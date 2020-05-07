SunPower Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR) today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 29, 2020.

First Quarter Company Highlights

Strong global Distributed Generation (DG) demand – 50 percent year over year volume growth

Significant progress in Commercial Direct business – expected profitability in second half 2020

Continued investment in new products/services – next generation Maxeon technology, Equinox storage, digital

Spin-off of Maxeon Solar Technologies expected for second quarter of 2020, pending regulatory approval and the signing of financial facilities

Focused on health and safety of employees and customers during pandemic

Anticipated cost/cash savings of up to $100 million in 2020 - available liquidity of up to $500 million over next 12 months

($ Millions, except percentages and per-share data) 1st Quarter 2020 4th Quarter 2019 1st Quarter 2019 GAAP revenue $449.2 $603.8 $348.2 GAAP gross margin 8.3% 15.8% (10.7)% GAAP net income (loss) $(1.4) $5.4 $(89.7) GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $(0.01) $0.03 $(0.63) Non-GAAP revenue1 $454.4 $607.0 $411.6 Non-GAAP gross margin1 12.5% 20.8% 6.0% Non-GAAP net income (loss)1 $(17.3) $35.8 $(57.4) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share1 $(0.10) $0.23 $(0.41) Adjusted EBITDA1 $9.4 $71.5 $(23.8) MW Recognized 538 707 455 Cash2 $205.5 $423.0 $185.6



1Information about SunPower's use of non-GAAP financial information, including a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP, is provided under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. 2Includes cash, and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash

First Quarter 2020 Results

"We had a strong start to the year, exceeding our margin and adjusted EBITDA guidance driven by strong global DG demand and outperformance by our U.S. channels business," said Tom Werner, SunPower CEO and chairman of the board. "However, we have seen a material impact across the industry and our business, caused by the COVID-19 virus pandemic during the second quarter. Our primary focus during this disruption remains on the safety and well-being of our employees, working closely with our partners and maintaining our industry leading customer service levels. Despite the disruption, our fundamentals remain strong and we believe that our differentiated business model, rigorous prioritization of cost containment and continued investment will position the company well post-pandemic."

"Looking forward, we remain very confident in the significant longer term growth opportunity in solar and our investment priorities are consistent with this potential. These investments include our next generation Maxeon technology, Equinox and Helix storage solutions and our digital initiatives. We have also instituted a number of programs that we expect to result in cost and cash savings of up to $100 million in 2020. Finally, we expect to complete our planned company split into two, independently focused, pure-play solar companies by the end of the second quarter pending closing conditions. With further investment in our industry-leading technology and initiatives in place to strengthen our balance sheet, we remain focused on emerging from the current disruption in a much stronger competitive position."

SunPower Energy Services (SPES)

"Our channels business had a strong quarter and outperformed on both revenue and installation volume, with deployments up over 50 percent year over year. We further expanded our leadership in new homes with bookings doubling year over year and a growing pipeline of new opportunities. We have seen strong support from our financing partners and remain comfortable with our tax equity and project debt capacity for the balance of the year. Additionally, we recently announced that we have joined forces with Technology Credit Union to fund up to $1 billion in residential solar loans over the next four years. However, we are seeing some softness in the second quarter. Strategically, we have been moving our residential business to a robust digital platform for more than a year. This put us in a strong position to transition our channel rapidly and comprehensively to a virtual sales model when the COVID-19 disruption began. Our transition to digital included expanding customer and dealer adoption of our proprietary digital Design Studio and mySunPower applications that streamline the sales process and improve customer experience. As a result of these efforts, more than 95 percent of our residential sales are now occurring online with little to no customer contact. We believe that our industry leading digital platforms are helping our channel mitigate demand softness in the second quarter."

"In Commercial Direct, we maintained our leading market share, with increased year on year installation volume. We are beginning to see the benefits of our recent restructuring and expect our commercial direct business to return to profitability in the second half of this year. Our origination teams performed well and we now have 90 percent of our 2020 forecast in backlog. Demand for our Helix Storage solution remains strong with a pipeline exceeding $320 million and attach rates in excess of 30 percent. In particular, we are seeing significant traction for storage in California's innovative Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP), driven by strong customer interest in resiliency."

SunPower Technologies (SPT)

"SPT, the international portion of which will soon be Maxeon Solar Technologies, posted a solid quarter, with year on year shipment growth of 29 percent. Demand growth in DG markets was particularly strong, with DG shipments up 60 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019 and comprising 70 percent of total SPT shipments. While we were impacted by both supply and demand phases of COVID-19 related disruption during the quarter, our supply chain and operations teams were able to achieve record volume shipments and meet our customer's needs. However, while our first quarter performance was strong, we are experiencing a material impact in our results in the second quarter due to the pandemic. Our Performance-Series joint venture is now back to full production with the balance of our manufacturing facilities in operation. We expect our remaining facilities to resume production in the coming weeks and expect to have sufficient existing inventory to meet our commitments for the second quarter," Werner concluded.

Consolidated Financials

"Our first quarter performance reflected the strength of our DG market model as well as the early and rapid response to the COVID-19 disruption, including the implementation of our proactive cost control initiatives," said Manavendra Sial, SunPower chief financial officer. "Also, we continued to reduce the leverage of the company as we retired approximately $90 million of convertible debt during the quarter. Additionally, we have implemented a number of initiatives that will result in savings of up to $100 million this year, including initiatives to align our cost structure to the current environment. We remain confident in our financial position as we strengthened our balance sheet and have identified up to $500 million in potential liquidity over the next 12 months, including our $55 million revolver which remains undrawn. While current conditions remain difficult, we believe that with the actions we are taking, we are well positioned for the future," Sial added.

