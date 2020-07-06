Sunniva Inc. Announces Termination Of Sale Agreement With Respect To Previously Announced Sale Of Its Okanagan Falls Property

VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunniva Inc. ("Sunniva", the "Company", "we", or "our") (CSE:SNN,OTCQB:SNNVF) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, 1167025 B.C. Ltd. ("1167025") did not receive confirmation of the waiver of conditions on July 2, 2020 with respect to the previously announced sale of its property at Okanagan Falls, British Columbia (the "Sales Agreement"), between 1167025 B.C. Ltd. and an independent real estate investment fund (the "Buyer"). As per the Sales Agreement, the failure to waive or fulfill any of the conditions will cause the contract to be terminated. On July 3, 2020, the Buyer advised the Company that it does not intend to proceed with the purchase of the property.

