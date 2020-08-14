SUNPRO SOLAR Ranks No. 372 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MANDEVILLE, La., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNPRO SOLAR announced today that Inc. magazine ranked Sunpro Solar No. 372 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. With a three-year growth of 1,235%, Sunpro Solar is one of the nation's fastest growing solar companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy.

"This honor and our tremendous success in the markets we serve is a strong affirmation that what we are doing is working, and our focus and measure of success will always be on delivering an amazing experience to our customers and employees," stated Sunpro Solar Founder and CEO, Marc Jones. "Our incredible team will continue working together to build a trusted reputation and a sustainable future for communities across our great nation."

Sunpro Solar was named 5th largest residential solar installer in the U.S. by Solar Power World Magazine in July 2020. Sunpro Solar continues to expand as the demand for home solar in the United States rapidly increases. Sunpro Solar offers customers affordable home solar, energy efficiency solutions, and battery storage. As a top solar company in America, Sunpro Solar is proud to bring cleaner energy and lower utility costs to residents across the nation. With over 1400 employees, Sunpro Solar currently operates in 15 states.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 list can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available at newsstands August 18.

About Sunpro Solar

Sunpro Solar is a top solar company in the U.S. that provides affordable solar energy and battery storage solutions to homeowners nationwide. Sunpro Solar was named 5th largest residential solar contractor in the U.S. by Solar Power World magazine in 2020. Sunpro Solar operates in 15 states and is headquartered in Mandeville, Louisiana. For more information, visit https://www.gosunpro.com/.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE Sunpro Solar

Related Links

https://www.gosunpro.com