First quarter fiscal year 2020 non-GAAP results exclude net adjustments that, in the aggregate, increased non-GAAP loss by $15.9 million, including $47.9 million related to gain on mark-to-market gain on equity investments. This was partially offset by $10.0 million related to the cost of above-market polysilicon, $7.8 million related to business reorganization costs and restructuring charges, $6.9 million related to stock-based compensation expense, $4.8 million related to construction revenue on solar services contracts, $1.8 million related to amortization of intangible assets, and $0.7 million related to other non-recurring items and tax effects.

Financial Outlook

As previously announced, the company continues to assess the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on its fiscal year 2020 forecasts. As a result, the company will not be providing fiscal year 2020 guidance at this time.

The company's second quarter 2020 GAAP and non-GAAP guidance is as follows: on a GAAP basis, revenue of $290 million to $330 million, gross margin of negative 9 percent to negative 3 percent and net loss of $120 million to $100 million. On a non-GAAP basis, the company expects revenue of $290 million to $330 million, gross margin of 0 percent to 6 percent and megawatt (MW) deployed in the range of 340 MW to 400 MW. The company also expects break even to slightly positive cash generation in the second quarter.

The company expects second quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA guidance in the range of negative $40 million to negative $20 million with SPT in the range of negative $25 to $15 million and SPES in the range of negative $10 to $0 million.

The company will host a conference call for investors this afternoon to discuss its first quarter 2020 performance at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The call will be webcast and can be accessed from SunPower's website at http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm

This press release contains both GAAP and non-GAAP financial information. Non-GAAP figures are reconciled to the closest GAAP equivalent categories in the financial attachment of this press release. Please note that the company has posted supplemental information and slides related to its first quarter 2020 performance on the Events and Presentations section of SunPower's Investor Relations page at http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: (a) the expected financial performance of our business lines, including timing and expectations for returning our Commercial Direct business to profitability; (b) plans and expectations regarding our areas of technology, services, and product development focus, including continued investment plans, and the impact thereof; (c) statements regarding the anticipated spin-off of Maxeon Solar, including timing and certainty, the anticipated achievement of conditions precedent for the transaction and the timing thereof, and Maxeon Solar's preparation to act as an independent entity on the date of spin; (d) anticipated cash savings as the result of our cost-reduction and containment initiatives, including timing, amounts, and expected impacts on our financial performance, liquidity, and our expected competitive and financial positioning post-recovery; (e) our expectations regarding the impacts of Covid-19 on our business, our industry, and our markets, including supply and demand impacts, anticipated recovery, and our expected positioning post-pandemic; (f) our plans and expectations for our products and planned products, including anticipated markets and demand, cost impacts, and impacts on our financial performance and our ability to meet our targets and goals; (g) our expectations regarding our industry, market factors, anticipated including demand and volume; (h) expectations regarding our future performance based on bookings, backlog, and pipelines in our sales channels; (i) our expectations regarding tax equity and project debt capacity and adequacy for the remainder of the year; (j) our expectations for our strategic agreement with Technology Credit Union, and the financial impacts thereof; (k) our expectations regarding resumption of production in certain of our manufacturing facilities, and the sufficiency of our existing inventory to meet our commitments; (l) our expectations regarding 2020 financial performance, including anticipated liquidity; and (m) our second quarter fiscal 2020 guidance, including GAAP revenue, gross margin, and net loss, as well as non-GAAP revenue, gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and MW deployed, and related assumptions.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance or achievement to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) challenges in executing transactions key to our strategic plans, including regulatory and other challenges that may arise; (2) potential disruptions to our operations and supply chain that may result from epidemics or natural disasters, including impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic; (3) the success of our ongoing research and development efforts and our ability to commercialize new products and services, including products and services developed through strategic partnerships; (4) competition in the solar and general energy industry and downward pressure on selling prices and wholesale energy pricing; (5) our liquidity, substantial indebtedness, and ability to obtain additional financing for our projects and customers; (6) changes in public policy, including the imposition and applicability of tariffs; (7) regulatory changes and the availability of economic incentives promoting use of solar energy; (8) fluctuations in our operating results; (9) appropriately sizing our manufacturing capacity and containing manufacturing and logistics difficulties that could arise; and (10) challenges managing our acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships, including our ability to successfully manage acquired assets and supplier relationships. In addition, the proposed and the associated investment by TZS in Maxeon Solar may not be consummated within the anticipated period or at all and the ultimate results of any separation depend on a number of factors, including the development of final plans and the impact of local regulatory requirements. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including our most recent report on Form 10-K, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or on the SEC Filings section of our Investor Relations website at investors.sunpower.com. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

SUNPOWER CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)









Mar. 29

Dec. 29,

2020

2019 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 205,452

$ 422,955 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, current portion 29,466

