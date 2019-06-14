Sunon Honors Digi-Key with 2018 Distributor of the Year Award

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was honored with the Sunon Distributor of the Year Award at the 2019 EDS Leadership Summit in Las Vegas, Nev.

Sunon has become a global leader in the fields of precision motors, mini fans, and thermal modules. Founded in 1980, Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Company Limited has always adhered to the business philosophy of "Brand, Innovation, and Value."