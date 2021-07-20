Sunpro Solar is Named Second Largest Residential Contractor in the U.S.

MANDEVILLE, La., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Power World has recognized Sunpro Solar's installation success by ranking the company at No. 2 for residential solar contractors in the U.S. This is the sixth consecutive year Sunpro Solar has made the Top Solar Contractors List, climbing three spots since last year.

The Top Solar Contractors list is developed each year by Solar Power World to honor the work of the top 500 solar installers in the United States. Solar companies in the utility, commercial and residential markets are ranked by number of kilowatts installed in the previous year. Companies are grouped and listed by specific service, markets and states.

Sunpro Solar installed an impressive 94,959 kilowatts of solar power in 2020. Since 2008, Sunpro Solar has brought affordable electricity options and energy independence to homeowners across the nation. They have installed more than 189 total megawatts of solar energy for more than 25,000 satisfied customers since its founding.

"It's humbling to see how much Sunpro Solar has grown from its beginnings in Louisiana to now providing clean, solar energy to tens of thousands of families across the nation," said Marc Jones, Sunpro Solar's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Our continued growth and success are without question attributed to the passionate and dedicated employees and operations teams that work tirelessly to deliver excellent experiences to our customers. As we grow, our commitment to making a difference in the communities we serve remains our focus."

In 2020, Sunpro Solar's strong growth continued as they expanded into six additional states -- North Carolina, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, Arizona, and Virginia, bringing their total to 20 states. Sunpro Solar also received additional honors in 2020 such as making the list of Inc 5000's Fastest-Growing Businesses and Vet 100 lists.

"Not even COVID-19 closures and slowdowns could prevent the solar industry from installing fantastic numbers last year," said Kelly Pickerel, editor in chief of Solar Power World. "The Solar Power World team is so glad to recognize over 400 companies on the 2021 Top Solar Contractors list that not only survived a pandemic but thrived in spite of it." Sunpro Solar now provides jobs for more than 3,000 people, hiring over 1,000 new employees despite the global pandemic.

Committed to expanding services through smart innovation and strong partnerships with leading manufacturers like LG, Enphase, Unirac, and Tesla, Sunpro Solar is positioned to offer customers the most reliable products with strong warranties and complete control of their energy.

About Sunpro Solar

Sunpro Solar is a leading residential solar company in the U.S. that provides affordable solar energy and battery storage solutions. Sunpro Solar was named the second largest residential solar installer in the U.S. by Solar Power World magazine in July 2021. An Inc. 500 company, Sunpro Solar continues to expand as the demand for home solar in the United States rapidly increases. Sunpro Solar is headquartered in Louisiana and has operational facilities in 20 states. For more information, visit http://www.gosunpro.com/ .

About Solar Power World

Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.