26,348 Restricted short-term marketable securities 6,196

6,187 Accounts receivable, net 243,476

226,476 Contract assets 102,340

99,426 Inventories 391,800

358,257 Advances to suppliers, current portion 98,452

107,388 Project assets - plants and land, current portion 21,581

12,650 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 104,635

121,244 Total current assets 1,203,398

1,380,931







Restricted cash and cash equivalents, net of current portion 9,364

9,354 Property, plant and equipment, net 312,192

323,726 Operating lease right-of-use assets 60,796

51,258 Solar power systems leased, net 53,375

54,338 Advances to suppliers, net of current portion 13,993

13,993 Other intangible assets, net 5,568

7,466 Other long-term assets 338,838

330,855 Total assets $ 1,997,524

$ 2,171,921







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 403,180

$ 441,759 Accrued liabilities 165,863

203,890 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 11,424

9,463 Contract liabilities, current portion 126,281

138,441 Short-term debt 124,682

104,856 Total current liabilities 831,430

898,409







Long-term debt 98,095

113,827 Convertible debt 730,637

820,259 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 53,740

46,089 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 63,567

67,538 Other long-term liabilities 199,994

204,300 Total liabilities 1,977,463

2,150,422







Equity:





Preferred stock -

- Common stock 170

168 Additional paid-in capital 2,668,704

2,661,819 Accumulated deficit (2,451,110)

(2,449,679) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,789)

(9,512) Treasury stock, at cost (199,543)

(192,633) Total stockholders' equity 9,432

10,163 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 10,629

11,336 Total equity 20,061

21,499 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,997,524

$ 2,171,921

SUNPOWER CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

















THREE MONTHS ENDED



Mar. 29,

Dec. 29,

Mar. 31,



2020

2019

2019













Revenue:











SunPower Energy Services

$ 289,869

$ 352,226

$ 178,221 SunPower Technologies

248,196

434,708

230,804 Intersegment eliminations

(88,875)

(183,173)

(60,800) Total revenue

449,190

603,761

348,225 Cost of revenue:











SunPower Energy Services

259,461

306,698

171,078 SunPower Technologies

257,129

369,363

282,868 Intersegment eliminations

(104,848)

(167,439)

(68,436) Total cost of revenue

411,742

508,622

385,510 Gross profit (loss)

37,448

95,139

(37,285) Operating expenses:











Research and development

15,638

18,262

14,993 Sales, general and administrative

65,958

70,875

62,857 Restructuring charges (credits)

1,576

8,039

(665) (Gain) loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets

(274)

(2,931)

9,226 Gain on business divestiture

-

-

(6,114) Total operating expenses

82,898

94,245

80,297 Operating income (loss)

(45,450)

894

(117,582) Other income (expense), net:











Interest income

404

259

852 Interest expense

(10,537)

(9,489)

(16,791) Other, net

55,069

28,709

33,073 Other income, net

44,936

19,479

17,134 Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in losses of unconsolidated investees

(514)

20,373

(100,448) Provision for income taxes

(1,869)

(9,388)

(5,797) Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated investees

245

(5,008)

1,680 Net income (loss)

(2,138)

5,977

(104,565) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests

707

(537)

14,841 Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders

$ (1,431)

$ 5,440

$ (89,724)



























Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to stockholders

$ (0.01)

$ 0.04

$ (0.63) Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to stockholders

$ (0.01)

$ 0.03

$ (0.63)













Basic weighted-average shares

168,822

152,439

141,720 Diluted weighted-average shares

168,822

156,004

141,720

SUNPOWER CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

















THREE MONTHS ENDED



Mar. 29,

Dec. 29,

Mar. 31,



2020

2019

2019













Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income (loss)

$ (2,138)

$ 5,977

$ (104,565) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization

16,892

18,059

24,190 Stock-based compensation

6,867

8,008

5,666 Non-cash interest expense

1,910

2,005

2,415 Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated investees

(245)

5,008

(1,680) Gain on equity investments

(49,152)

(29,250)

(33,000) Gain on retirement of convertible debt

(2,956)

-

- Gain on business divestiture

-

-

(6,114) Deferred income taxes

(349)

4,567

2,048 (Gain) loss on sale and Impairment of residential lease assets

289

(2,931)

9,226 Gain on sale of assets

-

(3,829)

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable

(17,880)

(20,484)

12,196 Contract assets

295

(20,139)

1,712 Inventories

(43,061)

(20,311)

(41,718) Project assets

(8,881)

7,050

776 Prepaid expenses and other assets

18,635

(10,228)

11,727 Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,923

2,311

2,603 Long-term financing receivables, net

-

-

(1,611) Advances to suppliers

8,936

16,899

13,055 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

(92,599)

15,384

(28,819) Contract liabilities

(16,130)

19,404

(14,578) Operating lease liabilities

(2,849)

(1,752)

(2,559) Net cash used in operating activities

(179,493)

(4,252)

(149,030) Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(6,213)

(12,295)

(6,548) Cash paid for solar power systems

(610)

(1,458)

(27,600) Proceeds from business divestiture

-

-

9,677 Proceeds from sale of assets

-

20,000

- Cash outflow from sale of residential lease portfolio, net of cash received

-

5,474

- Proceeds from sale of distribution rights of debt refinancing

-

1,950

- Proceeds from sale of equity investment and partial return of capital by an unconsolidated investee

46,149

-

- Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

39,326

13,671

(24,471) Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from bank loans and other debt

76,544

150,439

67,979 Repayment of bank loans and other debt

(65,730)

(61,920)

(58,372) Proceeds from issuance of non-recourse residential financing, net of issuance costs

-

-

22,255 Contributions from noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests attributable to residential projects

