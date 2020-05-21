SunPower Announces Exclusive $1,000 Rebate for Veterans and Active Duty Military

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Memorial Day, SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is now offering an ongoing exclusive $1,000 home solar VISA Reward Card Rebate¹ for veterans and active duty military.

This exclusive offer for current and former members of all branches of the U.S. military is a way to serve those who've dedicated their lives to serving our country. The veteran solar program also supports SunPower's commitment to change the way our world is powered by making solar more affordable and accessible for everyone.

By going solar with SunPower, homeowners get access to the most powerful and efficient solar panels available, all backed by the industry's most comprehensive 25-year warranty. And by making the switch to solar in 2020, veterans and active military homeowners can reduce or even eliminate their monthly electric bill and may also qualify for the 26 percent federal tax credit on solar purchases.

SunPower is honored to continue supporting the United States Military. The company has a long history of working with government and armed services throughout the years. Through its commercial solar business, SunPower installed a 28-megawatt solar system at Vandenberg Airforce Base in 2017, and a 10-megawatt solar and storage solution at the U.S. Army's Redstone Arsenal in 2018, to name a couple. The veteran rebate program is a way to continue the company's longstanding military support by extending an exclusive offer through its industry-leading residential business.

Homeowners have multiple ways to quickly and easily learn about SunPower® solar through innovative digital options without leaving the comfort of their homes. SunPower Design Studio can be accessed from a mobile device or computer, allowing homeowners to enter their address and estimated monthly electric bill into a special web app. And operational since last summer, SunPower's online energy consultants work with new customers to provide a 100 percent virtual experience from initial consultation through contract signing.

SunPower's U.S. residential business saw annual deployments grow more than 25 percent in Q1 year-over-year, bringing the total number of American homes with SunPower solar to over 319,000. The company's commercial business maintained its market share lead and has increased installation volume year over year.

Recognized an increased demand for its SunPower Equinox® platform – the only fully integrated residential solution designed, engineered and warranted by one manufacturer;

Retained its status as the #1 Commercial Solar Provider by capacity in the U.S. for the third straight year;

Expanded its leadership position in the new homes channel, partnering with 18 of the top 20 California new-home builders; and

Continues to raise the efficiency bar, boasting the most powerful residential solar panel available. The SunPower A-Series panels are built using the company's Next Generation Technology and deliver up to 420 watts for U.S. homeowners.



Homeowners can start a free home solar savings estimate today or visit www.sunpower.com to learn more about SunPower's complete residential solar solutions.

As one of the world's most innovative and sustainable energy companies, SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) provides a diverse group of customers with complete solar solutions and services. Residential customers, businesses, governments, schools and utilities around the globe rely on SunPower's more than 30 years of proven experience. From the first flip of the switch, SunPower delivers maximum value and superb performance throughout the long life of every solar system. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, SunPower has dedicated, customer-focused employees in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America. For more information about how SunPower is changing the way our world is powered, visit www.sunpower.com .

