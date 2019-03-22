SunPower by Hooked on Solar Honored With SunPower 2018 "Residential Regional Dealer of the Year" Award

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower by Hooked on Solar, a Northern California region based solar installer, has received the SunPower "Residential Regional Dealer of the Year" award for its outstanding performance as a SunPower dealer in 2018.

SunPower by Hooked on Solar

"Earning SunPower's 2018 'Residential Regional Dealer of the Year' award for our success delivering the world's highest efficiency solar systems and superior customer experience to homeowners is an achievement we are very proud of at SunPower by Hooked on Solar said Chad Fralick, CEO of SunPower by Hooked on Solar. "Our nine-year Partnership with SunPower, one of the world's most innovative and sustainable energy companies, has allowed us to offer our customers reliable solar energy and significant electricity savings over the life of their systems."

The "Residential Regional Dealer of the Year" award honors SunPower residential dealers in select regions of the United States that consistently put customers first, while demonstrating exceptional industry knowledge, experience and leadership.

"SunPower's reputable national dealer network is strengthened by regional solar companies like SunPower by Hooked on Solar, selected for their quality craftsmanship, industry expertise and customer service," said Norm Taffe, SunPower Executive Vice President, Residential Solar. "We congratulate Hooked on Solar for an extraordinary performance in 2018 as a residential dealer, delivering the value of SunPower solar to homeowners throughout Northern California."

Last year, Hooked on Solar installed over 800 residential SunPower solar systems and was voted Best of the Best by the communities they serve. "In 2019, we are continuing to make investments in expanding our presence and service area deeper into the San Francisco Bay Area, which will give us a greater opportunity to help hundreds more homeowners and businesses each year experience the many benefits of switching to solar power for their energy needs," added Don Crevoiserat, Vice President of Sales & Business Development.

For more information on SunPower by Hooked on Solar, call 855.466.5332 or visit sunpowerca.com

About SunPower by Hooked on Solar

After more than 40 years in residential homebuilding and commercial construction, Chad and Ed Fralick, a father and son team, decided to specialize in the solar business full time in 2009. Ten years and thousands of installs later, SunPower by Hooked on Solar has grown to be the largest family owned solar company in Northern California.

With three Solar Design Centers open to the public, we provide a unique hands on educational experience to our customers. Our team of experienced Solar Consultants are dedicated to guiding our customers through the educational and decision-making process to decide if solar is right for them.

As a SunPower Master Dealer holding both Class B general and C-46 Solar contractors licensing, you can rest assured that you're partnering with the right solar expert to support you over the long-term. For more information, visit SunPowerca.com