-

4,371

20,987 Proceeds from issuance of non-recourse power plant and commercial financing, net of issuance costs

9,754

3,004

- Payment for prior business combination

-

(30,000)

- Proceeds of common stock equity offering, net of offering costs

-

171,834

- Cash paid for repurchase of convertible debt

(87,141)

-

- Settlement of contingent consideration arrangement, net of cash received

423

802

(2,448) Equity offering costs paid

(928)

-

- Purchases of stock for tax withholding obligations on vested restricted stock

(6,914)

(908)

(3,872) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(73,992)

237,622

46,529 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

(216)

881

112 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

(214,375)

247,922

(126,860) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period

458,657

210,735

363,763 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period

$ 244,282

$ 458,657

$ 236,903









































Non-cash transactions:











Costs of solar power systems sourced from existing inventory

$ -

$ 21,173

$ 16,406 Costs of solar power systems funded by liabilities

$ 1,184

$ 2,671

$ 4,553 Property, plant and equipment acquisitions funded by liabilities

$ 2,385

$ 13,745

$ 10,792 Contractual obligations satisfied by inventory

$ 975

$ 1,701

$ - Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange of lease obligations

$ 12,461

$ 7,398

$ 81,525 Holdback related to business divestiture

$ -

$ 1,927

$ - Receivables in connection with sale of residential lease portfolio

$ -

$ 2,570

$ - Aged supplier financing balances reclassified from accounts payable to short-term debt

$ 5,000

$ 22,500

$ -

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the company uses non-GAAP measures that are adjusted for certain items from the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The specific non-GAAP measures listed below are: revenue; gross margin; net loss; net loss per diluted share; and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Management believes that each of these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, enabling them to better assess changes in each of these key elements of the company's results of operations across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of certain items as described below. Thus, each of these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with another method to assess the company's operating results in a manner that is focused on its ongoing, core operating performance, absent the effects of these items. Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to assess the business, its financial performance, current and historical results, as well as for strategic decision-making and forecasting future results. Many of the analysts covering the company also use these non-GAAP measures in their analysis. Given management's use of these non-GAAP measures, the company believes these measures are important to investors in understanding the company's operating results as seen through the eyes of management. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP or intended to be a replacement for GAAP financial data; and therefore, should be reviewed together with the GAAP measures and are not intended to serve as a substitute for results under GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Non-GAAP revenue includes adjustments relating to legacy utility and power plant projects and construction revenue on solar service contracts, each of which is described below. In addition to the above adjustments, non-GAAP gross margin includes adjustments relating to legacy sale-leaseback transactions, business process improvement costs, gain/loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets, cost of above-market polysilicon, litigation, stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, and business reorganization costs, each of which is described below. In addition to the above adjustments, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per diluted share are adjusted for adjustments relating to mark to market gain on equity investments, gain on business divestiture, impairment of property, plant, and equipment, transaction-related costs, non-cash interest expense, restructuring charges (credits), gain on convertible debt repurchased, tax effect of these non-GAAP adjustments, each of which is described below. In addition to the above adjustments, Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments relating to cash interest expense (net of interest income), provision for income taxes, and depreciation.

Non-GAAP Adjustments Based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS")

The company's non-GAAP results include adjustments under IFRS that are consistent with the adjustments made in connection with the company's internal reporting process as part of its status as a consolidated subsidiary of Total S.A., our controlling shareholder and a foreign public registrant that reports under IFRS. Differences between GAAP and IFRS reflected in the company's non-GAAP results are further described below. In these situations, management believes that IFRS enables investors to better evaluate the company's performance, and assists in aligning the perspectives of the management with those of Total S.A.

Legacy utility and power plant projects: The company included adjustments related to the revenue recognition of certain utility and power plant projects based on percentage-of-completion accounting and, when relevant, the allocation of revenue and margin to our project development efforts at the time of initial project sale. Under IFRS, such projects were accounted for when the customer obtains control of the promised goods or services which generally results in earlier recognition of revenue and profit than U.S. GAAP. Over the life of each project, cumulative revenue and gross margin are eventually equivalent under both GAAP and IFRS; however, revenue and gross margin is generally recognized earlier under IFRS.





Legacy sale-leaseback transactions: The company included adjustments related to the revenue recognition on certain legacy sale-leaseback transactions entered into before December 31, 2018 , based on the net proceeds received from the buyer-lessor. Under U.S. GAAP, these transactions were accounted for under the financing method in accordance with the applicable accounting guidance. Under such guidance, no revenue or profit is recognized at the inception of the transaction, and the net proceeds from the buyer-lessor are recorded as a financing liability. Imputed interest is recorded on the liability equal to our incremental borrowing rate adjusted solely to prevent negative amortization. Under IFRS, such revenue and profit is recognized at the time of sale to the buyer-lessor if certain criteria are met. Upon adoption of IFRS 16, Leases, on December 31, 2018 , IFRS is aligned with GAAP.





