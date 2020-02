Sunniva Responds To Filing Of Statement Of Claim With Respect To Sale Of Natural Health Services Ltd.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunniva Inc. ("Sunniva", the "Company", "we", "our" or "us") (CSE:SNN,OTCQB:SNNVF) has become aware that it has been named in a lawsuit (the "Lawsuit") commenced by Cura-Can Health Corp. ("Cura-Can") in connection with an amended and restated share purchase agreement dated December 16, 2019 (the "Share Purchase Agreement"), pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell its wholly-owned subsidiary, Natural Health Services Ltd. ("NHS") to Cura-Can (the "Transaction"). The Transaction closed on December 18, 2019. The remedies sought by Cura-Can in respect of the Lawsuit include damages from alleged misrepresentations made by the Company in the Share Purchase Agreement in respect of ongoing investigations related to the previously disclosed privacy breach of NHS.

A statement of claim was filed in the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta on February 20, 2020 in respect of the Lawsuit. Sunniva intends to defend this action.

For more information about the Company please visit: www.sunniva.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

