SunnyBay Credits its Growth to Customer-Centric Approach

One retailer growing during the pandemic is SunnyBay, a company that has remained responsive to customer input from day one. In fact, one of the company's most popular styles, the extra-long neck wrap, was created specifically to address requests for this type of a pain relief product. Highly versatile, the heated neck wrap has earned glowing reviews from customers since its initial launch several years ago.

More recently, SunnyBay customers requested a feature that would hold both ends together without human interference. In response, the company's design team collaborated with staff for several months to develop and test solutions. While some concepts were not able to pass internal testing, the final solution offering a simple elastic band perfectly addressed this need. A new elastic band would attach to one end and would be able to bind both sides together, freeing the user from holding it in place around the neck. After its launch, the hands-free neck heating wrap quickly soared in popularity, making it difficult to hold in stock.

Quality and functionality are the two key components for which the company is recognized. Unlike low quality mass-produced products, SunnyBay is known for taking a personalized and customer-centric approach to product design and service. Sam Wright, CEO of Sunny Bay, credits the company's success over the years to this approach. "We've noticed that customers return to us year over year, each time adding new products to their collection. Some of our long-term customers have become so loyal that they describe themselves as 'lifers,'" he explains.

From its small start through the present, the company has amassed numerous product lines designed to help those dealing with muscle pain and cramps. Each product has been developed to incorporate input and feedback from its customers. To learn more about the company's popular pain relief products, visit sunny-bay.com.

About SunnyBay

Washington-based SunnyBay is a manufacturer and retailer of high-quality, effective pain relief products. The company's best-selling neck wraps and heating pads are meticulously designed for optimal comfort. Each neck wrap, pad, and travel pillow is handcrafted with care in the United States. Using premium Washington lavender buds, the company's Lavender Collection elevates comfort with naturally soothing aromatic relief.