, based on the net proceeds received from the buyer-lessor. Under U.S. GAAP, these transactions were accounted for under the financing method in accordance with the applicable accounting guidance. Under such guidance, no revenue or profit is recognized at the inception of the transaction, and the net proceeds from the buyer-lessor are recorded as a financing liability. Imputed interest is recorded on the liability equal to our incremental borrowing rate adjusted solely to prevent negative amortization. Under IFRS, such revenue and profit is recognized at the time of sale to the buyer-lessor if certain criteria are met. Upon adoption of IFRS 16, Leases, on , IFRS is aligned with GAAP. Mark-to-market gain in equity investments: The company recognizes adjustments related to the fair value of equity investments with readily determinable fair value based on the changes in the stock price of these equity investments at every reporting period. Under GAAP, mark-to-market gains and losses due to changes in stock prices for these securities are recorded in earnings while under IFRS, an election can be made to recognize such gains and losses in other comprehensive income. Such an election was made by Total S.A. Further, we elected the Fair Value Option ("FVO") for some of our equity method investments, and we adjust the carrying value of those investments based on their fair market value calculated periodically. Such option is not available under IFRS, and equity method accounting is required for such investments. Management believes that excluding these adjustments on equity investments is consistent with our internal reporting process as part of its status as a consolidated subsidiary of Total S.A. and better reflects our ongoing results.

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments

Business process improvement costs: During fiscal 2019, the company initiated a project to improve its manufacturing and related processes to improve gross margin in coming years and engaged third party experts to consult on business process improvements. Management believes it is appropriate to exclude these consulting expenses from our non-GAAP results as they are non-recurring in nature, and are not reflective of the company's ongoing operating results.





Gain/loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets: In fiscal 2018 and 2019, in an effort to deconsolidate all the residential lease assets owned by us, the company sold membership units representing a 49% membership interest in its residential lease business and retained a 51% membership interest. The loss on divestment, including adjustments to contingent consideration shortly after the closure of the transaction, and the remaining unsold residential lease assets impairment with its corresponding depreciation savings are excluded from the company's non-GAAP results as they are non-recurring in nature and not reflective of ongoing operating results.





Impairment of property, plant, and equipment: The Company evaluates property, plant and equipment for impairment whenever certain triggering events or changes in circumstances arise. This evaluation includes consideration of technology obsolescence that may indicate that the carrying value of such assets may not be recoverable. In accordance with such evaluation, the company recognizes a non-cash impairment charge when the asset group's fair value is lower than its carrying value. Such impairment charge is excluded from the company's non-GAAP results as it is non-recurring in nature and not reflective of ongoing operating results. Any such non-recurring impairment charge recorded by our equity method or other unconsolidated investees is also excluded from our non-GAAP results as it is not reflective of their ongoing operating results.





Construction revenue on solar services contracts: Upon adoption of the new lease accounting guidance ("ASC 842") in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, revenue and cost of revenue on solar services contracts with residential customers are recognized ratably over the term of those contracts, once the projects are placed in service. For non-GAAP results, the company recognizes revenue and cost of revenue upfront based on the expected cash proceeds to align with the legacy lease accounting guidance. Management believes it is appropriate to recognize revenue and cost of revenue upfront based on total expected cash proceeds, as it better reflects the company's ongoing results as such method aligns revenue and costs incurred most accurately in the same period.





Cost of above-market polysilicon: The company has entered into multiple long-term, fixed-price supply agreements to purchase polysilicon for periods of up to 10 years. The prices in select legacy supply agreements, which incorporate a cash portion and a non-cash portion attributable to the amortization of prepayments made under the agreements, significantly exceed current market prices. Additionally, in order to reduce inventory and improve working capital, the company has periodically elected to sell polysilicon inventory in the marketplace at prices below the company's purchase price, thereby incurring a loss. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude the impact of its above-market cost of polysilicon, including the effect of above-market polysilicon on product costs, losses incurred on sales of polysilicon to third parties, and inventory reserves and project asset impairments from the company's non-GAAP results as they are not reflective of ongoing operating results.





Stock-based compensation: Stock-based compensation relates primarily to the company's equity incentive awards. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense that is dependent on market forces that are difficult to predict. Management believes that this adjustment for stock-based compensation provides investors with a basis to measure the company's core performance, including compared with the performance of other companies, without the period-to-period variability created by stock-based compensation.





Amortization of intangible assets: The company incurs amortization of intangible assets as a result of acquisitions, which includes patents, purchased technology, project pipeline assets, and in-process research and development. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude these amortization charges from the company's non-GAAP financial measures as they arise from prior acquisitions, which are not reflective of ongoing operating results.





Gain on business divestiture: In the second quarter of fiscal 2019, the company entered into a transaction pursuant to which it sold membership interest in certain of its subsidiaries that own leasehold interests in projects subject to sale-leaseback financing arrangements. In connection with this sale, the company recognized a gain relating to this business divestiture. In the third quarter of fiscal 2018, the company entered into a transaction pursuant to which the company sold certain assets and intellectual property related to the production of microinverters for purchase consideration comprised of both cash and stock. In connection with this sale, the company recognized a gain relating to this business divestiture. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude both of these gains from the company's non-GAAP results as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results.





Litigation: The company may be involved in various litigations, claims and proceedings that result in payments or recoveries from such proceedings. The company excludes any gains or losses on such litigation recoveries or payments from the non-GAAP results as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results.





Transaction-related costs: In connection with material non-recurring transactions such as acquisition or divestiture of a business, the company incurred transaction costs including legal and accounting fees. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude these costs from the company's non-GAAP results as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results.





Business reorganization costs: In connection with the reorganization of our business into an upstream and downstream, and subsequent announcement of the separation transaction to separate the Company into two independent, and publicly traded companies, we incurred and expect to continue to incur in upcoming quarters, non-recurring charges on third-party legal and consulting expenses to close the separation transaction. The company believes that it is appropriate to exclude these from company's non-GAAP results as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results.





