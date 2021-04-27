Sunlight Resorts Presented with LUXlife Travel &Tourism 2021 Award

With a 238,000 circulation with 2 million page views in the past 12 months, LUXlife is a leading tourism publication providing readers with regular news and updates on all elements of luxury lifestyle. Now for five years, LUXlife showcases the most dynamic, dedicated and driven hospitality companies considered paragons in their industry through these awards.

"We are honored to receive this coveted award," said Tristan Farrell, President of Sunlight Resorts. "It is a testament to our commitment to offer an exceptional luxury destination experience, from the well-manicured grounds and five-star amenities, to our outstanding team of devoted employees."

The Resort at Canopy Oaks in Lake Wales is the newest premier RV resort on the East Coast, situated on 435-acres in the heart of central Florida, featuring over 200-acres of green space that encapsulates the mother-nature feel with a Florida vibe. With an aesthetic blend of spaces and cottages there are five different site types of which all are oversized concrete pads surrounded by premium landscaping; and 14 two-story spacious cottages accommodating up to six people. The resort boasts modern amenities and a unique portfolio of offerings with an expansive state-of-the-art clubhouse, a variety of recreational courts, a convenience store, pizza and sandwich shop, spa, hair and nail salon, coffee and ice cream shop, an arts and crafts center, a business center, and a signature Tiki Bar.

In celebration of the award Canopy Oaks invites visitors to experience the award-winning property with the 'Sun-N-Fun Getaway' vacation with a discount of 30 percent, for a limited time. The offer will be valid through August 2021, requiring a two-night minimum and six-night maximum stay. Reservations can be made using the promo code SUNFUN21 at https://www.sunlight-resorts.com/resorts/resort-at-canopy-oaks/.

Sunlight Resorts is currently developing four additional RV resorts in Florida including Champions Run Resort in Ocala; Rum Runner Luxury RV Resort in Sebring; Sebring Square in Sebring; and Palm Breeze in Punta Gorda.

The Resort at Canopy Oaks is also an ideal destination for groups, rallies, events and other special celebrations. For more information on booking an event call (407) 630-7000. To make a resort reservation visit https://resortatcanopyoaks.com . For more information about Sunlight Resorts visit www.sunlight-resorts.com . Follow Sunlight Resorts on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date with current activities, new park progress, and special events.

