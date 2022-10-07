Sunrider Holds 40th Anniversary Grand Convention in Dallas, Texas

DALLAS, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrider International, a global health and wellness direct sales company, headquartered in Torrance, California, held its annual Grand Convention September 19–22, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. This year's event marked the company's 40th anniversary and was the first time in three years participants were able to attend in person, as well as virtually.

Held at the Renaissance Dallas Addison Hotel and attracting attendees from around the world, the four-day event featured a robust mix of general sessions, business training, receptions, recognition, entertainment, product workshops, and workout sessions.

The world-famous Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders got the convention off to an exciting start, performing live and signing autographs on the first day.

The program also included product launches of Sunrider's new botanically based cosmetic lines: Kandesn® Lip Colors, Lip Dew Balm, and Face Palettes.

Headlining the business training were acclaimed speakers Darlene "Coach Dar" Santore, Erin King, Jennifer Dawn, and Tracey Vlahos.

The convention also provided a platform to actively support Sunrider's ongoing partnerships with global philanthropic organizations Engage Now Africa and Mentors International. Booths were set up onsite so attendees could learn more about these organizations and how to get involved.

Attendees also had the opportunity to give back through volunteer activities on "Giving Wednesday," assembling care kits for infants in support of Community Partners of Dallas and creating greeting cards for Cards for Kindness.

Sunrider's global network of offices throughout Asia and Europe pitched in by donating food and care items, cleaning up and recycling trash in their communities, and volunteering at charity organizations.

The center-piece of the convention was the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Sunrider's Texas Manufacturing Plant (TXP), which has recently begun full-scale production of Sunrider's diverse product lines. Attendees were given a tour of this sparkling new facility, which spans 1.1 million square feet and is located in Midlothian, Texas, on a property spanning 71 acres.

About Sunrider International

Sunrider International, a manufacturing, direct selling, and retail sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the freedom to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries.

