company's proprietary knowledge management system. Sunlands has a deep understanding of the educational needs of its prospective students and offers solutions that help them achieve their goals.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use gross billings and EBITDA, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.

We define gross billings for a specific period as the total amount of cash received for the sale of course packages, net of the total amount of refunds paid in such period. Our management uses gross billings as a performance measurement because we generally bill our students for the entire course tuition at the time of sale of our course packages and recognize revenue proportionally over a period. EBITDA is defined as net loss excluding depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income, and income tax expenses. We believe that gross billings and EBITDA provide valuable insight into the sales of our course packages and the performance of our business.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, their most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their respective most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided in the tables included below. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. As gross billings and EBITDA have material limitations as an analytical metric and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, it may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider gross billings and EBITDA as a substitute for, or superior to, their respective most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)



As of December 31,

As of September 30,



2018

2019



RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

1,248,810

1,569,352

219,560 Short-term investments

1,028,564

208,813

29,214 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

124,908

153,862

21,528 Deferred costs, current

180,657

235,619

32,964 Total current assets

2,582,939

2,167,646

303,266 Non-current assets











Property and equipment, net

559,511

541,515

75,761 Intangible assets, net

1,369

815

114 Right-of-use assets

-

628,927

87,990 Deferred costs, non-current

146,610

174,470

24,409 Long-term investments

30,009

34,077

4,768 Other non-current assets

418,700

450,034

62,962 Total non-current assets

1,156,199

1,829,838

256,004 TOTAL ASSETS

3,739,138

3,997,484

559,270













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

























LIABILITIES











Current liabilities











Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including accrued expenses











and other current liabilities of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to











Sunlands Technology Group of RMB241,204 and RMB214,412 as of











December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively)

455,284

365,128

51,083 Deferred revenue, current (including deferred revenue, current of the consolidated VIEs











without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of RMB1,765,085 and











RMB1,491,300 as of December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively)

1,765,085

1,743,858

243,975 Lease liabilities, current (including lease liabilities, current of the consolidated VIEs











without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of nil and











RMB22,396 as of December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively)

-

48,122

6,733 Payables to acquire buildings (including payables to acquire buildings of the











consolidated VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of nil and nil











as of December 31, 2018, and September 30, 2019, respectively)

61,540

61,540

8,610 Long-term debt, current (including long-term debt, current of the consolidated VIEs











without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of nil and nil as of December











31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively)

32,500

32,500

4,547 Total current liabilities

2,314,409

2,251,148

314,948

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)



As of December 31,

As of September 30,



2018

2019



RMB

RMB

US$ Non-current liabilities











Deferred revenue, non-current (including deferred revenue, non-current of the











consolidated VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of











RMB1,520,940 and RMB1,253,877 as of December 31, 2018 and September 30,











2019, respectively)

1,520,940

1,470,706

205,759 Lease liabilities, non-current (including lease liabilities, non-current of the











consolidated VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of











nil and RMB372,843 as of December 31, 2018 and September 30,











2019, respectively)

-

626,207

87,610 Other non-current liabilities (including other non-current liabilities of the consolidated











VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of RMB135 and RMB135 as of











December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively)

17,147

12,591

1,762 Long-term debt, non-current (including long-term debt, non-current of the consolidated











VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of nil and nil as of











December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively)

225,625

201,250

28,156 Total non-current liabilities

1,763,712

2,310,754

323,287 TOTAL LIABILITIES

4,078,121

4,561,902

638,235

SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT











Class A ordinary shares (par value of US$0.00005, 796,062,195 shares











authorized; 1,818,383 and 1,818,383 shares issued as of December 31, 2018











and September 30, 2019, respectively; 1,773,301 and 1,724,717 shares











outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively)

1

1

- Class B ordinary shares (par value of US$0.00005, 826,389 shares











authorized; 826,389 and 826,389 shares issued and outstanding











as of December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively)

-

-

- Class C ordinary shares (par value of US$0.00005, 203,111,416 shares











authorized; 4,265,286 and 4,265,286 shares issued and outstanding











as of December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively)

1

1

- Treasury stock

-

-

- Additional paid-in capital

2,391,822

2,364,829

330,852 Accumulated deficit

(2,849,770)

(3,105,124)

(434,423) Accumulated other comprehensive income

118,827

176,013

24,625 Total Sunlands Technology Group shareholders' deficit

(339,119)

(564,280)

(78,946) Noncontrolling interest

136

(138)

(19) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

(338,983)

(564,418)

(78,965) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

3,739,138

3,997,484

559,270

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)

















For the Three Months Ended September 30,



2018

2019



RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues

517,015

527,275

73,768 Cost of revenues

(92,653)

(113,654)

