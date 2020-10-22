Sunrise Capital Investors Launches $25mm Mobile Home Park Investment Fund

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrise Capital Investors LLC ("Sunrise"), a private equity investment firm targeting niche real estate sectors, recently announced the launch of its third investment fund, SCI Growth & Income Fund III, LLC ("Fund III"). With the new $25mm fund, Sunrise will continue to acquire top-tier mobile home parks and parking assets in an effort to consolidate highly fragmented industries.

"We like asset classes where institutional capital hasn't yet consolidated the space," comments CEO Kevin Bupp. "In a fragmented niche, we are often able to acquire assets from smaller 'mom-and-pop' owners who may be less sophisticated than institutional players."

"Mobile home parks have outperformed other real estate sectors for decades," conveys Brian Spear, CIO at Sunrise. "With phenomenal supply and demand economics and the highest long-term same-store NOI growth projections of any property type, we feel mobile home parks are well-positioned to outperform for the foreseeable future."

Spear continued, "Similar to our prior funds, we feel Fund III will deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for our investors over a long-term hold period. We intend to buy, improve & hold these assets in an effort to help our partners generate cash flow & build legacy wealth over time."

Mobile home parks provide affordable housing for low-wage earners in the U.S. In Fund 3, Sunrise projects they will be able to provide new affordable housing for over 1000 families.

About Sunrise Capital Investors, LLC

Founded in 2014, Sunrise Capital Investors is a Tampa-based real estate private equity investment firm focused on helping investors generate cash flow and build legacy wealth through commercial real estate investing.

Sunrise's goal is to invest in high-quality real estate assets that will generate attractive risk-adjusted returns over a long-term holding period.

For additional information, please visit Sunrise's website at www.SunriseCapitalInvestors.com .

SOURCE Sunrise Capital Investors

Related Links

https://www.sunrisecapitalinvestors.com