Non-cash interest expense: The company incurs non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of items such as original issuance discounts on its debt. The company excludes non-cash interest expense because the expense does not reflect its financial results in the period incurred. Management believes that this adjustment for non-cash interest expense provides investors with a basis to evaluate the company's performance, including compared with the performance of other companies, without non-cash interest expense.





Restructuring charges (credits): The company incurs restructuring expenses related to reorganization plans aimed towards realigning resources consistent with the company's global strategy and improving its overall operating efficiency and cost structure. Although the company has engaged in restructuring activities in the past, each has been a discrete event based on a unique set of business objectives. The company believes that it is appropriate to exclude these from company's non-GAAP results as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results.





Gain on convertible debt repurchased: In connection with the early repurchase of a portion of our 0.875% Convertible debentures due June 1, 2021 , we recognized a gain, represented by the difference between the book value of the convertible debentures, net of the remaining unamortized discount prior to repurchase and the reacquisition price of the convertible notes upon repurchase. The company believes that it is appropriate to exclude these from our non-GAAP results as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results.





, we recognized a gain, represented by the difference between the book value of the convertible debentures, net of the remaining unamortized discount prior to repurchase and the reacquisition price of the convertible notes upon repurchase. The company believes that it is appropriate to exclude these from our non-GAAP results as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results. Tax effect: This amount is used to present each of the adjustments described above on an after-tax basis in connection with the presentation of non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share. The company's non-GAAP tax amount is based on estimated cash tax expense and reserves. The company forecasts its annual cash tax liability and allocates the tax to each quarter in a manner generally consistent with its GAAP methodology. This approach is designed to enhance investors' ability to understand the impact of the company's tax expense on its current operations, provide improved modeling accuracy, and substantially reduce fluctuations caused by GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments, which may not reflect actual cash tax expense.





Adjusted EBITDA adjustments: When calculating Adjusted EBITDA, in addition to adjustments described above, the company excludes the impact of the following items during the period:

Cash interest expense, net of interest income



Provision for income taxes



Depreciation

For more information about these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures" set forth at the end of this release, which should be read together with the preceding financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

SUNPOWER CORPORATION RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) (Unaudited)













Adjustments to Revenue:















THREE MONTHS ENDED



Mar. 29,

Dec. 29,

Mar. 31,



2020

2019

2019 GAAP revenue

$ 449,190

$ 603,761

$ 348,225 Adjustments based on IFRS:











Legacy utility and power plant projects

(207)

(44)

(171) Other adjustments:











Construction revenue on solar services contracts

5,392

3,235

63,505 Non-GAAP revenue

$ 454,375

$ 606,952

$ 411,559



























Adjustments to Gross Profit (Loss) / Margin:















THREE MONTHS ENDED



Mar. 29,

Dec. 29,

Mar. 31,



2020

2019

2019 GAAP gross profit (loss)

$ 37,448

$ 95,139

$ (37,285) Adjustments based on IFRS:











Legacy utility and power plant projects

(34)

-

116 Legacy sale-leaseback transactions

20

(75)

(823) Other adjustments:











Business process improvement costs

2,464

1,091

- Construction revenue on solar service contracts

4,735

1,966

11,386 Gain on sale and impairment of residential lease assets

(448)

(435)

(125) Cost of above-market polysilicon

10,043

27,549

49,428 Litigation

(163)

(2,515)

- Stock-based compensation expense

1,109

1,559

168 Amortization of intangible assets

1,785

1,783

1,786 Business reorganization costs

5

-

- Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 56,964

$ 126,062

$ 24,651













GAAP gross margin (%)

8.3%

15.8%

-10.7% Non-GAAP gross margin (%)

12.5%

20.8%

6.0%



























Adjustments to Net income (loss):





























THREE MONTHS ENDED



Mar. 29,

Dec. 29,

Mar. 31,



2020

2019

2019 GAAP net income (loss) attributable to stockholders

$ (1,431)

$ 5,440

$ (89,724) Adjustments based on IFRS:











Legacy utility and power plant projects

(34)

-

116 Legacy sale-leaseback transactions

20

(75)

4,911 Mark-to-market gain on equity investments

(47,871)

(28,250)

(33,000) Other adjustments:











Business process improvements costs

2,464

1,091

- Construction revenue on solar services contracts

4,735

1,966

(3,740) (Gain) loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets

(722)

(3,366)

8,313 Impairment of property, plant and equipment

-

4,053

- Cost of above-market polysilicon

10,043

27,549

49,428 Litigation

321

(2,509)

- Stock-based compensation expense

6,867

8,006

5,666 Amortization of intangible assets

1,786

1,783

1,786 Gain on business divestiture

-

-

(6,114) Transaction-related costs

481

1,723

1,422 Business reorganization costs

6,193

10,696

2,649 Non-cash interest expense

-

3

10 Restructuring charges (credits)

1,576

8,039

(665) Gain on convertible debt repurchased

(2,956)

-

- Tax effect

1,247

(384)

1,518 Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to stockholders

$ (17,281)

$ 35,765

$ (57,424)



























Adjustments to Net income (loss) per diluted share:





























THREE MONTHS ENDED



Mar. 29,

Dec. 29,

Mar. 31,



2020

2019

2019 Net income (loss) per diluted share











Numerator:











GAAP net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ (1,431)

