Sunpro Solar Named No. 11 Top Rooftop Solar Installer in the U.S.

MANDEVILLE, La., Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunpro Solar, a leading provider of residential and commercial solar in the Southeast Region is proud to be named one of the top solar contractors in the nation by Solar Power World magazine. Sunpro Solar ranks #11 nationwide as a Top Rooftop Solar Installer. The list recognizes the top influencers of U.S. solar companies.

"Solar Power World is very excited about the 2018 class of Top Solar Contractors," said Kelly Pickerel, editor in chief of Solar Power World. "Our 2017 list showed impressive installation numbers after 2016's huge rush to meet ITC requirements, and many companies were hesitant to show unavoidable installation dips after last year's high. We're happy to feature a strong group of thriving U.S. solar installers on the 2018 Top Solar Contractors list. These companies truly are at the top of their markets."

"Being recognized is a tribute to the contributions of our exceptional employees and our continued commitment to delivering unfailing service to our customers who want clean and affordable energy solutions," said Marc Jones, Founder and CEO of Sunpro Solar. We are pleased to be recognized by Solar Power World for the fourth consecutive year as a solar energy leader this year."

Sunpro Solar is a leading full-service provider of solar and energy efficiency for the Southeast States. Headquartered in Mandeville, Louisiana, Sunpro Solar provides solar energy solutions to residential and commercial properties across Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, New Mexico, Arkansas, and Florida. Sunpro Solar customers can power their homes and businesses with clean energy and achieve significant savings for decades. Sunpro Solar is one of the fastest growing solar energy companies nationwide. Sunpro Solar was named No. 209 on Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies in the United States in 2016. To learn more, visit www.gosunpro.com.

Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors—including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets—grow their businesses and do their jobs better.

