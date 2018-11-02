SUNNYD Brand Refresh Continues With National Contest Seeking Gen Z Talent

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNNYD today launched the next phase of its brand makeover with a national contest encouraging its target audience, Generation Z teens, to show what makes them boldly original: any kind of special talent, passion or skill, with the emphasis squarely on "any." The contest, titled "Show Your Bold," is now live at SDShowYourBold.com, revamped social media channels and through its "Bold Originals," a new group of diversely gifted and influential teens that embody what it means to be Boldly Original.

Influencer-driven, content-generating “Show Your Bold” contest challenges teens to put their originality to the test.

Through the contest, SUNNYD aims to create an online movement inspiring members of Gen Z to flaunt their own flavor of originality. That spirit is embodied in SUNNYD's "Bold Originals," a cadre of influencer teens consisting of professional dancers seen on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and World of Dance, Taylor and Reese Hatala; bow tie designer and entrepreneur Mo Bridges of Mo's Bows; skateboarder, surfer and current Dancing with the Stars Junior contestant Sky Brown; and MasterChef Junior finalist Josh Reisner. Each "Bold Original" was hand-selected by SUNNYD based on their unique skill and original style to create videos and other call-to-actions across their platforms, urging their loyal audiences to put their own "bold" on display.

"'Show Your Bold' brings to life everything SUNNYD is about, and that is being one-of-a-kind, and not afraid to show it," said Miguel Katigbak, Marketing Manager of SUNNYD brand owner Harvest Hill Beverage Company. "Whether sharing their talents, goals or plans to change the world, Gen Z is a group that doesn't demur from sharing what they love to do, and do best, so we can't wait to see what comes in."

Entrants must create a video showcasing their one-of-a-kind skill, individual style or noble goal they are working towards, then upload a video or submit a video link to the contest website. SUNNYD will then select 3 Grand Prize winners of a $1,000 cash prize, SUNNYD gear package and a feature on SUNNYD's revamped social media pages. The contest runs through January 2, 2019, and winners will be announced in January 2019.

For more information and rules and regulations, please visit: www.sdshowyourbold.com.

About Harvest Hill Beverage Company





Harvest Hill Beverage Company, based in Stamford, CT, is owned by private equity firm Brynwood Partners, and acquired the SUNNYD brand from J.W. Childs in February 2016. Harvest Hill markets some of America's most beloved beverage brands, including SUNNYD, JUICY JUICE, LITTLE HUG, and DAILY'S Cocktails. SUNNYD products are widely distributed through leading retailers in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For complete nutrition facts, recipe and activity ideas, and other helpful information, visit SUNNYD.com. For more information on Harvest Hill, please visit www.HarvestHill.com.

