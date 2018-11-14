SunPower Releases Performance Solar Panel for Australia's Residential Rooftop Market

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) today launched the 19-percent efficient Performance solar panel for homeowners in Australia, available in several designs up to 325-watts. Backed by SunPower's industry-leading 25-year warranty covering both power output and panel construction, the Performance panel delivers long-term reliability with a unique shingled cell architecture that outperforms conventional panel yield in real-world conditions such as partial shading and elevated temperatures.

"With the high-quality Performance panel, SunPower offers unbeatable value to our customers compared to conventional solar technology," said Chris O'Brien, SunPower Managing Director, Australia. "And as with all our solar solutions, we've leveraged SunPower's 33 years of experience to ensure Performance panels deliver superior aesthetics and a sleek appearance for any roof."

This launch follows the successful 2017 introduction of SunPower's commercial Performance solar panel now integrated into more than 350 projects in Australia, including the 349-megawatt Limondale solar power plant that is currently under construction in New South Wales and Australia's largest solar project to date.

With nameplate manufacturing capacity of over 2 gigawatts, SunPower's Performance solar panels are the most deployed shingled solar panels globally, with proven results. DNV GL, a global independent energy expert and certification body, has named SunPower's Performance solar panel a top performer in all five DNV GL reliability tests which included thermal cycling, damp heat, humidity-freeze, dynamic mechanical load and potential induced degradation.

The Performance solar panel is part of a comprehensive high-efficiency product portfolio that includes SunPower's Maxeon-based X- and E-Series solar panels, and, beginning in 2019, will include its newly developed next generation technology. For more on this new technology for the Australian residential market, visit www.sunpower.com.au/performance.

About SunPower

As one of the world's most innovative and sustainable energy companies, SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) provides a diverse group of customers with complete solar solutions and services. Residential customers, businesses, governments, schools and utilities around the globe rely on SunPower's more than 30 years of proven experience. From the first flip of the switch, SunPower delivers maximum value and superb performance throughout the long life of every solar system. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, SunPower has dedicated, customer-focused employees in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America. For more information about how SunPower is changing the way our world is powered, visit www.sunpower.com.

SunPower's Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding project plans, product performance, projected energy output, and cost savings. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance, or achievement to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: regulatory changes and the availability of economic incentives promoting use of solar energy, challenges inherent in constructing and maintaining certain of our large projects, and fluctuations or declines in the performance of our solar panels and other products and solutions. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or on the SEC Filings section of our Investor Relations website at investors.sunpowercorp.com. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

© 2018 SunPower Corporation. All Rights Reserved. SUNPOWER and the SUNPOWER logo are registered trademarks of SunPower Corporation in Australia, the U.S., and other countries as well.

SOURCE SunPower Corp.

Related Links

http://www.sunpowercorp.com

