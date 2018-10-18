SunPower Partners with innogy and BELECTRIC on Australia's Largest Solar Power Plant near Balranald, New South Wales

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) announced today that it is supplying 349 megawatts of SunPower high efficiency solar panels for the Limondale solar power plant, Australia's largest solar project to date.

"We commend innogy and BELECTRIC for this milestone project, and for using high-performance SunPower® technology to ensure long-term value," said SunPower Executive Vice President Peter Aschenbrenner. "Customers worldwide rely on SunPower solar panels for proven performance and reliability."

SunPower is supplying its Performance Series (P-Series) solar panels for the project, which is expected to be fully operational in mid-2020.

The company's 19 percent efficient P-Series solar panels deliver value as a result of a unique shingled design that improves reliability and efficiency, and outperforms conventional panel yield in real-world conditions such as partial shading and elevated temperatures. It is part of a comprehensive high-efficiency product portfolio that includes SunPower's X- and E-Series panels, and, beginning in 2019, will include its newly developed next generation technology.

innogy is constructing the solar power plant. The company's subsidiary, BELECTRIC, is the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor, as well as the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) service provider. BELECTRIC is an experienced company in the global solar market with nearly 2 gigawatts of executed projects globally, including projects in Australia.

