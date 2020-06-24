Sunnier Days Ahead With The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand's Refreshing New Summer Menu

"This Summer, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® brand wants to offer guests a little respite and transport them to a favorite destination with our new cold beverages with refreshing flavors to help beat the heat," said Nurit Raich, senior director of product innovation, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® brand. "Our sweet and tropical new menu items are a perfect way to enjoy the Summer."

The new menu offerings are available to guests now through August 25, 2020.

Tiramisu Ice Blended ® drink – A sweet and creamy treat with a blend of cream cheese and dark chocolate flavors reminiscent of the traditional Tiramisu Italian dessert. Available with The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® brand's premium espresso and Pure, for a caffeine-free treat.

A sweet and creamy treat with a blend of cream cheese and dark chocolate flavors reminiscent of the traditional Tiramisu Italian dessert. Available with ® brand's premium espresso and Pure, for a caffeine-free treat. Hibiscus Mint Cold Brew Tea – A refreshing summertime beverage made with The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® brand's signature Scottish Breakfast Cold Brew Tea and Hibiscus Mint syrup.

A refreshing summertime beverage made with ® brand's signature Scottish Breakfast Cold Brew Tea and Hibiscus Mint syrup. Lemonade Cold Brew Tea – An invigorating and light summertime beverage reminiscent of an Arnold Palmer and made with The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® brand's signature Scottish Breakfast Cold Brew Tea and Lemonade syrup.

The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf® brand is open and serving local communities safely and following all necessary COVID-19 precautions.

For more information, please visit www.coffeebean.com .

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas. It is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world, and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has 1,145 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations, including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

Media Contacts

Tracy Rubin

JCUTLER media group

[email protected]

SOURCE The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Related Links

https://www.coffeebean.com

