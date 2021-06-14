Sunny Bay Launches Unscented Neck and Shoulder Wrap to Rave Reviews

Their newest offering is made durably of premium quality fabric, measuring in at 19" by 14" by 1" and delivering the versatility of both hot or cold therapeutic relief in a single product. This design pairs full function with aesthetic appeal. Used as a heat wrap by warming in a microwave, its unscented hydra-beads balance temperature across chambers and won't shift or burn. Cold relief benefits are as easy as chilling the product in the freezer for a few hours. The wrap is both weighted and contoured to stay put and ease radiating headaches, arthritis, and muscle stiffness simultaneously in both the neck and shoulder region. Never slowing the user down, the hot/cold compress can rest easily on your neck and shoulders while watching television, working at a desk, or hunched over a laptop.

Unique in stress and pain relief, this heat wrap is a must-have gift at the end of the pandemic to rewind.

"We're excited to offer a relaxing, spa-like experience for customers looking to ease occasional pain and tension in their neck and shoulders," explained Sam Wright, CEO of Sunny Bay. "We've found that, due to the pandemic, more people are juggling work with family life—increasing their need for stress and pain relief. We're proud to have earned numerous five-star reviews on Amazon and remain committed to providing our loyal customers with the highest quality pain relief products." Since demand for stress-reduction products have increased, the company also plans to add a lavender-scented style in the coming months.

To learn more about the company's new scentless hot/cold moist compress neck wrap pillow, visit sunny-bay.com or their Amazon store at: https://tinyurl.com/24yr3yzz

About Sunny Bay

Washington-based Sunny Bay is a manufacturer and retailer of high-quality, effective pain relief products. The company's best-selling neck wraps and heating pads are meticulously designed for optimal comfort. Each neck wrap, pad, and travel pillow is handcrafted with care in the United States. Using premium Washington lavender buds, the company's Lavender Collection elevates comfort with naturally soothing aromatic relief.

