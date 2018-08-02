SunnyD Unveils Brand New Look And National Ad Campaign With Generation Z Appeal

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SunnyD is taking the wraps off a new look and advertising campaign, geared to a new target of Generation Z tweens and teens from 13-18. The Harvest Hill Beverage Company-owned brand's makeover features a fresh take on its iconic logo, a new website and renovated social channels, topped off with the SunnyD's first national ad campaign since 2015, created by award-winning independent shop Terri & Sandy.

The campaign kicks off this month with a Media Storm-designed buy across national and local TV, national Hispanic TV, cinema, streaming video and paid social platforms geared right to a new generation of SunnyD fans, on properties including MTV, VH1, Spotify, Pandora, YouTube, Hulu, Bravo, Lifetime, Unimas and Galavision."

"SunnyD is truly one-of-a-kind, and it's time to share its originality with a whole new generation by celebrating that group's own originality," said John LeBoutillier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Harvest Hill. "SunnyD's taste is second to none, bursting with flavor, and has a huge appeal to Gen Z, a group that appreciates what makes brands like ours distinct, and knows to drink to their own beat."

At the heart of the campaign is a high-energy anthem spot titled "Boldly Original," which also serves as the brand's new tagline. SunnyD and Terri & Sandy tapped coveted Brazilian directing team Alaska to produce ad spots and digital content rich in modern visual storytelling to capture younger viewers' attention. Each video features a cast of diverse teens – from a cycling acrobat to a budding scientist – who embody originality. A can't-get-it-out-of-your-head new track from rising star DJ Kass, whose "Scooby Doo Pa Pa" became a viral YouTube sensation earlier this year, drives each spot.

The campaign includes :60, :30, :15 and :06 spots and behind-the-scenes interviews with the featured teens, supplemented by companion interactive digital and social content created by SFG and PR and influencer marketing programs managed by 360PR+. For more information, please visit: www.sunnyd.com

About Harvest Hill Beverage Company:

Harvest Hill Beverage Company, based in Stamford, CT, is owned by private equity firm Brynwood Partners, and acquired the SUNNYD brand from J.W. Childs in February 2016. Harvest Hill markets some of America's most beloved beverage brands, including SUNNYD, JUICY JUICE, LITTLE HUG, and DAILY'S Cocktails. SUNNYD products are widely distributed through leading retailers in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For complete nutrition facts, recipe and activity ideas, and other helpful information, visit SunnyD.com. For more information on Harvest Hill, please visit www.HarvestHill.com.