(15,901) Gross profit

424,362

413,621

57,867













Operating expenses











Sales and marketing expenses

(542,032)

(429,183)

(60,045) Product development expenses

(23,173)

(26,420)

(3,696) General and administrative expenses

(131,133)

(91,320)

(12,776) Total operating expenses

(696,338)

(546,923)

(76,517) Loss from operations

(271,976)

(133,302)

(18,650) Interest income

23,644

2,019

282 Interest expense

-

(3,562)

(498) Other income, net

22,370

5,107

714 Loss before income tax expenses

(225,962)

(129,738)

(18,152) Income tax expenses

-

-

- Loss from equity method investments

(301)

(75)

(10) Net loss

(226,263)

(129,813)

(18,162)













Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(482)

(192)

(27)













Net loss attributable to Sunlands Technology Group

(225,781)

(129,621)

(18,135) Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of











Sunlands Technology Group:











Basic and diluted

(32.68)

(19.00)

(2.66) Weighted average shares used in calculating net loss











per ordinary share:











Basic and diluted

6,908,868

6,820,752

6,820,752















UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Amounts in thousands)

















For the Three Months Ended September 30,



2018

2019



RMB

RMB

US$ Net loss

(226,263)

(129,813)

(18,162) Other comprehensive income, net of tax effect of nil:











Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments

58,340

59,723

8,356 Total comprehensive loss

(167,923)

(70,090)

(9,806) Less: comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling











interest

(482)

(192)

(27) Comprehensive loss attributable to Sunlands Technology











Group

(167,441)

(69,898)

(9,779)

SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended September 30,



2018

2019



RMB

RMB Net revenues

517,015

527,275 Less: other revenues

(1,872)

(2,730) Add: tax and surcharges

17,949

34,907 Add: ending deferred revenue

3,116,225

3,214,564 Add: ending refund liability

-

75,046 Less: beginning deferred revenue

(2,893,506)

(3,227,949) Less: beginning refund liability

-

(7,522) Gross billings (non-GAAP)

755,811

613,591





























Net loss

(226,263)

(129,813) Add: income tax expenses

-

- depreciation and amortization

6,493

9,442 interest expense

-

3,562 Less: interest income

(23,644)

(2,019) EBITDA (non-GAAP)

(243,414)

(118,828)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)

















For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



2018

2019



RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues

1,405,186

1,644,180

230,029 Cost of revenues

(251,861)

(294,804)

(41,245) Gross profit

1,153,325

1,349,376

188,784













Operating expenses











Sales and marketing expenses

(1,622,730)

(1,316,195)

(184,142) Product development expenses

(49,066)

(77,422)

(10,832) General and administrative expenses

(301,078)

(264,704)

(37,033) Total operating expenses

(1,972,874)

(1,658,321)

(232,007) Loss from operations

(819,549)

(308,945)

(43,223) Interest income

46,934

50,963

7,130 Interest expense

-

(10,947)

(1,532) Other income, net

30,911

14,386

2,013 Loss before income tax expenses

(741,704)

(254,543)

(35,612) Income tax expenses

-

-

- Loss from equity method investments

(1,578)

(1,085)

(152) Net loss

(743,282)

(255,628)

(35,764)













Less: Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

73

(274)

(38)













Net loss attributable to Sunlands Technology Group

(743,355)

(255,354)

(35,726) Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of











Sunlands Technology Group:











Basic and diluted

(121.93)

(37.36)

(5.23) Weighted average shares used in calculating net loss











per ordinary share:











Basic and diluted

6,096,576

6,835,118

6,835,118















UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Amounts in thousands)

















For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



2018

2019



RMB

RMB

US$ Net loss

(743,282)

(255,628)

(35,764) Other comprehensive income, net of tax effect of nil:











Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments

125,766

57,186

8,001 Total comprehensive loss

(617,516)

(198,442)

(27,763) Less: comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling











interest

73

(274)

(38) Comprehensive loss attributable to Sunlands Technology











Group

(617,589)

(198,168)

(27,725)

SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands)





For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



2018

2019



RMB

RMB Net revenues

1,405,186

1,644,180 Less: other revenues

(6,264)

(12,344) Add: tax and surcharges

49,900

87,726 Add: ending deferred revenue

3,116,225

3,214,564 Add: ending refund liability

-

75,046 Less: beginning deferred revenue

(2,110,428)

(3,286,025) Less: beginning refund liability

-

(6,625) Gross billings (non-GAAP)

2,454,619

1,716,522





























Net loss

(743,282)

(255,628) Add: income tax expenses

-

- depreciation and amortization

17,765

27,880 interest expense

-

10,947 Less: interest income

(46,934)

(50,963) EBITDA (non-GAAP)

(772,451)

(267,764)