$ 5,440

$ (89,724)













Non-GAAP net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ (17,281)

$ 35,765

$ (57,424)













Denominator:











GAAP weighted-average shares

168,822

152,439

141,720 Effect of dilutive securities:











Restricted stock units

-

3,565

- GAAP dilutive weighted-average common shares:

168,822

156,004

141,720













Non-GAAP weighted-average shares1

168,822

152,439

141,720 Effect of dilutive securities:











Restricted stock units

-

3,565

- Non-GAAP dilutive weighted-average shares1

168,822

156,004

141,720













GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share

$ (0.01)

$ 0.03

$ (0.63) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share

$ (0.10)

$ 0.23

$ (0.41)















1 In accordance with the if-converted method, net income (loss) available to common stockholders excludes interest expense related to the 0.875% and 4.0% debentures if the debentures are considered converted in the calculation of net income (loss) per diluted share. If the conversion option for a debenture is not in the money for the relevant period, the potential conversion of the debenture under the if-converted method is excluded from the calculation of non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share.













Adjusted EBITDA:





























THREE MONTHS ENDED



Mar. 29,

Dec. 29,

Mar. 31,



2020

2019

2019 GAAP net income (loss) attributable to stockholders

$ (1,431)

$ 5,440

$ (89,724) Adjustments based on IFRS:











Legacy utility and power plant projects

(34)

-

116 Legacy sale-leaseback transactions

20

(75)

4,911 Mark-to-market gain on equity investment

(47,871)

(28,250)

(33,000) Other adjustments:











Business process improvement costs

2,464

1,091

- Construction revenue on solar services contracts

4,735

1,966

(3,740) (Gain) loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets

(722)

(3,366)

8,313 Impairment of property, plant and equipment

-

4,053

- Cost of above-market polysilicon

10,043

27,549

49,428 Litigation

321

(2,509)

- Stock-based compensation expense

6,867

8,006

5,666 Amortization of intangible assets

1,786

1,783

1,786 Gain on business divestiture

-

-

(6,114) Transaction-related costs

481

1,723

1,422 Business reorganization costs

6,193

10,696

2,649 Non-cash interest expense

-

3

10 Restructuring charges (credits)

1,576

8,039

(665) Gain on convertible debt repurchased

(2,956)

-

- Cash interest expense, net of interest income

10,133

9,229

10,206 Provision for income taxes

1,868

9,388

5,797 Depreciation

15,896

16,773

19,181 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 9,369

$ 71,539

$ (23,758)

Q2 2020 GUIDANCE

(in thousands except percentages) Q2 2020 Revenue (GAAP) $290,000-$330,000 Revenue (non-GAAP) $290,000-$330,000 Gross margin (GAAP) (9%) - (3%) Gross margin (non-GAAP)1 0% - 6% Net loss (GAAP) $(120,000)-$(100,000) Adjusted EBITDA2 $(40,000)-$(20,000)





1. Estimated non-GAAP amounts above for Q2 2020 include net adjustments that increase gross margin by approximately $25 million related to cost of above-market polysilicon, $1 million related to stock-based compensation expense and $2 million related to amortization of intangible assets.



2. Estimated Adjusted EBITDA amounts above for Q2 2020 include net adjustments that decrease net loss by approximately $25 million related to cost of above-market polysilicon, $17 million related to depreciation, $17 million in business reorganization costs and restructuring charges, $8 million related to stock-based compensation expense, $8 million related to interest expense, $3 million related to income taxes and $2 million related to amortization of intangible assets.

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

(In thousands, except percentages)

The following supplemental data represent the adjustments that are included or excluded from SunPower's non-GAAP revenue, gross profit/margin, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted share measures for each period presented in the Consolidated Statements of Operations contained herein.





SUNPOWER CORPORATION











(In thousands, except percentages)











THREE MONTHS ENDED



















































































March 29, 2020











Revenue

Gross profit / margin

Operating expenses

Other income (expense), net

Provision for income taxes

Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders











SunPower Energy Services

SunPower Technologies

Intersegment eliminations

SunPower Energy Services

SunPower Technologies

Intersegment eliminations



Research and

development

Sales, general

and administrative

Restructuring charges

(Gain)/loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets













GAAP

$ 289,869

$ 248,196

$ (88,875)

$ 30,408

10.5%

$ (8,933)

-3.6%

$ 15,973



























$ (1,431)







Adjustments based on IFRS:





































































Legacy utility and power plant projects

-

(207)

-

-





(34)





-



-

-

-

-

-

-

(34)







Legacy sale-leaseback transactions

-

-

-

20





-





-



-

-

-

-

-

-

20







Mark-to-market gain on equity investments

-

-

-

-





-





-



-

-

-

-

(47,871)

-

(47,871)







Other adjustments:





































































Business process improvement costs

-

-

-

-





2,464





-



-

-

-

-

-

-

2,464







(Gain)/loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets -

-

-

(448)





-





-



-

-

-

(274)

-

-

(722)







Construction revenue on solar services contracts

5,392

-

-

4,735





-





-



-

-

-

-

-

-

4,735







Cost of above-market polysilicon

-

-

-

-





17,253





(7,210)



-

-

-

-

-

-

10,043







Litigation

-

-

-

-





(164)





