Sunon Honors Digi-Key with 2018 Distributor of the Year Award
Jun 14, 2019, 14:30 ET
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was honored with the Sunon Distributor of the Year Award at the 2019 EDS Leadership Summit in Las Vegas, Nev.
Sunon has become a global leader in the fields of precision motors, mini fans, and thermal modules. Founded in 1980, Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Company Limited has always adhered to the business philosophy of "Brand, Innovation, and Value."
About Digi-Key Electronics
Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.7 million products, with over 1.7 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.
