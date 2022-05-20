SUNNYD and Nia Sioux Stay “ReFreshed” this Summer with TikTok Duet Contest, Return of Seasonal Flavors and New Merch Drop

SUNNYD and the dance star are calling on fans to show how they're gearing up for summer fun with the Summer ReFresh Contest for the chance to win $4,500 in cash and more exclusive prizes

STAMFORD, Conn., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From what you wear to what you sip, SUNNYD, the boldly original beverage brand owned by Harvest Hill Beverage Company, is bringing fans a refreshed take on nostalgic summer vibes with the return of two fan-favorite flavors, classic Lemonade and Raspberry Lemonade. And with Summer '22 all about making classics cool again, the SUNNYD Swag Shop will make its return filled with summer staples updated with a lemony-twist, just in time for the flavor return. To kick it all off with a splash, SUNNYD has teamed up with singer, actress, podcast host and former Dance Moms star, Nia Sioux, to announce the Summer ReFresh Contest on TikTok.

Fans can participate in the SUNNYD Summer ReFresh Contest through June 6 by posting a duet response on TikTok to Nia's contest kick-off video showing how they're refreshing their style for a sunny activity outside. Whether it's a trendy tie-dye take on a plain white tee for an afternoon bike ride or revamping your poolside gear to be styling in the sun, eligible participants are encouraged to put their individual style on display. One grand prize winner will receive nearly $5,000 in prizes, including: a $4,500 cash prize to help keep their summer fresh, the full summer swag collection and a summertime supply of SUNNYD's Raspberry Lemonade and Lemonade. Five runners up will win the exclusive summer swag collection and SUNNYD's lemonades. For complete Official Rules, including requirements, restrictions, and prize details, visit SUNNYD.com/rules.

"Summer has always been my favorite time of year – school's out, the sun's out, and I get to put my summer style on display," said Nia Sioux. "I'm so excited to partner with SUNNYD to bring back their lemonade flavors which are the coolest refreshments for hot summer days. Between the summer flavors and the summer merch, both our closets and our tastebuds are getting a refresh!"

The SUNNYD Swag Shop is also back for a limited-edition summer run with a fresh take on merch made with bold designs inspired by SUNNYD's lemonade flavors. The items available include:

Tie-Dyed T-Shirt ($25) – Made with soft cotton material, this logo tee features a pink and yellow tie-dyed pattern inspired by the bold Lemonade and Raspberry Lemonade flavors.

– Made with soft cotton material, this logo tee features a pink and yellow tie-dyed pattern inspired by the bold Lemonade and Raspberry Lemonade flavors. Tie-Dyed Shorts ($40) – Pair them with the tie-dye tee or rock them on their own, these eye-catching logo gym shorts are a versatile, bold pick to build a summer outfit around.

– Pair them with the tie-dye tee or rock them on their own, these eye-catching logo gym shorts are a versatile, bold pick to build a summer outfit around. Bucket Hat ($30) – Bucket hats are back and – dare we say – here to stay. This white canvas bucket hat will have you looking and feeling cool all summer long.

– Bucket hats are back and – dare we say – here to stay. This white canvas bucket hat will have you looking and feeling cool all summer long. Slides ($40) – To rep SUNNYD from head to toe (literally), these slides are a must-have for days by the pool, on the beach, or just hanging with your besties.

– To rep SUNNYD from head to toe (literally), these slides are a must-have for days by the pool, on the beach, or just hanging with your besties. Skateboard ($100) – A first-ever, super limited drop, SUNNYD fans can shred in style with this retro skateboard inspired by our very own skateboarding on sand commercial.

"We love seeing today's Gen Z consumers embrace many of the styles the original SUNNYD fandom grew up wearing," said Ilene Bergenfeld, Chief Marketing Officer of Harvest Hill Beverage Company. "Making classic summer staples current again was the inspiration behind this summer's swag drop, taking our cue from a summertime classic - lemonade but with a SUNNYD twist. We're so excited to see fans show their fun take on summer through the contest and Nia Sioux is the perfect representation of bold personal style and the ideal partner to encourage our audience to express themselves even more this summer."

Relive the nostalgic days of summer lemonade stands by purchasing multi-serve 64 oz. carafes of Lemonade and Raspberry Lemonade from retailers nationwide like Kroger, Walmart and more, all while supplies last. Like other SUNNYD flavors, Lemonade and Raspberry Lemonade contain 100% Vitamin C and contain only 60 calories per eight-ounce serving. To keep up with the latest summertime offerings from SUNNYD, follow @SUNNYDOfficial on TikTok and Instagram. Shop the new merchandise while supplies last and learn more about the limited time-only flavors at SUNNYD.com.

Harvest Hill Beverage Company, based in Stamford, CT, is owned by private equity firm Brynwood Partners, and acquired the SUNNYD brand from J.W. Childs in February 2016. Harvest Hill markets some of America's most beloved beverage brands, including SUNNYD, JUICY JUICE, LITTLE HUG, and DAILY'S Cocktails. SUNNYD products are widely distributed through leading retailers in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For complete nutrition facts, recipe and activity ideas, and other helpful information, visit SUNNYD.com. For more information on Harvest Hill, please visit www.HarvestHill.com.