-



-

485

-

-

-

-

321







Stock-based compensation expense

-

-

-

559





551





-



760

4,997

-

-

-

-

6,867







Amortization of intangible assets

-

-

-

-





1,785





-



-

-

-

-

-

-

1,785







Business reorganization costs

-

-

-

-





5





-



513

5,676

-

-

-

-

6,194







Transaction-related costs

-

-

-

-





-





-



-

481

-

-

-

-

481







Restructuring charges

-

-

-

-





-





-



-

-

1,576

-

-

-

1,576







Gain on convertible debt repurchased

-

-

-

-





-





-



-

-

-

-

(2,956)

-

(2,956)







Tax effect

-

-

-

-





-





-



-

-

-

-

-

1,247

1,247







Non-GAAP

$ 295,261

$ 247,989

$ (88,875)

$ 35,274

11.9%

$ 12,927

5.2%

$ 8,763



























$ (17,281)



























































































































































December 29, 2019







Revenue

Gross profit / margin

Operating expenses

Other income (expense), net

Provision for income taxes

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated investees

Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders







SunPower Energy Services

SunPower Technologies

Intersegment eliminations

SunPower Energy Services

SunPower Technologies

Intersegment eliminations



Research and

development

Sales, general

and administrative

Restructuring charges

(Gain)/loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets











GAAP

$ 352,226

$ 434,708

$ (183,173)

$ 45,528

12.9%

$ 65,345

15.0%

$ (15,734)































$ 5,440



Adjustments based on IFRS:





































































Legacy utility and power plant projects

-

(44)

-

-





-





-



-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-



Legacy sale-leaseback transactions

-

-

-

(75)





-





-



-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(75)



Mark-to-market gain on equity investments

-

-

-

-





-





-



-

-

-

-

(29,250)

-

1,000

(28,250)



Other adjustments:





































































Business process improvement costs

-

-

-

-





1,091





-



-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,091



(Gain)/loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets -

-

-

(435)





-





-



-

-

-

(2,931)

-

-

-

(3,366)



Construction revenue on solar services contracts

3,235

-

-

1,966





-





-



-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,966



Impairment of property, plant & equipment

-

-

-

-





-





-



-

-

-

-

-

-

4,053

4,053



Cost of above-market polysilicon

-

-

-

-





29,181





(1,632)



-

-

-

-

-

-

-

27,549



Litigation

-

-

-

709





(3,224)





-



-

6

-

-

-

-

-

(2,509)



Stock-based compensation expense

-

-

-

1,020





539





-



824

5,623

-

-

-

-

-

8,006



Amortization of intangible assets

-

-

-

-





1,783





-



-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,783



Business reorganization costs

-

-

-

-





-





-



569

10,127

-

-

-

-

-

10,696



Transaction-related costs

-

-

-

-





-





-



-

1,723

-

-

-

-

-

1,723



Non-cash interest expense

-

-

-

-





-





-



-

3

-

-

-

-

-

3



Restructuring charges

-

-

-

-





-





-



-

-

8,039

-

-

-

-

8,039



Tax effect

-

-

-

-





-





-



-

-

-

-

-

(384)

-

(384)



Non-GAAP

$ 355,461

$ 434,664

$ (183,173)

$ 48,713

13.7%

$ 94,715

21.8%

$ (17,366)































$ 35,765























































































































































March 31, 2019



Revenue

Gross profit / margin

Operating expenses

Other income (expense), net

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

Gain (Loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders



SunPower Energy Services

SunPower Technologies

Intersegment eliminations

SunPower Energy Services

SunPower Technologies

Intersegment eliminations



Research and

development

Sales, general

and administrative

Restructuring credits

Impairment of residential lease assets

Gain on business divestiture







GAAP

$ 178,221

$ 230,804

$ (60,800)

$ 7,143

4.0%

$ (52,064)

-22.6%

$ 7,636



































$ (89,724) Adjustments based on IFRS:





































































Legacy utility and power plant projects

-

(171)

-

125





(9)





-



-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

116 Legacy sale-leaseback transactions

-

-

-

(824)





1





-



-

-

-

-

-

5,734

-

-

4,911 Mark-to-market gain on equity investments

-

-

-

-





-





-



-

-

-

-

-

(33,000)

-

-

(33,000) Other adjustments:





































































Impairment of residential lease assets

-

-

-

(125)





-





-



-

-

-

9,226

-

-

-

(788)

8,313 Construction revenue on solar services contracts

63,505

-

-

11,386





-





-



-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(15,126)

(3,740) Cost of above-market polysilicon

-

-

-

-





49,428





-



-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

49,428 Stock-based compensation expense

-

-

-

168





-





-



593

4,905

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,666 Amortization of intangible assets

-

-

-

-





1,786





-



-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,786 Gain on business divestiture

-

-

-

-





-





-



-

-

-

-

(6,114)

-

-

-

(6,114) Business reorganization costs

-

-

-

-





-





-



-

2,649

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,649 Transaction-related costs

-

-

-

-





-





-



-

1,422

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,422 Non-cash interest expense

-

-

-

-





-





-



-

10

-

-

-

-

-

-

10 Restructuring charges (credits)

-

-

-

-





-





-



-

-

(665)

-

-

-

-

-

(665) Tax effect

-

-

-

-





-





-



-

-

-

-

-

-

1,518

-

1,518 Non-GAAP

$ 241,726

$ 230,633

$ (60,800)

$ 17,873

7.4%

$ (858)

-0.4%

$ 7,636



































$ (57,424)









































































